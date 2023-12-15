The Big Picture Teresa Giudice is known for holding grudges but has managed to develop a friendship with former enemy Danielle Staub.

Jackie Goldschneider went from feuding with Giudice to becoming her friend in the latest season.

Although Goldschneider and Giudice have reconciled, future drama between them is always possible on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

If there’s one thing fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey know about our beloved Teresa Giudice, it’s that she can hold a grudge. Aside from a few very short reconciliation periods, she’s been at odds with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga for well over a decade, and has a personal philosophy that’s essentially, “I will move on from a grudge if you admit it was your fault.” Such can be seen in her relationship with Danielle Staub. Despite having once flipped an actual table out of anger when Staub wouldn’t cop to an onslaught of allegations about her past, the pair now maintain a friendship. With a cutthroat attitude, Giudice has distanced herself from plenty of her cast mates throughout the years should they ever aim at her, her husband(s), or her business deals.

The complete antithesis of Giudice is Jackie Goldschneider, a woman who had some intense beef with Giudice only to completely do a 180 just a year later - essentially becoming Giudice’s lapdog in the latest season. It’s important to note that during the most recent twelfth season, Goldschneider appeared as a “friend of,” not standing in line with the empty-handed women (can we please give them a Jersey Tomato to hold?) at the beginning of each episode. Still, she appeared in a multitude of episodes, metaphorically licking Giudice’s boots every step of the way - even after jumping into a mud pit in Ireland.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 14

Teresa and Jackie’s Feud - A Recap

Image via Bravo

So, how did this about-face happen? And what sparked the tenuous relationship between the two Housewives in the first place? Despite a few back-and-forths during Seasons 9 and 10 (aren’t you on parole?), the pair kept their squabbling to a low roar. But, the drama really picked up at the top of Season 11. Still, deeply into the masked and social distancing days of COVID, Goldschneider was throwing a birthday party for her husband, Evan Goldschneider, at an outdoor event space where the women could safely show off their newest additions (we’re talking plastic surgery). About halfway through the dinner, Giudice began to stir the pot - during Goldschneider’s speech about how great her husband is - so, the perfect time.

Related 5 Times Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Were in Clear Competition We can say the two women of 'RHONJ' just cannot let one of them get the upper hand.

She starts by leaning over to her sister-in-law and saying, “I heard Evan does stuff.” A baffling opening line to both viewers and Gorga, who is intrigued yet understandably confused, Giudice somehow senses this social cue (something we know she doesn’t do often) and continues, “Stuff at the gym.” Sure, plenty of people do “stuff at the gym,” like lifting weights, doing leg presses, and playing on their phones, but Giudice finally goes on to accuse Daddy Goldschneider of carrying on extracurricular activities (cheating) in the men’s locker room.

The entire interaction has Giudice’s name written all over it as the rumor starter as, when pressed by Gorga to reveal the identity of her secret gym informant (it couldn’t be Bo Dietl, could it?!) Giudice says, “You know me, I just forget stuff.” Classic Tre. As if kicking off this rumor to her sister-in-law wasn’t enough chaos for her, Giudice then goes around the party to tell everyone there who will listen that Goldschneider’s husband is (in the poetic words of RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant) a “cheater cheater pumpkin eater.” No one is really sure what to think but, because they all know Giudice’s background, they take it in stride.

Jackie Claps Back at Teresa

Image via Bravo

To no one’s surprise, the rumor found its way back to Giudice’s castmate, who then requested that the pair talk it over at Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno’s home. Like something straight out of Game of Thrones or Switzerland during WWII, the Josephs and Benigno household would take no sides in the matter, only holding a safe space for the feuding gals to do their thing. At that point during Goldschneider’s time in the series, audiences hadn’t seen her get her hands dirty but - with her family involved - Goldschneider brought the strength of 1000 armies to force Giudice’s hand.

While Goldschneider opens up about her “beautiful marriage,” Giudice stares directly at her (some would say through her), mouth agape, likely not taking in anything that the other woman is saying. Giudice sticks by her guns, protecting her “source” as if it’s a life or death matter, but also admitting that she had “no idea” if the gym rat even knew the Goldschneiders. As per usual, somehow the conversation gets flipped into something else entirely with Giudice managing to put it back on Goldschneider (she is one talented woman).

But, enough is enough for Goldschneider, who begins to yell at Giudice to “admit that this was a lie!” Next to The Real Housewives of New York City alum, Ramona Singer, Giudice is the runner-up for the nickname “the apologizer,” as she continues to say she’s sorry, not giving Goldschnieder the response that she actually wants. Taking things to an absolute 11, Goldschneider does the unthinkable and brings Giudice’s eldest daughter into the mix, saying, “I heard that Gia [Giudice] snorts coke in the bathroom at parties. I heard that.”

To the everyday person, this would obviously read as a metaphor Goldschneider was painting to show Giudice how rumors work. But, Giudice is no regular broad. And here, folks, is where all hell breaks loose between the two castmates.

Season 11: The Feud Goes On

Image via Bravo

As the two continue to duke it out over the he-said-she-said your husband’s having a gym locker, the season continues to chug along until a boys’ night puts the argument right back on track. Never able to admit when she’s in the wrong, while the whole crew was down the shore (at the Jersey Shore), Giudice called some of the husbands on who had brought up the rumor at their bro’s night out, with some (Benigno) saying that he had heard it too. After being told to drop it, Giudice’s only defense is to go around the table and ask the other women if she’s ever done anything to hurt them on purpose. It’s a bold move for a woman who has absolutely taken several shots at everyone in the cast (save for our queen Dolores Catania, because no one would ever be so crazy).

Even Goldschneider is ready to move on with some fine conversations by the bay, but Giudice just can’t let it go, striking out at Goldschneider’s confidence level and going so far as to call her “calculated” - as if she was the one who fabricated a rumor. Bringing up the worst year of Giudice’s life, Goldschneider lands the ultimate clapback saying, “Did you get that confidence in jail?” Avoiding a blowup moment by inches, Giudice simply gets up, throws some nasty words at Goldschneider, and saunters off with her wine.

The Turn Around

Image via Bravo

Audiences never really see the come to Jesus moment between Goldschneider and Giudice except, in Season 13, they seem like the best of friends. Viewers saw the two sharing heartfelt moments, laughter, and Guinness with the Goldschneiders even invited to be in attendance at Guidice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. What was once a mystery was uncovered by Us Magazine during the recent weekend meeting of the greatest minds and personalities on earth - BravoCon. Speaking with the news outlet, Goldschneider said that she and her castmate were developing an “unexpected” friendship that was “new, growing, and mutually respectful.” She added that everything began to develop when the two women “were just talking at a party, and then we were talking more, and then we started calling each other, and then we hung out and started hugging. We like each other.”

Putting their past beef to the side, Goldschneider explained, “All this stuff is in our past, and we both acknowledge that we’ve been through it. We know that we have, and we’ve both not been very nice to each other, and it’s OK. It’s OK. We’re through it.”

Jackie Befriending Teresa Is a Sellout Move

As many of the longtime viewers out there will know, just because there’s no drama afoot at the moment, with the relationship between Goldschneider and Giudice appearing to be on the up and up, doesn’t mean all hell can’t break loose in the future. Despite rumors that either Giudice or her in-laws would be leaving the show for its upcoming fourteenth season, neither was the case, with both women on their way back. As of right now, no information has come out surrounding Goldschneider's possible involvement.

Moreso, their reconciliation is puzzling to die-hard fans. Goldschneider was once close friends with Giudice's estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. It's been widely reported that the two are no longer on speaking terms, and Melissa has told various outlets she believes the friendship between the former frenemies is one of convenience. As for what caused the rift between her and Goldschneider, reports allege that audio was leaked of Gorga complaining about Goldschneider. The two haven't spoken since.

It appears Goldschneider may be giving into the old adage when it comes to the RHONJ queen bee: If you can't beat them join them. Knowing Goldschneider's previous strong stance on going against bullies and stand up for herself, if her friendship with Giudice is a chess move to get her back on the show and get revenge on Gorga for whatever reason, it's a disappointing choice.

Despite millions' love for Giudice, she's been able to get away with her antics for so long because eventually, her enemies bow down to her. Goldschneider has seemingly fallen in line. It's a lazy move. And she's proven that she's just like everyone else who have come and gone on the franchise who knows that their staying power is contingent upon playing nice with Giudice.

You can get caught up now as all 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are currently streaming on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock