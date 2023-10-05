The Big Picture Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami will be filled with marital tension, family issues, cancer diagnoses, past affairs, a Pride event, and a rocky trip to Mexico.

Lisa is dealing with the aftermath of her divorce and financial issues, causing distress and emotional moments.

Guerdy announces her breast cancer diagnosis, receiving support from the other women, while Martina's previous cancer scares caused strain in her relationship.

After a first glance, the teaser for season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami is bringing on marital tension, rising family issues, a second cancer diagnosis being announced, past affairs being brought up, an anticipated Pride event performance, and a rocky trip to an exotic Mexican location. The first look starts off with Alexia Nepola saying a prayer in Spanish at Mexico City's Virgen de Guadalupe. OG's of the show Larsa Pippen, Adriana De Moura, and Marysol Patton are reunited with Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, and Lisa Hochstein. Also noteworthy is the fact that Kiki Barth, Adriana De Moura, and Marysol Patton are returning as guests and not as part of the main cast.

After dealing with a divorce from her husband, Lenny Hochstein, Lisa has to deal with all the questioning that comes along with their separation process that happened last season. Lisa appears to be in distress when she's in tears with her co-star in the front seat of their car: "The police just came to my house... I don't know what I did to deserve this." Also worth mentioning are a couple of innuendos of heated arguments between Larsa and Guerdy, where Guerdy is seen calling Larsa out by saying, "Pathological liar. You lie about everything!" The first-look video ends with another heated exchange between Kiki and Lisa as they both yell, "Shut the f--k up! You shut the f-k up!"

Similarly, Lisa reveals to her family that she has been having financial issues and announces some stressful news by saying, "We have to be out of our apartment in 15 days." More can be seen as the show will premiere on November 1 at 9 p.m. and will be available for streaming via Bravo and Peacock.

A Second Cancer Announcement

Although not a first on RHOM, Guerdy Abraira shares among the women that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer. In the middle of tears, the women show their support and express that they are there for her. It's time for us to be there for you, says Adrianna as she gives her reassurance. A second take shows Abraira and her husband in a hospital saying, "I love you," before being pushed through a hallway on a medical bed to receive her treatments.

This wouldn't be the first kind of announcement related to cancer, as former tennis star Martina Navratilova had previously navigated with her wife, Julia Lemigova. Martina's cancer scares and ongoing treatments have been the go-to topic of conversation in past seasons. At a certain point, Martina even feels bad about Julia being unresponsive to Martina's health updates. Martina complains: "Last treatment was three days ago, and not a peep out of you. You forgot."