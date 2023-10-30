Everything's hotter in the Magic City! The Real Housewives of Miami are officially returning to Bravo for Season 6. Get ready for an explosive reunion with some of reality TV's most glamorous (and oftentimes scandalous) housewives as the tension in their glimmering world escalates to scorching new heights. Set against the dazzling beauty of Miami, the new season promises to deliver a wild rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping revelations. From Lisa Hochstein’s divorce to Guerdy Abraira’s recent diagnosis, these ladies are constantly going back and forth through hell. Friendships are tested, and life takes turns we've never seen before. As the sun sets over the beautiful Miami skyline, be prepared for the temperature to rise and sparks to fly in the Magic City like never before. Although the franchise has seen its bad days from time to time, fans can’t help but indulge in the drama of the rich and fabulous. Here’s everything we know so far about The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6.

When Is 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 Coming Out?

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami is set to premiere on November 1, 2023, at 9/8c on Bravo. If you can’t catch it on its initial release date, fans have the option of streaming the show the next day exclusively on Peacock. Prior to the release of The Real Housewives of Miami, the show’s sister franchise The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is scheduled for its Season 13 premiere on October 25, 2023. On top of that, Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to debut on November 5, 2023. Fans of the beloved Real Housewives franchise are definitely in for a treat!

Watch the Trailer for 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6

Bravo dropped a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 on October 5, 2023, offering a glimpse of the ladies in all their grace and drama. The clip opens with the women embracing each other in a church in Mexico City, hugging one another as they say a prayer in front of an image of la Virgen de Guadalupe. During the midst of Nepola’s prayer, the trailer transitions to clips of the ladies getting into heated arguments with one another. Despite the tension surrounding the group, the ladies still know how to have fun. This season sees them living their best lives. From front-row seats at fashion shows, splurging on million-dollar homes, to shaking it up at a Pride event performance, these housewives know how to bring up the Miami heat.

The trailer also unveils a different facet of their seemingly idyllic lives. Lisa Hochstein is still grappling with the aftermath of her divorce from last season. Notably, the clip also shows Larsa and Guerdy Abraira exchanging heated words, and at one point, Guerdy calls out Larsa for being a “Pathological liar who lies about everything!” Things take a sour turn for Lisa when it becomes apparent that her family is undergoing some financial troubles, and in even more distressing news, Lisa and her family have to leave their apartment in 15 days. Guerdy also takes a moment to share with the housewives that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer, leading to emotional moments as the ladies rally around her, offering her support.

Who's In 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 Cast?

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 marks the return of all six housewives, notably Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen. Additionally, beloved favorites such as Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth also make a return in their “friend of” roles.

What Is 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 About?

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami sees the group of ladies diving into South Beach drama unlike anything we’ve seen before. This season, shocking revelations about health and relationships are forging some bonds while breaking others. Guerdy’s life takes an unexpected turn when she’s diagnosed with breast cancer, forcing her to confront the possibility of chemotherapy. While she leans on Russell and her friends for support, Guerdy comes to realize that not all friendships are as reliable as she once thought. Lisa’s life is a whirlwind as she strives to be the best parents possible amidst a turbulent divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband. Despite her efforts to start fresh, whispers among the ladies cast doubt on how she’s handling it all.

Julia is on a mission to embrace life to the fullest, especially after her wife Martina’s two battles with cancer. Juggling farm life, returning to the runway, and even taking on opera, she faces an ongoing feud with Marysol that threatens her newfound outlook. Dr. Nicole is still riding the high of her engagement and dreams of expanding her family with Anthony. However, her plans might not align with the group’s expectations, and she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle. Plus, she’s working on strengthening her relationship with her father, who drops some surprising news about his own expanding family. With a new home and a yacht on the horizon, her family is growing in more ways than one.

Alexia grapples with rumors that her marriage to Todd is on the rocks while striving to help Frankie become more independent. But when Todd springs the news of an unexpected move, Alexia worries about how it will impact her family dynamics. Larsa and Marcus Jordan are the new IT couple in town. However, their constant togetherness may not sit well with everyone in the group, and the question remains whether family approval will put a strain on their relationship. Adriana is on a mission to rediscover her old self through making music, dating, and trying therapy. However, stumbling upon some gossip about Alexia and Todd’s financial situation might throw a wrench into her plans. Marysol is still the life of the party, and with her bestie Alexia by her side, they both find themselves embroiled in accusations and drama involving Julia, Adriana, and more. Kiki remains the go-to friend for a good laugh and a fantastic time, becoming the source of comfort and laughter to everyone.

Who Are the Creators of the 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Series?

The Real Housewives of Miami is brought to you by Purveyors of Pop, with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, James Brangert, and Andy Cohen at the helm as executive producers. Established in 2010, Purveyors of Pop has been consistent in producing programs that are on the cutting edge of pop culture. Their portfolio includes MTV’s The Ashlee Simpson Show, the iconic Project Runway franchise, and most notably Bravo’s Real Housewives series.