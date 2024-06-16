The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is full of drama with shifting alliances and unexpected friendships forming.

Longtime stars Teresa and Melissa are at the center of the drama, causing rifts within the cast and testing loyalties.

Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler are navigating the chaos, making choices that could change their fates on the show.

Jackie Goldschnieder went to Teresa Giudice's house to hang out. Yes, you read that right. And they spent their time together trash-talking the other women. Shocker. Jennifer Aydin and Jennifer Fessler had lunch, sharing a giant margarita, and discussing how they're willingly going to be friends with their friends' rivals no matter what. With the alliances swiftly shifting to places unrecognizable, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is entering uncharted territories. How did these women manage to forget years of drama and humiliation like literally nothing happened? Has the opportunity to capture the spotlight gone to their heads? This twisted season seems to be missing crucial parts of the story that have led to the present. We have entered The Twilight Zone. Where's Rod Serling?

The 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been a tragically confusing journey through petty drama and unfortunate gossip. With years of built-up tension and misery, this season has continued to force the rift between the two sides to split even further apart. Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are no longer filming together, and that family feud has allowed some of the other women to think for themselves and reestablish bonds they were unable to previously.

This Season of 'RHONJ' Truly Is 'The Twilight Zone'

For the most part, the faces of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been Teresa and Melissa. Being the two longest tenured cast members on the program, their presence has been the basis of the majority of the drama for over a decade. The more their family fractured, the more the supporting cast members found themselves picking sides. Through that, loyalties were tested and forced in a manner that most adults would never adhere to. But this is one of the premiere reality television franchises, and you do whatever keeps the cameras rolling! With 13 seasons of history behind them, for some of the women in this season's cast, they don't care. They would rather their cast mates, and fans, try to figure out the big twist at the end.

The Twilight Zone is one of the most infamous anthology series in the history of television. Each episode featured a standalone story that almost always centered around disturbing or peculiar events that ended with a surprise twist or a moment of morality. For longtime fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we're holding our breath for the former because morality does not exist in the Garden State!

Jackie Goldschnieder has been bullied and torn apart by Teresa and Jennifer Aydin for years. With a blip of a scuffle with her friend Margaret Josephs, she's now running to the mean girls because she's had a momentary epiphany that she's not Margaret's puppet. Friends fight! Jackie's enemies are known for using their minions to get what they want. In what universe does she think Teresa would welcome her with open arms without an ulterior motive? The plot twist for Jackie is that Teresa will drop her when she's no longer useful to her master plan. Think of her saga like the 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone, "The Four of Us Dying." In that episode, a con man named Archie Hammer, who can change his face, has a master plan to save his own life by destroying others in the process. Teresa Giudice is Archie Hammer. She is providing Jackie with the face she wants to see. In that story, Archie got it coming to him. It won't be the same for Jackie. This twist will see Jackie hurt in the end.

Jen Fessler Will Have Her Storyline — No Matter What

Jennifer Fessler has been searching for her footing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since joining as a "Friend of" on Season 13. For the majority of her first season, she played the middle, being there for everyone. But she's eager to be the star of her own show. In order to do so, in Season 14, she's been pushing aside her loyalties to her longtime friends, Margaret and Rachel Fuda, in hopes of seeing the spotlight. In order to exit their stories, she's forging a new one by befriending their enemies. Like Messy Fessy, Jennifer Aydin is looking to forge her own path and make amends with her bestie's rival, Melissa.

Knowing that not only is it best to start over with Melissa for the sake of their husbands, the spotlight of her own narrative comes by neglecting the past in hopes of a new future. Think of the Jennifers' sagas like the 1961 episode of The Twilight Zone, "Five Characters in Search of an Exit." In this story, five strangers are trapped and have to problem-solve through deadly traps to find a way out. Jennifer Fessler and Jennifer Aydin are trapped in the snarl of other people's stories and are doing whatever they can to escape the dangers of their allies turning on them. The twist here is that these women may be left with no one when everyone hears of their actions.

The Supporting 'RHONJ' Players Don't Seem To Care Anymore

When Jackie Goldschneider joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she was a wholesome wife with a wonderful family. She was going through a personal struggle with an eating disorder. The RHONJ star took a step away from the show, allowing herself a demotion from a full-time cast member to a "Friend of." But that hasn't stopped her from having that sweet taste of fame and notoriety, attempting to make the most of her time on Season 14. Whether her feelings had been hurt by Margaret, completely betraying her and turning to the dark side has made many question, "but why?" What's the missing piece of this story? Margaret has been there for Jackie since she came on the show, to now turn her back on a woman for someone who has openly tried to attack her family? The pieces don't add up.

Jennifer Fessler only came to prominence because of Rachel and Margaret. She arrived on the show through them. She joined the women on multiple trips. She's integrated herself into the group as a whole, establishing bonds with everyone. But her loyalties should remain with the women she's known for a long time. They have literally done nothing to her. If Margaret and Rachel expressed their displeasure about their fears of her listening and allowing Teresa to get away with murder, Jen Fessler, as a friend, should listen and respect their perspectives. Instead, it has pushed her away, causing her to get defensive. She claims no one can tell her who to be friends with, but who needs friends like Jen Fessler? You don't get a nickname like Messy Fessy if you don't plant seeds in others' ears. Aside from wanting to claim she can be friends with everyone, what benefit does Teresa provide for Jen Fessler? The only thing could be the opportunity to be promoted to full-time cast member if the rumored shake-up has any teeth. Is Jennifer Fessler playing the long con?

Jennifer Aydin Remains a Wild Card

And then there is Jennifer Aydin. She has had one of the most peculiar transformations between Season 13 and Season 14. The woman who has been known to explode and bring drama to the extreme has seemed to mellow down, maybe slightly aware of her perception by the audience. The character she used to be maybe a thing of the past. For Jennifer Aydin to have a strong story continuation, she could no longer remain Teresa's lapdog. As much as she hates to ever admit she's wrong, she sat down with Melissa and had a peaceful meal.

Never did anyone expect these two to mend fences. With the split filming preventing maximum airtime, salvaging a friendship with Melissa will keep her relevant. She needs invitations to those parties! The mother of five thinks by having a meal and bonding with Jennifer Fessler, it could be a means to find a tactic to play the middle. She knew that she was going to have to explain herself to Teresa. If history repeats itself, Jennifer is going to be kicked to the curb. And if filming leaks are a precursor of what's to come, things will not end well for Jennifer Aydin. Will her new role of the wannabe nice girl end her story as we know it?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has taken a turn for the unexpected this season. It's a shame to watch women who have been by one another's side for so long quickly change. There is a lot of season left to air, and hopefully, the missing pieces will be filled in with a logical explanation. Fame and glory are on the minds of anyone who's ever been on reality television, and that might be the answer fans will discover in the end. If The Real Housewives of New Jersey continues having these wild interactions of foes turned friends, it might be time to swap out the typical theme song with the iconic one from The Twilight Zone.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes Sundays at 8:00pm on Bravo in the U.S. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

