The Big Picture The early seasons of RHONJ were warm and cozy, revolving around family, friendships, and Italian culture.

The Giudice/Gorga family dynamic was the peak of the show, creating the best memories for viewers.

Season 14 shows a divided cast with little communication, intense drama, and lackluster social involvement at events.

Bravo's hit reality show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has been showing their audience views of the Garden State since 2009. The original housewives, Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo, Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, and Danielle Staub paved the way for all the women who came after. Teresa is the only OG left standing. The early seasons of this show felt warm and cozy. It was all about family, relationships, friendships, and, of course, Italian culture. The cast used to take girls' trips and have wine nights, vacations, and family dinners. Nowadays, more than half of these women do not even speak to each other. Yes, there was drama back then, but nothing compared to the drama in the current cast.

The cast of Bravo's, The Real Housewives of New Jersey had a lot of fun together throughout the years. This show has graced its viewers with many iconic moments that are still popular today. The viewers have watched families come together, marriages, births, vacations, friendships, and people falling in love. Previous cast members have even gone through the darkest of times together, experiencing deaths within their families and other tragic events. Currently, the darkest of times are just the seasons themselves. With every episode of Season 14 containing fighting, both physical and verbal, the good old days of Jersey seem to be coming to an end.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

The Glory Days of 'RHONJ' Was Must-See TV

This specific Housewives Franchise has always been so loved because of the different family dynamics and the friendships that formed within them. Most fans would agree that when the Giudice's and the Gorga's were on good terms, the show was at its best. When Teresa and Melissa Gorga were genuine friends, they created the best memories for the audience to watch. Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and Melissa and Joe Gorga tried very hard to push past their differences and come together as a family, and they did for a while. That was when New Jersey was at its peak. Watching a family overcome their hardships together and form relationships with each other is what this show used to be all about. The Giudice/Gorgas going on vacation together, spending every holiday together, watching their children spend time together, and overall, being a family was what the viewers loved seeing.

Related Dolores Catania Has Regrets About the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 Finale The Season 14 finale of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' reportedly marks the end of the show as fans know it.

The friendships that the viewers have been watching for so many years are so loved as well. Throughout the earlier seasons, the cast would have family dinners together, their children hung out with each other, they spent Christmas with each other, and even their husbands became great friends. The iconic cast trip to Italy in Season 2 is a fan favorite because of all the love between everyone. The friendship between Teresa and Jacqueline, better known as "Lucy and Ethel," was always so entertaining to watch because of the memories that they made. The viewers used to get raw moments between the cast-mates when they were all close to each other. Those moments make up the iconic scenes that fans still quote today. Friendship is a prime aspect of reality TV, and that is something the recent seasons are lacking.

What Went Wrong With 'RHONJ'?

Image via Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey took a turn between Season 9 and 10. The cast became divided around the time the infamous Danielle Staub returned to the show. Danielle was involved in drama with Margaret Josephs, which ultimately divided up the entire cast. Melissa sided with Margaret and Teresa sided with Danielle. Any true Real Housewives of New Jersey fan knows when Teresa and Melissa are not on good terms, no one is.

Related Teresa Giudice Doesn't See a Path Forward with Brother Joe Gorga After many seasons, the 'RHONJ; star has grown tired of the constant back and forth.

The drama escalated when things got physical between Margaret and Danielle, resulting in a divide within the group. After that encounter, the cast was never truly the same. Teresa and Melissa backtracked and fought. Melissa became closer to Margaret and Jackie Goldschneider, while Teresa remained close with her longtime friend Dolores Catania and formed a close friendship with Jennifer Aydin. Teresa and Melissa's fighting grew more sinister after Season 10, causing a complete divide. From there on out, there was more drama than there was happiness. Instead of this show having one cast, it felt more like two separate groups of women forced to be on the same show.

Drama Drama Drama Continues on 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a different vibe than previous seasons. The toxicity has almost become too much for some viewers. Half of the cast does not even speak to the other half. Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel Fuda have zero communication with Teresa. The Giudice/Gorga family dynamic is non-existent. Margaret and Teresa had a great friendship in the past, and now they refuse to look in each other's direction. Rachel and Teresa are mortal enemies. Rachel's husband, John Fuda, even despises Teresa. Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral came to blows and got physical with each other, sparking another housewife feud. In the past, fans looked forward to parties hosted by the cast because they were always entertaining. The parties throughout Season 14 have been underwhelming because of the lack of social involvement between all the women. If Melissa, Margaret, or Rachel had hosted a party, Teresa would not have been there, and vice versa. When these women have to be at the same event, there is zero communication. The drama between this cast has become so intense that Andy Cohen canceled their reunion because they cannot be civil in the same room.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has always satisfied their audience. Iconic moments, friendships, romance, milestones, holidays, and many other memories have been documented these past fifteen years. The earlier seasons contained wholesome and hilarious moments between the cast. The difference between the earlier seasons and the newer seasons is that this current cast is just that - a cast. They do not communicate with each other. Most of them do not even like each other. They are just on the same show. The earlier seasons were much more than that. They were friends and family.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Watch on Peacock