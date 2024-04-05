The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 premieres on Bravo on June 2.

The show features a diverse group of women with extravagant lives.

The series highlights cultural diversity and family dynamics in Dubai.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai is set to arrive on Bravo in a few short months. The first season was filled with some spicy moments in the heat of Dubai, the City of Gold. The women of the reality series continued to bring their extravagant lives to the screen like any Housewives season should, but the fandom wasn't as drawn into this series as others. And for once, they might be on the wrong side of the argument! Between battling to be the supreme Caroline, breathtaking desert dinner parties, and the rise of Chanel Ayan as the breakout star, don't sleep on The Real Housewives of Dubai, it's actually quite good!

Premiering in 2022, The Real Housewives of Dubai marked the eleventh iteration of the smash hit series on Bravo. Focusing on the lives of a group of women living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the franchise took on the same familiar elements that make The Real Housewives so many people's guilty pleasures, but marked a slight shift in atmosphere and locale. The first season followed six women; Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury. While not all of them were originally called Dubai home, what this version of the program displayed was how a change of scenery can open up a world of opportunity. The season had a mixed reaction as some fans questioned why a place like Dubai would be highlighted as it's known for discrimination of certain minority groups. Regardless of the negative aspects of Dubai, what was evident was that even with a strikingly majestic backdrop, no matter where in the world these women are, the made-for-TV drama will follow them wherever they may go.

'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Have Some Stars in the Cast

Since it kicked off almost two years ago, Housewives fans have been greeted with a new cast of women ready to captivate them with their extravagant lives and over-the-top experiences. Unlike some of the other American-centric seasons, watching the lives of these women is even more unattainable. But that's part of the joy of The Real Housewives franchise. While many series in the Bravo cinematic universe have a queen bee, that was not necessarily the case in Dubai. There was a woman who desired to be the central figure of Dubai, but it was her early season nemesis that ended up being the breakout star. The queen bee in question is Caroline Stanbury. The breakout star, Chanel Ayan. Very early on, there was quite a bit of animosity towards Chanel Ayan on the part of Stanbury, who was often referred to by her last name due to the other Caroline in the cast. Ayan, who was also often referred to by surname, had quite a different life story and experience than her counterpart.

Originally part of the cast of Ladies of London, Caroline Stanbury was your typical Housewife. She had an aura of grandeur and heightened lavishness. Like many of the strong women in the cast, she was a powerful woman in business. Oh, and just happened to be a divorcee engaged to a significantly younger man named Sergio Carrallo, a Spanish footballer. Their pending nuptials was one of the central storylines of the season. Chanel Ayan, a Kenyan-born supermodel with Somali and Ethopian descent, had lived quite a trying and difficult life, overcoming some horrid traumas, including female circumcision at the age of 5, a story she bravely shared during the season. Stanbury appeared to viewers as the typical woman you expected to see on a Housewives show, while Ayan, with her more idealistic and naive viewpoints on the world. Ayan was a woman who was curious to learn more about people and the world around her. This was part of the odds that she faced with Stanbury, who found her to be a bit dim and simplistic. Whether it was a fear of a loss of supremacy in the friend group or a threat of Ayan becoming a favorite, Stanbury always found a problem with her rival, even when she dressed in white to her wedding dinner. With the pair often being at odds and their personal stories becoming central to the season, they became the faces of the franchise, rivaling many stars from their sister series.

Throughout the season, The Real Housewives of Dubai offered some incredible television moments. Nothing can compare to the high fashion served episode after episode by Chanel Ayan. Whether she was going for a casual lunch or going gold shopping, Ayan was wearing designer. As an internationally renowned model, it's ingrained in her to always look her best. Lesa Milan was able to showcase her business, Mina Roe, in the world of fashion, and while it's not top-tier designers, she had a clothing line launch with an accompanying fashion show. With fashion on the mind, each woman was never ashamed to look great.

Part of the draw of The Real Housewives of Dubai is watching the melding of various cultures and backgrounds coming together. While Dubai is notoriously questioned for its stances on various human rights, it is a city filled with ex-pats. By bringing various cultures together, the women were granted the opportunity to share how they brought their traditions to their families while living in Dubai. Early on, viewers were introduced to a Thanksgiving celebration thrown Lesa Milan and her family. She invited Ayan to the gathering, and she introduced her culture to Lisa by bringing a gift: a baby goat. Soon named Miss Goat by Lesa's children, it marked one of the first times an animal had almost more of a storyline than some of the main cast members! Sadly for the Milan family, Miss Goat passed during the first season. Both Sara Al Madani and Nina Ali instilled the importance of their Emeritus heritage to their children. For fans of the Housewives franchises, this visibility was quite important, displaying the necessity of diversity.

While Ayan may have been Caroline Stanbury's main rival, there was a strong battle to be the superior Caroline. Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks rarely ever saw eye to eye. They both come from very different backgrounds and actually have a lot in common, but how they view the other's circumstances is what has put them at odds. Oh, and some massive misunderstanding. Stanbury is much more reserved and is quite in tune to perception. Brooks is a strong, independent woman, who is unafraid of how people view her. A lot of their personal issues tend to come in the form of another party. In a game of telephone, hearsay is the biggest enemy. Luckily for Brooks, she did get a visit from her friend and fellow Bravolebrity Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame. Phaedra's cameo was an opportune chance for Brooks to feel seen and heard, giving her a boost of confidence to close out the season.

'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 Needs to Keep It Hot and Spicy

With a second season on the horizon, what is evident from the teaser Bravo released, The Real Housewives of Dubai is going to keep things hot. But first thing's first, not all six original cast members will be returning. Nina Ali will not be returning. She is being replaced by Taleen Marie. Nina Ali's absence is a bit of a shame. While she may not have engaged in the drama as much as fans would have loved, she was a wonderful mother who welcomed fans into her and her family's life. Parenting was a central element of the first season, and many of the women are still feeling the aftershocks. At a dinner hosted by Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani offered some unsolicited parenting advice. Let's just say that Brooks did not take to it too kindly. The blowup, which truly was a massive misunderstanding, with both women taking the situation personally, indicated how important family to these women. Brooks felt Sara was attacking her upbringing. On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, kids are off-limits. On The Real Housewives of Dubai, commenting on parental techniques are off limits. That being said, Season 2 must continue to focus on families, as each woman has a beautiful family and how they raise their families is so beautifully different that it's truly something to be seen and celebrated.

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai may have been a bit of a culture shock for international viewers. With a new locale and lavish luxuries part of the action, The Real Housewives of Dubai is an opportunity to continue to showcase the language and culture and how it impacts their daily lives. Whether it's a fabulous camel and sand photo shoot or an engagement party that looked like a beautiful mirage, the backdrop of Dubai is a central player of the series. While there was a moment to discuss how women's rights and homosexuality exist in this locale during the reunion, hopefully the discussions can be put into action in this upcoming season. Furthering the conversation is integral to fully understanding a concept that is foreign to the majority of the viewers.

With a new woman in the mix, new battle lines are bound to be drawn. How it all plays out, that's the joy of The Real Housewives! Typically, first seasons can be tough, and with the bar currently set quite low, things are looking up for The Real Housewives of Dubai! It's time to get excited for Season 2!

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai will air on Bravo on June 2nd. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

