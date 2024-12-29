Want to go on a cruise with your favorite ladies from The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Now is your chance! Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, and Jennifer Aydin are all setting sail on a cruise as part of a trip called "Wives on Waves." The exclusive event will take fans of the reality franchise from New York City to Bermuda and includes fans getting to have exclusive access to the stars. Fans will embark on the Brand-New Norwegian Aqua and tickets are limited. Fans can book their trip through Fans at Sea and only through that service to go. The cruise includes a number of exclusive events for those attending.

Fans can expect "intimate meet-and-greets, VIP parties, and exclusive Q&A sessions with the stars aboard all five days and nights." You can also prepare for dance parties while on the cruise. According to the official website for the trip, there are themed nights guests can enjoy. "Dance the night away at our stunning themed events, including the Neon & White Party, Le Blanc Soirée, and Gold & Black Gala Night—all designed to bring out your inner glamour!" The resident host and DJ will also provide attendees songs for the events while on the ship.

The price tag isn't cheap. Each cabin (which is based on double occupancy) runs for $1,100 per person. On top of that, the event pricing for "Wives on Waves" is an additional $775 per person. The cruise will take place next September starting on the first and returning back to New York City on September 6. On the website, with the required additions for the cruise, the cheapest available option for the cruise will run fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey upwards of $2175.

The Cruise Comes at an Uncertain Time for 'RHONJ'

Giudice, Aydin, and Catania currently do not know what is to happen with Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Andy Cohen recently said that fans would not have an update on the cast for the show until late 2025. Around the same time that Giudice, Aydin, and Catania are all going to be on a cruise ship with fans of the franchise. Aydin has, in the past, said she was coming back to the show but Cohen shot her remarks down. Catania also wasn't happy with her fellow housewives fighting to the point where the show is in jeopardy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

