When Margaret Josephs joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for its eighth season, she seemed like a breath of fresh air for the franchise because of her quirky personality and her Betsey Johnson vibe that had not been seen before on the show. When she joined, Teresa Giudice seemed to be getting another ally under her wing. Still, after Teresa's relationship with Danielle Staub grew, Margaret's friendship with Teresa changed. Margaret was close to Danielle Staub, but their friendship shifted as she got closer to Teresa, and it showed a change in Margaret's personality; she stopped being fun and was always angry. She began to become more calculated and decided to join forces with Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga. The fun and lighthearted Margaret that viewers had met started fading as time passed.

The show grew even more in popularity, and Margaret became more bitter about anything Teresa Giudice would do. She began to air out most of the cast's dirty laundry, like announcing how Bill Aydin had had an affair in earlier years of his marriage to Jennifer Aydin and also saying she had an "arsenal" of many of the cast members. Even her friends Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider knew not to mess with Margaret because they mentioned on an After Show how it would be a good idea not to have her as an enemy because of all the information she had on the cast. With the newest season premiering on May 5th, viewers are intrigued to see how Margaret will act this season as one of her closest friends, Jackie, will no longer be on her alliance.

Margaret Josephs Has Gone From Fun to Bitter

When viewers met Margaret in season eight, she seemed like someone who could bring some lighthearted fun to The Real Housewives of New Jersey because of her personality and style. Having a housewife rock the pigtails look without care was admirable and a cute style that only worked on her. She came in at the height of the Teresa and Melissa feud. It was an even harder time for the Giudice family, since Teresa's mother had just passed away, and Margaret gave a memorial service for her while they were on their trip to Florida. Margaret is a ride-or-die person, which is an excellent quality, but it shows that she will not hesitate to show her true personality whenever she is crossed. As every season passed, Margaret started to rack up different enemies, like Siggy Flicker and Danielle Staub. Her relationship with Staub changed the whole course of her journey on the show, since she began to have problems with Teresa once Margaret stopped having a relationship with Danielle. They got into an altercation at one of their events during Season 9.

After not having a relationship with Danielle, Margaret told most of her cast members to choose her or Danielle. It made Teresa go from a rock to a hard place because she did not want to be put in that situation. Margaret became a hater of many things Teresa would get up to and even joined Melissa Gorga's side when the relationship between her and Teresa started to be affected. Margaret's bitterness emerged once she began to feed into the idea that the Gorga family was better and became involved with the drama between the Gorgas and the Giudice. Not only did she switch her friendships, but she started to say she had an "arsenal" of information on the cast, which made everyone feel tense and did not understand why Margaret would go to those extremes. It's important to note that Margaret has become more calculated and knows when to let out her arsenal, like in Season 12 when she aired that Bill Aydin had cheated on Jennifer Aydin. This piece of information was one Jennifer did not want to talk about. Still, because Margaret did not have a friendship with Jennifer, she decided to expose the Aydin family without thinking about the repercussions it would have on them.

Margaret vs Teresa in RHONJ

The feud that changed the trajectory of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not Melissa vs. Teresa, but Margaret vs. Teresa because Margaret started to be seen as the puppet master behind the scenes. Margaret was a ride-or-die for Teresa, but her choosing her friendship with Danielle made Margaret realize she should've been friends with Melissa and insert herself into the family drama. Margaret's storylines about her mother, Marge Sr., started to drift into the background because she was focused on everything in Teresa's life and judging her.

Margaret insists she only wants the best for the Gorga-Giudice families, but she can't help but insert herself in the drama and even make things worse between them. During Season 12, after Teresa had announced her new relationship with Louie Ruelas, Margaret could not stop talking about different rumors surrounding Louie. Instead of being a friend and supportive when rumors came out, she always added fuel to the fire and brought it up to the group at any chance. She had not only gone after Louie, but also, in a previous season, there were rumors of Melissa Gorga being unfaithful, and viewers later found out that Margaret had spread those rumors. Margaret was a person who did not care about unity; what she cared about was being in the spotlight without caring for her character.

With Season 15 premiering on May 5th, viewers are eager to see if this will be a Margaret take-down season, since Jackie is no longer friends with her, and all truths may finally be revealed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres May 5th on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

