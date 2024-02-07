The Big Picture The ongoing family feuds on The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be coming to an end, prompting a potential cast shake-up.

The revolving door of cast members and constant focus on the feuding families has hindered the show's potential for other compelling storylines.

To refresh the series, a reboot might be necessary, allowing each family to focus on their own personal plots and bringing in new cast members.

Bravo and Andy Cohen have spawned a plethora of successful franchises, but none come close to the international draw that The Real Housewives series has achieved. With the reality series reaching all over America, one of the longest-running fan favorites features the ladies of the Garden State. Even with Season 14 in the can, it might be time to shake things up. The never-ending battle between family has been the focus of the franchise and with that storyline coming to an unfortunate close, a mix-up of the cast might be what will refresh the franchise. While fans were not thrilled with the reboot result of The Real Housewives of New York, as the old saying goes, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again!"

The tagline for the Olive Garden is, "When you're here, you're family!" That is certainly not the case on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Since its inception in 2009, the central theme of the series has been about family and all the love and war that goes along with it. At first, the Manzo clan were the central figures of the story. As their family was torn apart before the audience's eyes, the focus shifted to the Guidice and Gorga families. While viewers have watched the family rip at the seams like a horrific train wreck, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has never shifted course, keeping family at the heart of the program. Even with a revolving door of new housewives who did not have the opportunity to feature their beautiful and unique stories and families, the post-Manzo era of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has truly been building the armies in the battle of Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga. The feuding sisters-in-law have been the centerpiece of the franchise. With the Season 13 reunion seemingly ending the feud, with both families agreeing to part ways and not film with one another, it's possible that Season 14 might refresh the series and allow each family, including the other starring women, to focus on their own personal plots. While New Jersey representation matters, ending the series is not an option. But following in the footsteps of their friends across the Hudson River and offering a reboot might be the right solution for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Restart your phone, it's time for a factory reset!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Needs to Stop Destroying Families

The Real Housewives of New Jersey very much had the inspiration to bring the television stereotypes of big Italian-American families to the screen in reality form. With The Sopranos being one of the most dominating programs of the early 2000s, why Bravo focused on these stereotypical families on The Real Housewives of New Jersey made sense. Well, sans major mafia appearances.

The first season introduced the world to the Manzo and Laurita families. Two sisters, Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo, were married to two Manzo brothers, and the sisters' brother, Chris Laurita, was married to Jacqueline Laurita. The trio endured their own spats that caused tremendous strain on the entire family. Their television appearance was not as important as bloodlines. Despite sisters Caroline and Dina and sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita being the focal point of the first few seasons, Teresa Guidice became a breakout reality star after her forever-infamous table-flipping incident during the Season 1 finale - though she may have Danielle Staub to thank for antagonizing her. Regardless, Teresa set the standard for how chaotic The Real Housewives of New Jersey could get.

While her ego will forever remind the world, she is the second longest-tenured Housewife in any of the Bravo Housewives franchises. As Caroline, Dina, and Jacqueline each departed the series on their own terms, returning sporadically throughout the run, the inclusion of Melissa Gorga, the wife of Teresa's brother Joe Gorga, allowed the shift of families to turn to the Guidices and Gorgas. While cousin Kathy Wakile was brought on to be the voice of reason for the family, Teresa quickly found a way to scare her off and remove her from the picture, and franchise, by closing the door on their relationship. Some are still wondering what poor Kathy and her sister Rosie Pierri did wrong! With all eyes on Teresa and Melissa, the program chose to give an in-depth lens to their families and the exposition that caused the ultimate downfall.

Over the ten seasons since Melissa joined the show, viewers were able to watch the family affairs as their children grew from babies to teenagers to adults. They were granted insight into some of the dark, intimate moments in the life of Joe Guidice and Teresa during their legal problems, their time in prison , and the aftermath of their convictions and sentences. And no matter the big picture, there was a roller coaster of emotions from all parties that launched the family drama to new heights. Since 2011, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has showcased one of the most dramatic family feuds television has known, scripted or unscripted. Whether having the drama play out through the media was to aid in its ultimate deterioration, The Real Housewives of New Jersey started to become hard to watch, as these real humans were truly suffering authentic pain.Who's to say if this all would have happened had the cameras not been rolling, but the celebrity status of the individuals certainly didn't help. Teresa and Melissa may claim they are at peace with the current status of their relationship , but The Real Housewives of New Jersey is partially to blame for the destruction of families. While they may not continue dueling at the length viewers are used to seeing, they will have dueling solo story arcs. Is that truly what the fans will be tuning in to see? Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey truly the same without Teresa and Melissa at each other's throats?

The Revolving Door of Housewives Hasn't Helped 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Close

Fans have been divided on whether they are Team Teresa or Team Melissa. Of course, it's been fuel to the fire for both women. Why wouldn't you be encouraged that you're right in the fight if the fandom tells you so! Once the Manzo plot line had concluded, when new cast members were added to the show, they somehow were pitted against one another as they too were forced to pick which team they were on. Dare we say the feuding women filled up their arsenals. Apologies Marge! Ultimately, this was a disservice to the woman and the stories they could have shared. Many of the women were delegated into the B plot when they easily could be the focal story. Friends and guests aside, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has had a total of seventeen main cast members, with Teresa and Melissa having the longest runs respectively. When the show shifted away from Jacqueline and Caroline following their Season 5 full-time departure, it became a revolving door of cast members mostly brought on through their associations with Teresa or Melissa.

Season 6 was the show's attempt to rebuild and refocus. Teresa and Melissa were the stars to build around. Dina Manzo returned as her family drama was put in the past as her family was not as present. She was joined by Amber Marchese, a friend trying to rekindle the bond with Melissa, and twins Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano. All three women lost their main cast status after the season, mostly due to the filming hiatus due to Teresa and her husband's legal woes. And once again, Season 7 became another attempt to rebuild. Jacqueline was drawn back in, only to leave once again at the close of the season. It also saw the arrival of the divisive Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania, the latter of which is a previous guest of the show in the first few seasons and a longtime friend of Teresa and her brother. Finally, the show found its footing. And yet the focus soon shifted to Teresa, not because she was the star, but because her post-prison life came into full focus. With so much change coming to light, Namaste Teresa enters the picture, but was it all a facade?

Conflict and accusations end up having lingering effects, as the current and final iteration of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is born. Margaret Josephs is welcomed into the fold in Season 8, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider arrive in Season 9 where they quickly go from friend to foe, and the war as we know it, has begun. The dynamic, for the most part, saw Teresa acquiring Jen Aydin as her lapdog, Melissa having allies in Marge and Jackie, and Dolores doing all she could to play Switzerland. Season after season, these strong supporting characters go through some incredible life moments, but they end up being the soldiers lost in the crossfire. Even in the most recent season, when the cast rose to seven Housewives, Danielle Cabral sided with Teresa while Rachel Fuda found herself alongside Melissa. How can The Real Housewives of New Jersey be sustainable if, week after week, the past is brought to the present without a solidified resolution to be found? By not allowing the brilliant likes of Dolores or Margaret to find superstardom as the dominating storyteller, having them become the new focus would be quite difficult and unnatural. Sadly, staring over with a fresh perspective would allow longevity for the Jersey girls.

Can The Real Housewives of New Jersey Truly Recover After Season 13?

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was truly like no other. And not just because Teresa had a dream wedding to Luis Ruelas. Luis' presence on the program introduced a very drastic dynamic, as viewers truly felt the effects of it during the three-part reunion. Did Bo Deitl really investigate the cast for Luis' arsenal of information? While he denies it, it's only one of the many elements that have left a dark cloud over the franchise. Things did start to get ugly. In all the worst possible ways. The drama of Joe and Melissa not attending Teresa's wedding was the final catalyst that definitively ended the family's relationship. Kids used to be the main topic off-limits. It then grew to family, then to business, and finally to marriage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has become such a shouting match as the women truly have nothing to discuss without gossip infiltrating the conversation. With so much drama that was meant to be aired on television leaked to social media, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be much different. The alliances might be shifting, other battles may ignite, but the elements that the show was built on will be drastically different. It's no longer going to be focused on one big dysfunctional family.

So what happens next? Is there a future for The Real Housewives of New Jersey as we know it? Could Melissa carry the weight of the franchise? Has the time come to give Teresa her own series that takes viewers into her Love Bubble? Would that give Bravo the freedom to keep their biggest star while rebooting the show she helped make? It might be the time. Fans were not thrilled with the new edition of The Real Housewives of New York. Should Bravo move into a new direction, finding the right Jersey family will be more than essential.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock. Season 14 is set to debut in Spring 2024.

