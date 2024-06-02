The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 lacks a resolution to the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

With feuds between multiple cast members, a traditional reunion is not feasible this season.

Plans are in the works for a different concept to wrap up the drama-filled Season 14 without a traditional reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently in Season 14, and it isn't going well in the war between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The cast is literally divided into teams and, so far, we've seen how the show is keeping Gorga's storyline and Giudice's separate from each other. The closest we've gotten to a crossover between the two was at Dolores Catania's charity softball game when both Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas made comments about the other being part of their family. Otherwise, it has been a season of people separated from each other, which has made filming difficult, leading to the unprecedented choice to not have a reunion for Season 14.

Outside of Giudice and Gorga, we are also seeing fights between Rachel Fuda and Giudice as well as fighting with Jenn Fessler, who used to be her friend. Jackie Goldschneider is no longer friends with Margaret Josephs and the only one who currently exists between the two teams is seemingly Catania. She's friendly with everyone and that's it, so it sadly makes sense that a reunion might not actually work to wrap up the latest season of the show.

It is a first for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but since the reunion is meant to have the cast coming together to move forward as a group, it's only logical to look for an alternative solution this season. Recently, an insider said that the reunion isn't happening. "A reunion is meant to have [a] resolution, and it's clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting," the insider familiar told PEOPLE about the situation. "So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season."

How Can They Wrap Up 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 Without a Reunion?

Typically, there is a big group party or event at the end, and we get updates on the lives of the whole cast before the reunion. Knowing that the final party of the season has an explosive confrontation with Gorga and Giudice in it only leaves fans with more questions. Could they do just a check-in with each of the housewives and their final thoughts? Would a Team Giudice and Team Gorga split reunion work? Or is there going to be something else entirely to end this season? For now, we just know that there is an alternative ending in the works for Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

