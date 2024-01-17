The Big Picture Joe Gorga's overreaction during his son's wrestling match made headlines and caused controversy.

Gino's opponent allegedly treated him unfairly during the match, but it was the ref's responsibility to intervene.

Despite the incident, Joe's relationship with his son Gino has grown stronger, and Gino handled the situation well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga has recently been in the news for charging the mat at his son's wrestling match and fighting with the referee about some calls he wasn't making. The incident made it to TMZ and the Gorga family tried to stay quiet about it until it became public knowledge. Now, Melissa Gorga and Joe opened up about the situation on Melissa's podcast On Display. During the conversation, the Gorgas explained what happened, why Joe was angry, and how the situation helped Joe's relationship with their son Gino Gorga grow stronger through it.

The conversation started with Melissa talking about the moment and how Joe "overreacted" to the situation.“You lost your cool,” Melissa began, “You overreacted a little bit.” According to the Gorgas, the ref was not fairly calling the match, especially regarding how Gino's opponent was treating him. An eyewitness said that Gino's opponent had slammed Gino against the mat twice with no interference from the ref and stuck his tongue out at Joe in a mocking way after doing this to his son. Because it was still between high school wrestlers, many believed Joe didn't need to get involved in it, something that Melissa seemed to agree with.

“There’s always a parent getting annoyed with a ref,” Melissa said. “It happens every meet.” Melissa went on to talk about how Gino handled everything going on. “One thing I take from this all is how Gino handled the situation...We hold our kids to a very high standard when it comes to like, how they treat other kids and how they behave and their sportsmanship … You lost your cool [Joe], but Gino did not.”

Melissa and Joe Gorga Pride Themselves on Having Close Relationships With Their Kids

Joe said that Gino called him after to tell him that everything was okay and Joe and Melissa claimed that they were not the only ones angry about the situation, even claiming that the other coach came to apologize to Gino after the match to make sure that Gino was okay after "dirty play" of his wrestler happened multiple times (according to Melissa). Still, Joe's reaction went viral, and many believed his actions were unwarranted.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has already finished filming, though a broadcast date has yet to be confirmed. The show is expected to return in the spring.

