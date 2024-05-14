The Big Picture Jenn Fessler understands her role as a 'friend of' on RHONJ and is not afraid to stir the pot.

Jenn's impartiality is evident as she builds relationships with everyone, shifting alliances.

Jenn's presence on the show creates unity, possibly leading to a full-time housewife role.

When it comes to Real Housewives casts, besides having the principal six to eight ladies leading the cast, there always needs to be at least two ladies joining the season as the 'friends of" the ladies. Their roles on the reality shows are to be another ally for one of the leading ladies and occasionally stir the pot here and there while also being entertaining to watch. Some of the best Housewives who have the opportunity to start as a "friend of" have been Brandi Glanville, Sutton Stracke, and Eva Marcille.

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the cast currently has two "friends of" since last season, and it was the demotion of Jackie Goldschneider as one and the introduction of Jenn Fessler. The second has made a name for herself throughout her time on RHONJ since she came in as a friend for Margaret Josephs and built a relationship with newbie Rachel Fuda. Still, as time has passed, her alliances are starting to shift, and she has taken her role to the next level by starting to stir the pot among the cast while also wanting to build a relationship with everyone. Not only has she not let anyone manipulate her into following one side, but Jenn has also been open to keeping conversations going for the better of the group and the show, which could help build her case for becoming a full-time housewife.

Jenn Fessler Understands the Assignment on 'RHONJ'

Being a part of The Real Housewives franchise means that not only do you enjoy and are comfortable with showing your life on camera, but it means that the person cast knows they have to put in the work to make the show work and flow well for audiences to enjoy. When audiences met Jenn Fessler, she knew instantly what she was signing up for and was a watcher throughout her first season to understand everyone and what they were like. This seemed like an excellent opportunity for Margaret Josephs because it meant she would have someone else in her corner to go against Teresa Giudice. She didn't think that Jenn would want to follow her truth and get to know everyone personally without Margaret's help. After hearing rumors of the cast getting together before last season's reunion to devise a plan against her, Teresa Giudice decided to go up to one of the rumored people to have gone to the meeting to explain what went down. That person was Jenn Fessler.

Throughout the beginning of the season, Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda have been telling Jenn what to do, and one of the things she was told to do was not engage with Teresa. She did not listen and decided to have some time with her during the season's second episode. When having her conversation with Teresa, it was clear no one expected her to talk to her and for them to actually get along, which made Margaret and Rachel nervous. With this new development in the friendship, it is clear to viewers that Margaret is losing grip of her allies, and they are deciding to do whatever they please without any consultations.

Jenn Fessler Is the Future of New Jersey

Having someone like Jenn in the cast creates unity on the show that it lost years ago when the Teresa and Melissa Gorga feud got even more heated. She has kept the peace within the group, which will help the case against Margaret Josephs, who has created division. With a "friend of" having such a prominent role at the beginning of the season, it's easy not to notice the network putting faith in Jenn Fessler to see how she could perform this season. She has become a fan favorite very quickly, and besides taking a stand against Margaret, she has a fun personality and isn't afraid of saying what she truly feels.

This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is unlike anything viewers have ever seen in the sense that there is a very divided cast, and there needed to be a way to find a happy medium with everyone while making sure the drama doesn't get too heated. If Jenn continues this path of being Swiss, maybe joining Team Teresa could help her become a full-time housewife.

