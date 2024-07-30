The Big Picture Sara's role on Real Housewives of Dubai includes dating and undergoing a deep healing journey.

As the group mediator, Sara brings balance to the drama-filled show without stirring the pot.

Sara teases Season 2 will get wilder with unexpected twists, including a trip to Bali and romantic troubles.

Sara Al Madani has been the calming voice of reason on The Real Housewives of Dubai since she made her debut on the reality series. Now, returning for her second season, Sara has witnessed all of the drama unfold this season. And she's certainly confirmed that what you see on reality television is in fact real! There is no script on this show.

The Real Housewives of Dubai has brought the luxurious lives of some of the City of Gold's most fabulous women to the screen. For Season 2, friendships have been shifted and tested as new energies have entered the group. As one of the original cast members of the show, Sara has been able to share her home with the world. And this season, she's opening up a lot more, inviting viewers into her healing journey and her love life. Season 2 is bringing out a new side of the brilliant public speaker, entrepreneur, and single mother. She teased that this season is going to get, "Wilder and wilder!"

The Real Housewives of Dubai A group of women navigating their ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. Release Date June 1, 2022 Cast Chanel Ayan , Sara Al Madani , Caroline Brooks , Lesa Milan , Nina Ali , Caroline Stanbury Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Mary Agnes Expand

Sara Al Madani's Story Has Expanded for Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai'

For Sara Al Madani, she's aware of just how incredible it is to be a part of a legacy like The Real Housewives. She says, "It's an honor to be part of such a show. It's an honor to be cast on such a show. Is it easy to do such a show? No. It's not easy. And I feel like it's not for everybody because it's a lot. But it's so rewarding. Overall, it's a beautiful experience. Not easy, but a beautiful experience." And a lot does happen when filming The Real Housewives of Dubai!"

This season, Sara introduces viewers to two sides of her life. First, Sara is on the dating scene. She's having fun and looking for a man! "Dating in Dubai is normal. Everyone dates in Dubai. As a single mom, it's a little bit harder to shop because you have a child with you. Not everybody would accept that. But why would I ever entertain someone who doesn't accept that?" she explains. She knows it will take time, and she's ok with that. While fans have seen her with Akin Fontana, she did drop the bomb that she broke up with him as they are no longer together. She says, "For me, if you look good on the outside, you've got to look good on the inside as well. If the interior don't match the exterior, it's a problem." She went on to say, "I'm big on loyalty. And if you don't have that, you're out."

Related Move Over Vanderpump, There’s a New Brit on Bravo Look out Lisa Vanderpump, a new Housewives queen is coming for the crown.

The other aspect of her life Sara has shared is through her spiritual therapy. "I've been married twice and I've been in four narcissistic relationships. At a certain point, you stop blaming others and how bad they are, and you start thinking for yourself. Ok if they're bad, why did I settle? Why am I there? Why am I staying?" she revealed. "Then you realize, you have a problem as well. Why am I attracting such kind of men? So I decided to go on a very deep, deep healing journey," she says, explaining it was time to prioritize herself. With Akin, "He came at the wrong time. I was at the top of my healing game. The minute I saw the red flags and bullshit, I was like you're out, we're done." And now, through her experience, she is helping and inspiring others to do the same! She speaks about healing and has a healing retreat that she does all over the world, and those looking to heal can work toward finding their own peace.

How Exactly Does Sara Get Herself Involved in Drama?

Sara Al Madani is the mediator of the group. Every group needs one! Even on The Real Housewives, where drama is always at a high. So why is it important for Sara to be the calming voice in this group? She says, "I feel like you need at least one or two people who are the complete opposite of everyone else. I don't stir the pot. I don't gossip...I don't enjoy these things. For me, it's a low vibration to talk about women, and hurt women. You need that peace maker because that person brings the sanity back. It's like a balance. If everyone is crazy and off the hook, there's no balance on the show."

So if Sara provides the balance, how does she get herself mixed up in the drama? Viewers have witnessed her try to mediate and offer assistance to some of the women, but their reactions to her words have often been misconstrued and seen as malicious. So how did it get that way with Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, and Lesa Milan? Sara breaks down each of those situations, explaining that there may have been deeper triggers that were hit. With Brooks, she says, "I never questioned her parenting." As a single mom, Sara noted that "Brooks got triggered. And now I understand why she got triggered because Brooks wen through a lot in her life, so her guard was up and she thought I was coming after her or questioning her."

With Chanel, Sara explains that there was a lot more that occurred on social media to aid in reaching the point that it did. "When the article came out about me saying Chanel was victimizing herself, what happened is, I posted on X, on Twitter, a picture of me and she commented extremely negative stuff. And then deleted the comment. But I saw the comment. So I go to my page and I write something and tag Chanel, and now it looks like I am the one who started the fight. People don't know that she wrote it and deleted it. But I had screenshots." Screenshots are forever!

And then Lesa, Sara explains they have a saying in Arabic that means, "I hope everything is great at home. It means the kids, school, your business. You know, life in general." She believed that Lesa should have known that she never stirs the pot and is not a petty person. Sara was not going after her marriage. Unfortunately, it was all lost in translation. But with Sara able to clarify these three situations, it's clear that there's never been ill-intent on her part. There's always something deeper going on. "In the end, if they get it, they get it. If they don't, they don't. What can you do?" she concludes.

Sara Spills the Tea on Her 'RHOD' Cast

Close

It wouldn't be The Real Housewives without spilling some tea on her cast. In a little game called "Tea Time," Sara and I did a bit of a word association game about the other ladies. For Saba Yussouf: Saba Sabotage. For Caroline Brooks: Tornado. For Chanel Ayan: Queen. For Lesa Milan: Question Mark. For Taleen Marie: Confused. For Caroline Stanbury: Dry. For Sara Al Madani: Crazy! Funny! Tree hugger. She then even turned the tables on me and asked me to give her a word for Sara Al Madani. I went with mediator.

So what's to come for the rest of the season? They're going on a trip to Bali. Sara is seen having some trouble in romantic paradise, which we now know the ultimate result of. But what else? She says, "By watching the midseason trailer, you know that everything is just going downhill. From every corner. From every side." She teases that by the end, there will be a huge plot twist. And they didn't even expect it as a cast! A lot of things are going to go down. Guess the rest of Season 2 is going to be spicy!

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Watch the full interview with her above.

Stream on Peacock