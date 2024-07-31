The Big Picture Andy Cohen confirmed a reboot, teasing new faces potentially joining the cast for Season 15.

Fans were disappointed with Season 14, prompting calls for a cast shake-up to address toxic behavior.

Ongoing feuds, particularly between Giudice and Gorga, are dividing the housewives, putting the show's future at risk.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is nearing its end, and fans are still unsure where the future holds. Fake reports on stars such as Melissa Gorga being axed from the reality series circulated the fans' space, which Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen shut down. He has recently promised fans that there will be a reboot, teasing new faces potentially replacing the housewives. Insiders tell People that nothing has been decided or confirmed with the casting of the new season, despite Cohen’s promises. This now leaves fans panicking even more about their favourites potentially being axed, or the show being canceled overall.

Since the Season 14 reunion has been canceled, fans were worried about what this could mean for the show. Cohen has assured fans that an alternative reunion has been planned. It was then reported that a watch party would replace the reunion, with the housewives divided, and Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler floating between rooms. However, fans were not happy and expected more.

Fans disliked Season 14, as ratings took a historic nosedive. The repeated feuds and storylines frustrated viewers and even led to toxic behavior towards the housewives on social media, to which OG Teresa Giudice responded with a statement calling for less hate. Fans often took to social media with their own ideas on who should return to Season 15. However, they are still left in limbo.

The Ongoing Divide Is Endangering ‘RHONJ’s Future

Sister-in-laws Giudice and Gorga have been feuding for a decade. It is the feud between the sister-in-laws that is at the heart of the divide, as several housewives seemingly took sides. For several seasons, Giudice and Margaret Josephs have been feuding, and issues with Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas made things worse. Jackie Goldschneider’s friendship with Giudice left Josephs and Gorga feeling betrayed and disappointed. However, issues always existed between Josephs and Goldschneider.

The feud between Giudice and the Fudas was one of the main focuses of the season. The season opened with Giudice calling John Fuda a drug dealer. Giudice apologised to Fuda, though the pair did not reconcile. Giudice’s envelope that she was going to share at the reunion shows that Giudice and the Fudas will not be friendly anytime soon.

Another focus of the season was the feud between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin. The pair had a physical fight, shocking fans and housewives (except Rachel Fuda) and the pair will come to blow again in the season finale. The season also shone a light on Fessler and Fuda’s fallout. Fuda revealed that the pair had not spoken in months.

Cohen has previously revealed that the show needs a cast shake-up. Since then, fans have been challenging him on rebooting the show, and he stated that the show does need a reboot. Fans have been calling for a change, and Gorga agreed that the show was toxic. Gorga stated in her podcast with Joe Gorga that nothing has been confirmed yet and even the cast has no idea what the plans are. As fans continue to grow worried, Cohen and Bravo are still figuring out the plans for Season 15.

