The Big Picture Miami Housewives bounced back fast after a tough Season 5 reunion.

Todd struggled with Alexia throughout the sixth season.

Miami wives showcased high and lows, petty bickering, and authentic healing in season six.

The Season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami ended with the cast divided. Lisa Hochstein was affronted by Alexia Nepola, who said that if Lisa had believed herself to be more of a "star," then her soon-to-be ex-husband Lenny Hochstein would not have treated her so badly on the reality series. Larsa Pippen, who owns a jewelry line and moonlights on OnlyFans, shocked everyone by claiming that compared to her, Dr. Nicole Martin, who is an anesthesiologist, doesn't have a "real job." Marysol Patton and Adriana continued to feud after Adriana told Marysol that her ex-boyfriend had messaged her online. Adriana taunted Marysol that in the message he said that he had never loved Marysol. Adriana doubled down on her pot-stirring at the reunion by writing a letter, from the perspective of Marysol's liver, alluding to Marysol having an alleged drinking problem. Adriana and Alexia are also at odds, after Adriana drew an ill-conceived comparison between her fractured foot and Alexia's son's long-term disabilities after being in a car accident.

There are not many casts in the Housewives franchise that could bounce back so quickly after such a rocky reunion. However, leave it to the Miami Mamis to deliver a stellar season without even breaking a sweat. The Real Housewives of Miami has consistently been a sleeper hit, with its dedicated viewers frequently remarking online how no other cast is doing reality TV like the women in the Sunshine State. Season 6 was full of emotional highs and lows, there was petty bickering, and authentic healing. Every one of the Miami women, whether they are full-time wives or part-time friends, deliver scene after scene in season six.

The Real Housewives of Miami Release Date February 22, 2011 Cast Adriana De Moura , Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton , Lisa Hochstein , Lea Black , Larsa Pippen Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 6

The Miami Wives Worked Through Marriage Troubles In Season 6

Image via Peacock

According to Alexia, she and her husband, Todd Nepola, are still "super in love." However, the couple seemed to be struggling to be on the same page this season. Todd decided to skip her "new horizons" party, choosing to stay in the basement of their rented home instead while the party was going on. The women speculated that he might be avoiding certain people on the guest list, after releasing online a nine-minute-long apology video to Nicole's fiancé, Anthony Lopez. Todd had disparaged Anthony's business last season, and Alexia did not seem pleased about her husband's choice to release the video on social media. However, she chose to stick by his decision to avoid the party, despite clearly being hurt.

In a confessional, she says, "Did I like it? Not at the moment. But you know what? Sometimes you have to support your husband." At the start of the party, Alexia joked that his decision not to attend shouldn't be taken as a sign their relationship is rocky: "Don't worry. We're not getting divorced. It's not that." Todd later claimed that he chose to avoid the party because Adriana was on the guest list. However, when leaving the party, Adriana says she spotted Todd in the hallway. She told him it sounded to her like he and Alexia needed time to work on their marriage. According to Adriana, he responded, "Right on the nose."

After hiding from the cameras for most of the season, Todd popped in to tell Alexia that they needed to vacate their current home because the owners had sold the property. Worse yet, it seemed that he put the search for a new home that would suit their and her son Frankie's needs squarely on Alexia's shoulders. The sudden need to relocate caused speculation online about the couple's perceived wealth, with people wondering if Todd was in financial trouble. Alexia has consistently refuted any and all claims that the couple are in financial strife. In a People Magazine exclusive, she claimed that while people online are busy speculating, she and Todd are "laughing all the way to the bank." And as she pointed out at the season six reunion, she is the "only one" in the group who does not lie. So viewers should really take her word for it.

While Alexia seemed to be keeping any marital struggles off-camera as much as possible, Lisa had another season being very vocal about the troubles in her relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband. Lenny made it his life goal to make Lisa miserable this season, using their divorce and his new girlfriend as a means to torture her as often as he could. She complained so vociferously about him and his devious efforts to make her unhappy, that the women started to struggle to show empathy towards her situation by the end of the season. Even her best-friend Larsa asks her new boyfriend Jody Glidden in the first episode of the season if he ever gets "sick" of the whole Lenny situation. At this early point in the season, Jody was fully supportive and said all the right things to appease his new girlfriend. By the middle point of the season, however, Jody had to ask Lisa to try to be more aware of his needs as well as hers. Her response was to set an alarm on her phone as a reminder to "check in with Jody." This says a lot about how much Lisa must have on her mind these days if she needs reminding to do one of the more basic behaviors in a mature relationship.

Other Miami Housewives Were Happy In Their Love Bubble

Image via Bravo

Nicole and Anthony started the season strong, walking through their new waterfront home and planning renovations together. They were also looking to purchase a new yacht, but they chatted about making sure it was large enough to accommodate their expanding family. The couple discussed working on giving their son Greyson a sibling. His request was for a sister, preferably, who would not steal his toys. Anthony approves this idea so that when it comes time for them to get married, they will already have a flower girl and ring-bearer. By the time the finale comes along, viewers discover the couple and Greyson got their wish, as Nicole reveals she is pregnant with baby number two. Producers asked Nicole in the first episode what all this means for wedding plans, since the couple have been so busy that planning the wedding was low on their priority list. Nicole continues to be perfectly happy to postpone. At the reunion, she pointed out the prenup conversation is part of the reason she is comfortable putting the official ceremony off. She claimed that everything between her and Anthony is so good at the moment that she doesn't want to risk disrupting the life that they have by speaking about a hypothetical break-up.

Larsa and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordon, continue to set the internet on fire. First, there was the recent cryptic break-up posts that had everyone guessing about the couple's relationship status. Within a few days, the couple posted about their Valentine's dinner, with Larsa donning a ring that looked suspiciously like a diamond engagement ring. Similar to the ways the group was fed up with Lisa's constant divorce updates, they were also over-saturated with Larsa and Marcus' giddy love bubble. Their podcast is aptly titled Separation Anxiety, since Larsa apparently cannot handle five days without her beau by her side. Her "welcome home" party for Marcus after his short business trip rubbed almost everyone the wrong way. Lisa remarked in her confessional, "Who the hell has a party for someone they haven't seen in five days? It's not like he went off to war." As Kiki Barth entered the room, she said that she couldn't believe the party was actually happening: "I thought it was, like, a joke."

The women were equally incredulous about Larsa's claims about the couple's sex life. Larsa has often been open about her attraction to her new man, claiming that they enjoy each other's "company" five times each night. When the other wives cast doubt on her claims once again at the reunion, she stayed committed to her story. Marcus observed from the dressing room where he was watching the reunion, stating: "Don't hate on our love."

The season's all-star wife award should go to Guerdy Abraira. She was brave enough to feature her journey with breast cancer this season, from the initial phase of worry when she received the call to have a biopsy, to learning it was indeed cancer they had found, to battling through chemotherapy. Her husband, Russell Abraira, was stalwart in his support. His love for Guerdy and their children was on full display all season as he helped his wife in whatever way he could. His assistance ranged from talking her through her worst days, to taking care of their boys so Guerdy could rest and perform her filming commitments, to helping to shave her hair for chemotherapy and telling her how beautiful she looked as he did so. The usually stoic Russell even entered the fray when Guerdy got involved in an argument with Larsa during the season finale, whose stunning lack of empathy towards her sick friend this season was shocking to witness. When Guerdy told Larsa that she shouldn't be dealing with petty arguments like this, Larsa shouted, "Go take care of your health, Guerdy." Russell interjected and told Larsa firmly to "be respectful." Husband of the year award should absolutely go to Russell.

The Miami Housewives Prove Friendships In Reality TV Can Exist

Image via Bravo

The Miami housewives have had serious luck in casting women in the "friends of" role. Former model and Russian ex-pat Julia Lemigova was still busy with her hobby-farm, teaching baby goats to wear diapers and making artisanal jam she planned to sell for $30 per jar. She used the fresh produce from the farm to make healing smoothies for her wife, famed tennis star Martina Navratilova, who was recovering from her own battle with cancer. Julia also featured her journey learning to sing an opera song as a token of her affection for Martina. At the reunion, Andy Cohen said that this performance was one of his favorite moments in all the years of Housewives he has seen, especially seeing the joy on Martina's face. Andy enjoyed the performance so much that he arranged as a surprise for Julia and her singing partner to perform "Ave Maria" at the end of the reunion.

Adriana has turned into a late-in-life pop star. However, unlike many of the Housewives who turn to music, she has a legendary producer behind her. Surprisingly, Grammy award-winning producer Emilio Estefan made several appearances in support of Adriana this season, working with her on her new songs and helping her land gigs to showcase her talent. At the reunion, Adriana even announced an upcoming tour next year. But, however busy the songstress may be, she doesn't let her new career interfere with her ongoing feud with Marysol. Marysol, for her part, continues to give as good as she gets when it comes to slinging insults at Adriana.

Related Larsa Pippen’s Sloppy Antics With Marcus Jordan Are Hyping Us Up for ‘RHOM’ Scottie Pippen's ex-wife is in a full-blown relationship with Michael Jordan's son and 'RHOM' fans want to see it all on the Bravo reality series.

Marysol featured her vow renewal with Scott McNamara in Scotland this season. Since this is her third marriage, she announced at the reunion that she is in no rush to file legal paperwork in the United States, after their original wedding occurred in Mexico in 2021. In the scenes with the other ladies, Marysol was, as always, full of quick-witted observations. At the reunion, she even proved that she can still go toe-to-toe with even the most skilled of housewives when it comes to arguing. She and her best friend Alexia kicked off at the very end of the reunion, during the segment that was meant to be a friendly sign-off for the season. When Andy asked Alexia to name the liars in the group, Marysol took offense when, instead of saying that she told the truth, Alexia said that Marysol "doesn't remember." The reunion concluded with the two best friends arguing about the comment as the sound department attempted to remove their microphones. Marysol told Alexia in harsh tones, "I'm super f---ing offended." It seems that viewers will have to check out season seven to see if the two were able to squash the argument, but from all appearances, neither seemed willing to back down from their position.

Kiki is another story. Of all the Miami "friends," it is actually seriously shocking that Kiki has yet to be given full-time status on the show. The gorgeous Haitian emigrant's modeling career is still flourishing. She featured her work this season by meeting with designers in preparation to walk in Miami Swim Week, as is her custom each year. She is a single mother with a dating life that is still heating up, although the odds are that she can still be relied on to crack an inappropriate vibrator joke just to scandalize her more demure friends. She can also always be relied on to show compassion, even in the middle of fighting, Kiki will make the effort to be the bigger person to resolve whatever issue has surfaced. Kiki's observations about her friends can sometimes be a little shady, but they rarely miss the mark. She is endlessly entertaining and is as deserving of a promotion as any "friend" that has ever been featured in the entire Housewives franchise.

The Miami Ladies' Season Trip Was One For the Books

Close

One of the highlights of any Housewives season is the cast trip. This year the ladies went to Mexico City, and the trip was as eventful as any loyal viewer could hope for. Adriana performed at Mexico City's Pride event, which is the largest Pride celebration in Latin America, with over 100,000 people in attendance. Larsa took the ladies to the location where her tequila brand is bottled. And, of course, the ladies got to partake in a tequila taste test, while Alexia made a point about how Larsa only ever invites them to her branded deals. Guerdy got permission from her doctor to "turn up" in Mexico, since her chemotherapy wasn't scheduled to take place for some time. However, Guerdy found the trip to be too much, at one point requiring an ambulance to arrive, so paramedics could give her fluids.

The ladies visited the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City to pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Then there was the gondola ride from hell - Guerdy got sick, Lisa insulted the locals, Kiki got so frustrated with Lisa she chucked a juice box in her direction, a Mariachi band came by to perform at the least opportune moment, and then the boat stopped at a local tourist attraction that involved baby dolls strung up in trees. The Miami Mamis turned up in Mexico City, the same way they turn up every season. Whether they are a full-time wife or a "friend of," each of the Miami ladies shows up and shows off in season six of Real Housewives Of Miami.

Real Housewives of Miami is streaming on Peacock. Watch on Peacock