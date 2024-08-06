The Big Picture The Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey went off the rails with explosive revelations and shattered hopes.

The Last Supper led to harsh confrontations, shattered alliances, and a fractured future for the women on the show.

Dolores Catania's attempt to mediate ended in chaos, proving that years of tension and animosity were too deep to resolve.

Dolores Catanaia, with the intriguing assistance of Jennifer Fessler, wanted all the women to come to Rails Steakhouse for one last chance to speak their minds. She wanted the group to share their truths and let whatever they needed to get out. With the pretense that she hoped it would be civil, the gathering started with a bang. And it just spiraled from there. The Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey truly went off the rails. Truths were revealed and the reality that this group of women can truly never coexist was officially proven.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been one of Bravo's prime programs since 2009. With fourteen explosive seasons, the franchise tackled the lavish lives of some of the Garden States' loudest and proudest families. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has put new rivalries on display. Shifting friendships led to new and shocking alliances. For months, fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had been teasing that the season finale would lead to a path that there would be no turning back from. They weren't lying. The Last Supper, as it was deemed, truly defined the mess that has been years in the making. Because these women have been so adamant about their versions of reality, when the truth finally does come out, it's far too late to salvage a future.

The Last Supper Was a Set-Up for Failure

Rails has been the location for many infamous events in the history of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Dolores Catania brought the entire cast together for what was deemed as the last supper. And it truly was. It may have been the most authentic thing that happened in the entire episode! But as much as Dolores, and her assistant, Jennifer Fessler, thought this final gathering would lead to something positive, it was simply a setup for failure. Dolores can't control the actions of these women. She'd seen the lengths they would go to destroy each other's lives, so why did she think any of them would have a change of heart in this moment? After asking the women to use this moment to speak their truths and let it be, bombs were set off, leaving destruction in its place.

Dolores decided to start the event off with Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin discussing their rift. With the two women most likely to find peace as they were friends, Dolores felt this could lead to reconciliation. Yeah, nope. Danielle Cabral attempted to calmly share with Jennifer Aydin why it was not ok to come for her in the manner she did. But like typical Jennifer Aydin, she hurled personal insults and accusations of jealousy that derailed any hopes of salvaging any resolution. With digs about “empty” homes, broken families, and unloving husbands, this spat was vicious. Here comes the flying glassware! When a producer has to come in, you know it’s a mess. Danielle was very much trying to be the bigger person in the situation. Jen Aydin didn't even attempt. She was a petulant child who knew she was in the wrong, thus she came in ready to fight. With Danielle having seen the light when it came to Teresa, it truly didn't matter to her if she lost Jennifer Aydin in the process. She was good to move on without her.

With the scene needing to be reset due to glass and liquids all over the place, the drama moved to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga exchanging words. Melissa called Teresa "white trash" and Teresa called Melissa a "whore." I guess having not seen one another in months, they felt it was the right time to let things that had been bubbling come out. Of course, we all know that kids are often off limits, but these two know that it'll cut deep, so, the kids are brought up. Families should be off limits, even husbands. But we haven't even gotten there. While Teresa and Melissa only exchanged vicious words, it was proof they had nothing else about one another that was worth bringing up. At least the viewers got one last taste of their endless family feud.

Years of Tension Came to Fruition

As the scene is still trying to be reset, Danielle was completely shaken by her actions, she felt it was best to leave the situation. And Dolores, as the mediator of the evening, felt it was best to join her. But once again, leave it to Teresa Giudice to insert herself into another situation that she has no business being in. Somehow, she felt this was the moment to avenge Jennifer Aydin's honor and call out Danielle for her actions, but she lost all credibility when she pulled out Margaret Joseph's name out of literal nowhere. Lady, we haven't gotten to that part yet! Dolores truly wanted to make this night work so she didn't put Teresa in her place just yet. But Danielle sure did! She told her to shut up before leaving for the restroom, causing Teresa to be infuriated that anyone would step to her like that.

Back in the party room, Jennifer Aydin continued to instigate the situation that had just transpired as Jennifer Fessler threatened to leave. The more Jennifer Aydin mocked everyone, including the mediator, the more Jennifer Fessler wanted to remove herself from the situation. Lunch was over for Messy Fessy. It was a cowardly move, especially when she initially tried to take credit for this gathering. By not even explaining to Dolores why she was leaving her to fend off the lions on her own was beyond unfair. Jennifer Fessler can't take the heat and thus ruined her chances of being promoted to a full-time Housewife.

When it finally turned to Teresa Giudice versus Margaret Josephs, both women wanted to play on facts. Teresa tried to call Margaret a liar, and she then twisted the facts that there was a smear campaign against her husband. Only Teresa neglected to remember the Bo Diedl of it all. In a world where things can get a pass if it's for retaliation, Teresa's inability to realize that she shot first negates any argument she might have. Just like her pal Jennifer Aydin, Teresa relied on low blows and unnecessary digs in hopes of breaking Margaret. Teresa insulted Margaret’s husband for being a plumber, something that had literally nothing to do with anything. But once the husbands are discussed, all hell breaks loose. Since Rachel Fuda has virtually been silent in this entire gathering, she gets involved in husband bashing, causing more friction between her and Teresa, launching f-bombs in a censor-laden sequence.

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Is Forever Fractured

But then, the real bomb was dropped. The mother of all bombs. It's time to have the truth revealed. The thing that had set up this entire season. Margaret dropped the bomb about Jackie "Judas" Goldschneider. Only days before, Margaret learned it was Jackie who actually had Louie’s ex at her house. With Margaret having proof, Jackie had nothing but to admit she was the person who leaked everything about Louie and Teresa. It was Jackie all along! Jennifer Aydin is even gagged over Jackie’s big reveal and Teresa’s delayed reaction. What was the most shocking moment of this entire meal was Teresa allowing Jackie some temporary solace. She has been so intent on destroying Margaret that even when she's in the clear, she refuses to allow that truth to be her reality. But when the dust settles, Jackie Goldschneider should be terrified for her life.

When all parties decided that this gathering was nothing but detrimental, Jackie left with her tail between her legs. Danielle walked out with Margaret, Rachel, and Melissa, showcasing that her alliance with Teresa was officially severed. Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice tried to figure out how to salvage their place with the viewers as they both came out looking terrible. And Dolores hoped she still has a job come Season 15. Since she arrived on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania has always strived to be the voice of reason. She's played Switzerland. She may not always agree with the actions of her friends, but she has always been in a position where she could attempt to mediate and bring resolution. But in this group, after so many years of tension and animosity, trying to bring peace would truly earn a Nobel Peace Prize. It's a work of extreme charity. Dolores Catania's intention was well-meaning, but years of tension came to a head. Everything went off the rails at Rails. Also, did we notice how much food was wasted on that table!

What Dolores did provide was one of the most iconic moments in the history of the show. The last supper was a hot mess express. We got quotes like “You subpoenaed the wrong bitch!" said by Margaret Josephs. Melissa Gorga on Jackie's pass with, “We’re not even over the sprinkle cookies, but that’s ok!” And Danielle Cabral cackling, “How did Bo Dietl not get Jackie!” The last supper was a complete failure. Everyone left the way they came in. It proved that the end of this version of The Real Housewives is over, for good. Goodbye, toxicity.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes every Sunday at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

