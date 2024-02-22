The Big Picture Miami housewives, particularly Alexia, feel underappreciated within Bravo.

Season six is riveting with genuine storylines, unlike other franchises, and the upcoming reunion is a must-watch.

Larsa Pippen’s break-up rumors and Marcus’ intense behavior at the reunion hint at a drama-filled season finale.

The ladies in Miami have always been underappreciated when it comes to The Real Housewives franchise. Original cast member Alexia Nepola pointed this out to Andy on her Watch What Happens Live appearance in Nov 2023. Alexia feels that since it was the premiere night for her season, she deserves the first seat, closest to host, Andy Cohen. The Beverly Hills housewife and guest, Garcelle Beauvais, agrees, giving up her seat to Alexia while Andy teases her about whether the seating arrangement is meaningful or not for the reality star. He points out that at one time or another, even A-list celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Liam Niesen have taken the second seat. Alexia holds her ground and maintains that of all the franchises, the Miami ladies are often less appreciated on Bravo, saying that they "feel like the stepchildren" of the network. Their return with season four after years being "on pause" was launched on NBCUniversal as a Peacock Original, rather than airing on Bravo first like the other housewives franchises. This was originally seen as a slight. However, the Miami Mamis continue to deliver riveting seasons one year after another, and season six saw a return to form with the episodes airing first on Bravo before appearing on Peacock the next day.

Season six has been an impressive season by any standard of measure for housewives franchises. The ladies have so much going on in their lives that each episode has had that unmissable quality that has become almost rare amid an epidemic of housewives bending over backward to share anything but what is happening in their lives. Kyle Richards this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a perfect example of this. While arguably the most interesting thing that Kyle has going on this season is the demise of her marriage, she has filled the season with scenes of her and her friend, Morgan Wade, teasing the media with intimate-looking photos of the pair together and then laughing at everyone making assumptions about their relationship being something more than friendship. Kyle also brought Annemarie Wiley into the group so that she could have an ally in her campaign to gossip about the other women this season, rather than sharing her own life. Kyle is seemingly working overtime to avoid speaking about real-life conflicts with her husband, her sisters, and her cast mates. Whereas in Miami, the women mostly continue to share their authentic journeys in their lives, from divorces, illness, and emotional drama within their friendships. Just like the rest of season six, the upcoming Miami reunion is going to be unmissable.

Everyone Wants To Know About Larsa Pippen on 'RHOM'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been keeping themselves busy. The couple share a podcast together, titled Separation Anxiety, which tackles topics that have come up throughout their relationship. They both appear in this season of The Traitors, although Marcus was eliminated earlier than Larsa. This may have helped create some distance between the couple, as the time apart while Larsa continued filming seems to have contributed to a shocking break-up that took place mostly online. Larsa shared a cryptic message during the recent Superbowl Sunday game asking if friends should continue to follow an ex? This created speculation that the seemingly happy couple had hit a breaking point in their relationship. However, Marcus and Larsa were spotted on the town together recently, spending Valentine's Day together, while Larsa was photographed wearing a large diamond ring, seemingly an engagement ring. It appears that when The Traitors reunion tapes soon, the couple will be showing up united once again.

However, it would also seem that the possible break in their relationship had more help than just the distance between them after The Traitors season was filmed. It has been reported that Marcus was "heated" at the Miami housewives reunion taping, expressing negative opinions about the cast loudly enough to be overheard by production. It seems that while none of the cast overheard the outburst during the reunion taping, they have since been made aware. Pop culture reporter Perez Hilton claims that an "insider" reported Marcus' outburst was bad enough that it could "change the cast's opinion" of him. Larsa has a lot to answer for after her scenes this season on TheReal Housewives of Miami. However, she is proving that she'll continue to bring the drama no matter where she appears on reality TV.

Guerdy Abraira's Healing Journey Has Been a Central Point

This season, Guerdy Abraira features her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Rather than hide from the cameras, Guerdy has been fearless about featuring her journey, from diagnoses to surgery, and radiation. Her handsome husband, Russell Abraira, was a pillar of strength for her and their two young boys, and was already a fan-favorite even before his stalwart support of his wife this season. Guerdy is blessed to now be cancer-free, as she announced this year at her Bravocon panel. She shared that she is often asked why she chose to feature such a terrible life experience on her platform. Her response was a cavalier: "Why not?" The mother of two young boys then got serious, explaining: "I have this platform, I signed up for the good and 'Oh my god, look at my career and my husband' and all that. Now it's time to really be real on reality TV and show the bad as well. The good, bad, the ugly, all good."

While her costars on The Real Housewives Of Miami have all been supportive of Guerdy throughout her healing journey, all was not smooth sailing for her filming this season. This is especially true when it comes to costar Larsa, who somehow managed to turn Guerdy's cancer diagnosis into an on-camera feud. Larsa and Guerdy scheduled a lunch together to film a conversation about conflicts in their friendship, especially regarding Larsa's inability to see things from other people's perspectives. Larsa is on the defensive, since she had read that Guerdy called her "fake" on social media. Just like her housewives cousin from Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow, Larsa has an inability to leave a slight unaddressed. If she sees someone saying anything negative about her in the press, she instinctively has to confront whoever is speaking in order to regain control of the narrative. When Larsa barks at her costar "What are you crying about?" Guerdy blurts out "I have breast cancer." In Larsa's defense, it is a shocking statement, out of left field from their conversation topic, and she is in "fight mode" defending herself from the accusation of being fake. However, and it is a big "however," what happens next is possibly one of the most shocking things to occur in recent housewives' history. Instead of switching gears and showing her costar empathy for the situation she is in, Larsa shrugs her shoulders and says, "Well, how am I supposed to know that?"

Larsa reacts as though Guerdy has offered this health issue as a defense for her behavior recently, rather than seeing it for what it is, which is a cry for understanding and empathy. Then Larsa doubles down on her insensitive reaction, questioning: "You have breast cancer? How do you know?" Guerdy is taken aback and responds: "Are you seriously asking me how I know I have breast cancer? It's called a mammogram." Larsa does eventually try to switch gears, saying how sorry she is for Guerdy. But she almost immediately snaps back into fight mode as Guerdy continues to cry, saying, "Don't put this whole situation on me now. I'm sorry, I didn't know, you never told me." Guerdy attempts to regain composure, saying this isn't a "safe space" for this conversation, as Larsa continues to babble about how Guerdy being upset is not her fault. Guerdy explains she has only shared this information with a few people in her life and the group, and requests that Larsa please keep the information to herself.

Instead, Larsa later takes it upon herself to eventually tell everyone in the cast what she has learned. Even at the end of the lunch, Larsa quips: "What if I went to TMZ and told them right now? Just kidding." The editors get shady, showing a title card that reads "six hours later," which then quickly changes to "no seriously, just six hours later." The next scene shows Larsa spilling the beans to her friends about Guerdy's diagnosis. How someone could turn such a thing into an argument is truly shocking, and Larsa once again provides "must-see" television with this delusional beef. Larsa has yet to be held fully accountable for these actions this season, and it would seem she will have an eventful reunion coming up.

Lisa Hochstein Is Entitled and Kiki Barth Has Had Enough

Image via Bravo

Larsa isn't the only housewife who needs some accountability at this reunion. Lisa Hochstein also will probably find herself in the hot seat amid her feud with costar Kiki Barth. Lisa's drawn-out divorce has been her main topic of conversation this season, with the other wives almost getting tired from hearing about the drama with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein. Lisa has been so caught up in the tempestuous divorce, that Kiki has finally had enough with her antics. On the cast trip to Mexico City, while the women are trapped on a gondola together, Lisa and the other women make some truly out-of-touch observations that get under Kiki's skin. They observe the local homes built from bamboo and board, noting they are lucky to live in the houses that they do. Lisa claims if she went for a swim in the river, she would probably get herpes. Later, when feeding some local dogs her scraps, Lisa comments that the dogs probably rarely eat so well. Trying to save face after the other women attempt to educate her on how her behavior is offensive, Lisa doubles down, saying: "It's just chicken. It's better than what they get fed, I promise you." Although the comments are not that deep, they showcase Lisa's ignorance about her privilege and how to address others who come from less affluent backgrounds. Kiki is from Haiti, and she notes she was raised in similar conditions to what the ladies are commenting on during the boat ride.

Kiki attempts to enlighten Lisa about how inappropriate her behavior has been. Lisa is not only not receptive, she gets increasingly offended by Kiki's efforts to educate her. She stands up and yells at Kiki: "I was trying to help animals! Because I love animals!" As Lisa takes her seat again, Kiki explains: "Listen. Don't get up. If you get up with me, I'm gonna get up, and then it's gonna be something." Lisa responds in a typical white girl fashion, popping up once again with hands on hips, almost as if to show how tough she is, rather than accepting that maybe she has something to learn from someone who comes from a different life experience than hers. At the end of her rope, Kiki repeatedly tells Lisa to sit down, and tosses a juice box at her to emphasize the point as she continues: "You can't get up. For me, in my hood, where I'm from, that's not funny. If you're talking to me, talk to me respectfully." Lisa, of course, clings to the throwing of the juice box to make a victim of herself in the situation, claiming Kiki "assaulted" her. She continues to do this throughout the trip, making jokes about being afraid that Kiki will "beat her up." It's disappointing to see Lisa double down and try to justify her behavior and make Kiki out to be the aggressor when she so clearly initiated the physicality of the disagreement and the disrespectful nature of the conversation. This discussion about Lisa's entitlement gets swept under the rug in order for the vacation to continue smoothly. Lisa never really seems to absorb what Kiki is saying. It is a safe bet that Kiki will have more words for Lisa and her entitlement at the reunion.

The Women On 'RHOM' All Have Interesting Stories

What makes The Real Housewives of Miami special is that every cast member has interesting stories to share season after season. Dr. Nicole Martin is the queen bee and HBIC in Miami, as a woman with a career as an anesthesiologist, a growing family, and a handsome husband who seems devoted to her. She also shared her estranged relationship with her philandering father this season, showing vulnerability and authenticity as they attempt to reconcile after years of misunderstanding one another. Nicole also had a classic petty housewives feud over the guest list at her Mother's Day brunch this season. Alexia and "friend of" Marysol Patton storm out of the brunch, after picking up their personalized monogrammed denim jackets that Nicole provided, of course, simply because they openly disliked one of the women on the guest list. To be fair, Adriana de Moura did set Nicole up, requesting an invitation for Ana Qiuncoces, knowing how Alexia and Marysol would react.

This season Adriana also shared her pop music aspirations, recording a song with the esteemed Latin music producer Emilio Estefan, and featuring her performance at the Pride event in Mexico. Julia Lemigova, the first lesbian housewife on any franchise, continues to provide her zany sense of humor as she shows her life with her wife, famed tennis player Martina Navratilova. Alexia has so far dodged featuring the marital troubles that viewers may suspect are occurring behind the scenes as she downgrades her lifestyle to smaller accommodations this season and husband Todd Nepola remains behind the scenes. Although the pair claim to be laughing about this speculation about their finances, the other women will certainly have questions at the reunion. With so much going on in each of the cast member's lives, every episode of this season has had that unmissable quality that the Real Housewives franchise used to be known for. The reunion promises to continue that streak and will fill viewers in on more drama and diva behavior when it airs February 28.

