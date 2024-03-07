The Big Picture Feuds shift in Season 14 of RHONJ , with Margaret vs. Jackie taking center stage, offering a new rivalry.

There are repetitive storylines and fans unimpressed with forced, rushed plots from the large cast.

Alliances have also changed as Melissa remains in the background as other housewives navigate shifting friendships.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 trailer has just been released! After a dramatic season 13 reunion that left the cast more divided than ever, the Garden State ladies are back and ready to debut in the spring. OG Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler are all returning for season 14, set to air May 5th on Bravo. However, as exciting as the anticipation for the trailer may be, some fans are feeling underwhelmed by the many storylines presented. With this large cast, the reality show's storylines feel forced and rushed and need more depth. While viewers are relieved to see Teresa and Melissa not engaging in their 100th fight, the abundance of characters vying for attention can be a bit much.

Nevertheless, one particular feud has caught the attention of many: Margaret vs. Jackie. This feud seems to replace the lengthy feud between Teresa and Melissa. In the trailer, Margaret refers to her once best friend Jackie as "Judas," meaning that Margaret considers herself "Jesus" in their upcoming clash. The forthcoming season will undoubtedly shed light on the details of this intense rivalry.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Release Date May 12, 2009 Seasons 14

'RHONJ' Alliances Have Shifted in the Garden State For Season 14

In the trailer, Melissa and Joe Gorga gear up to bid farewell to their beloved daughter, Antonia, as she embarks on her college journey in a different state. The family is overwhelmed with emotions during this significant transition. Simultaneously, Teresa is preparing to send her second-eldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, to college. Amid the bittersweet moments, Gabriella receives warm wishes from her father, Joe Giudice, through a heartfelt FaceTime call as he faces the unfortunate reality of being deported from the United States.

The conversation swiftly turns to Dolores and her partner, Paul "Paulie" Connell, due to Paulie's ongoing marriage with his wife, from whom he has been separated for 14 years. Among the group of husbands, including Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno, there is a discussion about the delay in Paulie finalizing his divorce, hindering his ability to commit fully to his relationship with Dolores. In a scene, Paul asks Dolores, "Do you think that if I get divorced, I'm just going to get down on one knee and get engaged to you the next day?"

In another scene, John Fuda gracefully walks out of a room alongside his wife, Rachel. However, before leaving, he glances back at Teresa and boldly labels her as the "poster child" for mortgage fraud. In a quick-witted response, Teresa retorted, "No, that was my husband. Thank you very much." Meanwhile, newbie Danielle asserts that Teresa's newfound marriage to Louie Ruelas is far from blissful. Various cast members chime in, expressing their concerns about Teresa's unhappiness in her new marriage. They mention how Teresa's stomach is constantly in knots, how Louie recklessly spends her money, and how Teresa struggles to maintain her peace.

Is Margaret Gearing Up For a Takedown Season?

In season 13, Margaret and Teresa reconciled their differences. Despite the significant fallout between Teresa and Margaret's best friend Melissa, Margaret still attended Teresa's wedding, even though the Gorga family did not attend. Margaret also expressed her concerns about Jackie's friendship with Teresa, going as far as calling Jackie "Judas" and hinting to her husband Joe about potential secrets Jackie may be keeping from Teresa. Margaret tells her husband Joe, "Do you want to tell Teresa everything that you have been doing behind her back?" indicating that Jackie is not the friend she's portraying to Teresa.

There may be some turbulence in paradise between Margaret and her husband, Joe Benigno. Since the passing of her ex-husband, their marital bliss has been disrupted. There are subtle indications that Margaret may harbor some regrets about her union with Joe, which we all know was marred by her affair with him while she was still married to Jan Josephs. According to PEOPLE, Jan unexpectedly passed away in 2022. Additionally, Margaret is experiencing tension with Jen Fessler as she develops a bond with Teresa, which is a source of concern for Margaret. What could be the reason behind Margaret's issue with Jackie and Jen Fessler befriending Teresa?

The Repetitive Storylines Need to End on 'RHONJ'

The RHONJ trailer wraps up by showcasing several feuds that are set to unfold throughout the season. Tensions are high with feuds from Rachel vs. Teresa, Jennifer A. vs. Danielle, and Jackie vs. Margaret. However, Melissa has managed to stay in the background this season. As the only housewife franchise airing this spring, fans eagerly awaited the RHONJ trailer, but unfortunately, it failed to deliver.

The trailer suggests little excitement is happening with the ladies, raising concerns about the season's length due to the lack of compelling content. The abundance of minor, repetitive storylines feels tiresome, offering nothing new. The only intriguing aspect revolves around the shifting alliances among the housewives. Teresa's past marriage being attacked once again feels like history repeating itself, while Dolores struggles to progress her relationship toward marriage. Additionally, Melissa and Jennifer's ongoing discussions about Jennifer's dislike of her husband, Joe Gorga, are becoming repetitive. Meanwhile, newcomers Danielle and Rachel desperately attempt to challenge the veteran housewives in hopes of maintaining a storyline. RHONJ will need a cast shake-up to save this once-beloved franchise.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on May 5. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

