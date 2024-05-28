The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 premieres June 2nd with added drama and a new cast member.

Returning cast members Brooks, Stanbury, Ayan, Milan, and Al Madani are set for explosive conflicts and surprises.

Expect fiery confrontations, budding friendships, and spicy drama in the City of Gold when the show airs.

The heat is on in Dubai. Things are going to get spicy in the City of Gold as The Real Housewives of Dubai is set to premiere on June 2nd. To get fans ready for the upcoming season, Bravo has officially released the women's taglines for their second season. If these lines are any indication of what's to come, fans can expect a roller-coaster of a season.

Following a triumphant first season, The Real Housewives of Dubai returns as fans are granted a look inside the personal and professional lives of the incredible women living in Dubai. Returning for their sophomore season are Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury. Joining them this season will be Taleen Marie. If the teaser trailer is any indication, these women will be on fire, with fights and conflicts at every turn. Will the friendships established during Season 1 remain? Stay tuned!

Caroline Brooks

" I may be building glass houses, but you'll never see me crack."

Caroline Brooks is back, and her business is open! Fans will remember that during season one, construction was underway on her salon and spa, The Glass House. With her business booming, Brooks may be seen balancing her businesses with her friendships. But if we know anything about Brooks, she'll never back down!

Caroline Stanbury

"The only thing old about me darling, is my money."

Season 1 watched Caroline Stanbury finally say, "I Do." Married to her amazing husband, Sergio Carrallo, age may just be a number as these two lovebirds are ready for the next chapter in their lives. As fans have seen in the trailer, Sergio is ready for a baby. But is Stanbury?

Chanel Ayan

"If you're jealous of me that's okay honey, I would be too."

As the breakout star of Season 1, Chanel Ayan is one of the boldest characters to ever step foot in The Real Housewives Universe. Ayan opened up quite a bit during Season 1 about her childhood, so expect the aftermath to continue. Many of the other housewives may have some slight jealousy towards Ayan, but frankly, she doesn't care! She lives in her own fabulous world!

Lesa Milan

"The desert might be hot, but I always find the shade."

Lesa Milan brought fans into her world during Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai. Even if she is sharing her incredible family, alongside the rise of her fashion line Mina Roe, Lesa Milan has never backed away from throwing shade when the time was right. Based on the teaser trailer for Season 2, expect Lesa to keep things spicy.

Sara Al Madani

"In the land of excess, I find my riches within."

Sara Al Madani very much tried to play the mediator throughout her time on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai. But not every time did her advice go over well with the other ladies. But the single mom is turning inward and seems to be putting herself first. Could Dr. Sara Al Madani has a new man in her life? The teaser seems to lead to it!

Taleen Marie

"Take it from me, if you know how to stay chill, you'll never get burned."

Taleen Marie is making her grand debut on The Real Housewives of Dubai thanks to her long-time friendship with Caroline Brooks. Based on the teaser trailer, Taleen is ready to provide some quick wit and sarcasm. If she eases into this friend group, she'll fit right in! Only time will tell!

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 premieres June 2nd at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

