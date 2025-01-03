In her recent chat on the "Virtual Reali-Tea" segment for Page Six, Melissa Gorga was promoting her new sprinkle-cookie company amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey's extended hiatus. Melissa commented on how desperate the fandom is to hear news about what Bravo has planned next for one of their flagship series. The "On Display" singer speculated the network would have to make a decision soon, and said she assumed at least some of the original cast would be invited back to the newly reinvigorated series.

Outside of filming, Melissa also has Envy, her own boutique fashion shop to run, along with its accompanying website. Keeping a brick-and-mortar store alive in today's retail economy is an impressive feat, but as the working mom has observed, people have always underestimated her work ethic when forming opinions about her from RHONJ. Her new business venture is a nod to the moment she famously became associated with the sprinkle-cookie when her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice criticized her taste in sweet treats in Season 3 of RHONJ. With the series on-pause, Melissa has pivoted to her new cookie-vending adventure, and from what we have seen during the promotion of her new business, it is obvious now more than ever that she was never the problem in her relationship with Teresa.

Teresa Giudice Claimed Credit For Melissa Gorga's Business on Social Media

During the third season of RHONJ, Teresa quipped that she had thrown Melissa’s cookies in the garbage.The comment became a symbol of their dysfunctional relationship from then on. During the Page Six segment, Melissa was asked about her ongoing feud with her sister-in-law, who commented “You’re welcome” on Melissa’s sprinkle cookie business announcement on social media.

The dig from Teresa is a typical display of antagonism towards her brother’s wife, and makes clear who continues to be the problem in their relationship even after the cameras have stopped rolling. Typical for Melissa, she chose to stick to the high road and avoid speaking about her sister-in-law as much as possible in her interview segment. She acknowledged that Teresa claiming credit for the new business venture was "expected," but moved the topic along after that.

Throughout their feud on RHONJ, viewers have seen Melissa attempt to repair the relationship, and Teresa maneuvering to keep her sister-in-law under her thumb. Melissa will rise to a jab thrown in her direction, but she rarely starts confrontations with Teresa unprovoked. Teresa's online provocation demonstrates just how unforgiving her temperament is, once angered.

The Gorga Temper Has Always Been the Problem on 'RHONJ'

Teresa may have married a Giudice, but she will always be a Gorga at heart. Teresa's jab at her sister-in-law is evidence of the pettiness that always creeps into their relationship. Both Melissa's husband, Joe Gorga, and his sister have a tempestuous temper, and their inability to move past perceived slights has always been the primary problem in Melissa and Teresa’s relationship. Joe refusing to attend his sister's wedding to embattled businessman Luis Ruelas because of a perceived slight to Melissa's family is a perfect example of the tit-for-tat between the siblings that has been going on since he joined the series. His wife's relationship with his sister has always been collateral damage from their sibling rivalry.

Melissa's most recent venture has very little to do with Teresa, other than their history together on RHONJ. The scene of Teresa describing her dislike of Melissa's gift obviously originated the idea for the new cookie venture. But Housewives frequently find inventive ways to monetize their famous scenes and outrageous moments through merchandise and other brand promotions. Teresa's unforgiving nature is responsible for the cast reboot in the first place, since it was Teresa who swore she would no longer speak to or film with her brother or his wife anymore. And yet, Teresa taking time out of her day to make a snide comment on social media about her involvement in the origins of Melissa's new business is evidence that she continues to be the problem on RHONJ.

