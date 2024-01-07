The Big Picture Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members had a drama-free dinner, excluding some women who are currently feuding.

The exclusion of certain cast members may be due to their ongoing conflicts and the desire for a drama-free evening.

The dinner was meant to kick off the New Year, and the source claims that everyone got along well without any fighting.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey camps are divided. There is #TeamTeresa, and then the rest of the cast. Teresa Giudice did not end Season 13 on the best foot with some of the wives. Fans will see the division when Season 14 premieres. Recently, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and a new friend of the cast, Jennifer Fessler, were all invited to join together at New York City’s Loulou restaurant for dinner together. Notably absent were Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania, which was seemingly intentional.

"They weren't invited," a source told Page Six. Jackie Goldschnieder was also seemingly excluded due to her newfound friendship with Giudice. According to the report, the reason behind their exclusion could be the lack of wanting to talk about the upcoming season, where Gorga is still not talking to her Giudice, Josephs is fighting with Goldschnieder, and Cabral and Aydin are feuding with each other. Effectively leaving those three women off the invite list if they were trying to have a "drama-free" night proved to be a success. “The show was not mentioned one time,” the source said to Page Six. “The ladies all got along so well, laughing and chatting throughout the evening. Everyone really enjoyed each other’s company.”

The source told Page Six that Catania and her new boyfriend were invited but could not attend. Catania's ex, fan-favorite Frank Catania, and his fiancé, Brittany Mattessich, were present. Dolores and Fessler are the two housewives who remain in good standing among the whole group.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 14

The 'RHONJ' Cast Is Committed to Steering Clear of the Drama

Image via Bravo

According to the source, the celebration was to kick off the New Year and the night included seeing a burlesque show and dancing the night away. “Everyone was making toasts and welcoming the new year as a friend group,” the source said.

All of the husbands were also there: Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno, John Fuda, Nate Cabral, and Jeff Fessler. While the exclusion of the invites seemed intentional, Giudice and Aydin were both away on vacation in the Bahamas together and couldn't have attended the dinner regardless. However, it is still setting the tone for what we can expect in Season 14.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

