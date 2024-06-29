The Big Picture Margaret Josephs' dog Bella, a beloved family member, has passed away.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has just announced the unfortunate passing away of her beloved dog Bella. Josephs adopted Bella back in 2018, when the dog was 5 years old. Soon after that, the pet became a friend to the rest of the RHONJ cast and made appearances in many episodes of the reality show.

The reality star shared the news on Instagram on July 25, 2024, expressing how heartbroken her family was over this loss. The caption read, “Our world and hearts are broken. She was the perfect, happiest little bff in the world. Always ready to kiss, cuddle, play, and brighten up your darkest day. She loved everyone (except for landscapers) and everyone loved her.” Josephs added that a piece of her had died along with Bella, expressing that while she was a rescue dog, “in reality, she saved us.”

The post featured photos of Bella with Josephs, her husband Joe Benigno, and the rest of her family members. The reality star also shared a video of her dog where she’s heard talking about how well-behaved Bella was. After the announcement, several members of the Real Housewives franchise including Danielle Cabral, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda expressed their condolences in the comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

rent

buy Not available The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Bella Was Margaret Josehps’ Favorite Family Member

It has always been evident that Bella was more than just a pet to the RHONJ star. The dog was regularly featured on the reality star’s Instagram account. Josephs once even referred to Bella as her favorite family member in one of their many photos posted to her social media.

The housewife has opened up about the process of adopting Bella to The Daily Dish in the past, revealing that she chose to adopt because of how important it is to recuse dogs. The reality star added that she was extremely overwhelmed when she first went into Pet Value where she eventually met Bella. The reality star explained her feelings in the following words:

“I got super, super emotional because I never come in to get a dog because I want every dog and I don’t have time to take every dog.”

However, Josephs and her husband were looking for a hypoallergenic pet and wanted a dog that would be small in size. As soon as they saw Bella, they knew that she was the perfect fit for their family. In the same interview, Josephs went on to reveal that she had to fill out a lot of adoption paperwork. But in the end, it was all worth it because her entire family ended up falling in love with Bella.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing on Bravo every Sunday. The episodes are usually available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

