Executive producer Andy Cohen has announced that The Real Housewives of Dubai is not returning for Season 3 anytime soon! RHODubai Season 2 wrapped up in September 2024. But after that, there was no update on whether the show would ever return for Season 3. Now, amid all the rumors, Cohen is setting the record straight by sharing that the show has not been canceled and that the delay is a strategic decision.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Bravo Fan Fest on November 23, 2024, Cohen explained that there are just too many Housewives shows on air right now. The Bravolebrity confessed that the producers wanted to make sure the time was right before they gave RHODubai Season 3 the go-ahead. He shared that the cast members were informed of the decision in early November 2024. Which explains why Caroline Brooks took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to claim that the cast hadn’t been told about a cancelation in October 2024.

RHODubai Is the First International Installment

RHODubai is the first international installment of the coveted Bravo franchise starring Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, and the latest addition to the show, Taleen Marie. Unfortunately, RHODubai is only the latest Bravo show to be put on pause after Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and Winter House. But Cohen is hopeful that the show will make a comeback when the producers are clear on the “full picture” of the franchise.

This isn’t the first time RHODubai has faced sudden delays. After the show first premiered in 2022, fans had to wait until June 2024 for Season 2. During this time, the show had started to lose relevance. Not to mention that sudden casting changes, including Nina Ali’s departure and Saba Yussouf’s introduction as a guest definitely had an impact on the show’s ratings. However, Cohen claimed that ratings are only one part of the story.

Cohen Claims That the Decision To Pause ‘RHODubai’ Has Nothing To Do With Ratings

The executive producer shared that the decision to pause RHODubai wasn’t personal for Bravo or any of the producers. He gave the fans a glimpse into what goes on when the network is deciding on which shows to bring back. He used The Real Housewives of New Jersey as an example and shared that it had higher ratings than The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. But the show was still put on pause due to the tension among cast members.

Cohen took the opportunity to acknowledge that all the Housewives shows in general have high ratings, especially when you count Peacock and streaming numbers. He admitted that live ratings don’t tell “the whole story” anymore. Cohen concluded his statement by saying that the network loves RHODubai and they want to do justice to it whenever it does come back on air. All episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai are now streaming on Peacock.

