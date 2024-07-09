The Big Picture Explosive drama ahead in Dubai as friendships are tested, relationships crumble, and the girls fight!

Midseason teaser promises sky-high drama with conflicts reaching explosive ends.

Longtime friendships crumble as tensions rise between Taleen and Brooks, while Chanel, Stanbury, and Lesa face a shocking rift.

The heat is on in The Real Housewives of Dubai! It's been a spicy Season 2 of the reality series thus far, but things are about to become even more explosive as it continues on. As Caroline Brooks excitedly shares, "The house of cards is falling down." With so much drama already underway in the first half of the season, viewers can expect that as just an appetizer of what's to come. Friendships are about to be tested. Relationships are crumbling. And what's clearer than ever, the girls are fighting!

The Real Housewives of Dubai is back for another spectacular season as the women share their luxurious lives through the lens of living in the City of Gold. Showcasing the intrigue that Dubai has to offer, the second season stars Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, and Taleen Marie.

The Midseason Teaser Promises There's More To Come

The group announces, "Eat, pray, party!" at the start of the trailer, and they sure are about to do it all. The drama is going to be sky-high as stories that began at the beginning of the season are bound to find an explosive end. As Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury contemplate how to grow their family, a bouncing baby boy may be in their future, thanks to a prediction from a palm reading session. Sara Al Madini thought she was finding love with a new beau, Akin Fontana, but it seems there is some trouble in paradise brewing. Will this just be a test for these two or is it the end of the road?

Fans are about to have their minds blows when one of the most beloved friends seem to be on the outs. The biggest shock of the trailer comes as longtime friendships are crumbling before their eyes. Viewers have already seen the tension mount between Taleen and Brooks, a friendship which is destined to continue to be tested. But when it comes to Chanel Ayan, she's got her hands full with Stanbury and Lesa. As Ayan puts it, while talking to the creatures on her spectacular dress, "I'm dealing with the biggest witch of the Middle East and the biggest bully of the Middle East. Hey Stanbury, I'm disappointed in you. And Lesa, I expected more out of you."

The Real Housewives of Dubai A group of women navigating their ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. Release Date June 1, 2022 Cast Chanel Ayan , Sara Al Madani , Caroline Brooks , Lesa Milan , Nina Ali , Caroline Stanbury Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Mary Agnes Expand

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Tuesdays at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

