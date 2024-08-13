The Big Picture RHONY Season 14 newcomers faced skepticism, but proved themselves with diverse and drama-filled personalities.

Jessel Taank emerged as a standout, transforming from potential villain to fan favorite throughout the season.

Season 15 promises more drama, evolution, and new cast additions, keeping viewers on their toes in the Big Apple.

It's been a long time coming, but The Real Housewives of New York City ladies are back for their sophomore season of the reality series. When viewers met the ladies, there was much skepticism about rebooting such a beloved franchise since the original cast was solidified as reality royalty. Still, it was necessary to reboot the series following a tumultuous season 13 and racism allegations amongst the cast. A fresh and diverse cast was introduced in Season 14, with Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, and Erin Lichy holding the beloved New York City apples.

At first, when they started the season, it seemed to be a slow burn since the biggest drama at the start revolved around cheese and not "being caught dead at C**ch," as Brynn stated. Once the season started flowing, many of the ladies began to bring their A game in the drama department and started to stir the pot amongst themselves. To the viewer's surprise, there were some standouts, primarily Jenna and Brynn. The new cast of RHONY has proven they have what it takes to become as iconic as the OG ladies, and with Season 15 coming out on October 1, viewers are gearing up to see what they have all been up to since they last saw them.

How the 'RHONY' Cast Left Things Off in Season 14

Coming in as the newbies into a season is never easy, but coming in as the newbies of one of the most beloved Housewives franchises can be nerve-wracking. The new Real Housewives of New York City girls made a statement in their debut season. What made this cast stand out was that each of their personalities is very different from the other, and they are a group of friends that, even though they may have their differences, will still manage to ride or die for everyone. Alliances shifted throughout the season, and many of the initial closer friendships drifted apart as everyone became more comfortable with each other. It is important to understand that they all have not been in the spotlight as they are now, and their first season was always going to be rocky since they needed to understand their footing. And they did.

One of the shocking standouts of the season was Jessel Taank, and she surprised not only viewers but also the cast themselves as they saw the success she was getting as a fan favorite. She had a tough journey when she started the season because she was shaping up to become the main villain. As shown on one of their first cast trips, she was obnoxious towards Jenna Lyons and a gift she had gotten for every person. Luckily, after apologizing for being mean towards Jenna and realizing she took things too far with the dress, she turned it around and became the shining star of the season and the main topic of many of the ladies' conversations.

Throughout the season, Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva would question why Jessel's husband would constantly travel and leave Jessel with their kids alone. Many of them had their theories, but it always came back to thinking he was cheating on her when, in reality, he was traveling for his job as he was using it as research for food ventures. The ladies did not stop there as they were constantly going at Jessel for her marriage and someone with a no-filter personality. They would question her tone in many situations.

Erin and Sai quickly became the season's villains as they constantly went after Jessel, but also because they were the ones who started spreading the news about Ubah Hassan being in a relationship when she had asked Sai not to speak about it. As the cast's known New York Times, Erin could not keep the secret that Sai had told her about Ubah and told Brynn Whitfield about it, and she ended up speaking out in front of everyone at her birthday party. Ubah had decided throughout the season to keep her relationship status a secret between the ladies and the viewers to have a sense of normalcy and not have everything be in the public eye. After making amends with the ladies for spilling her secret, she has now gone public with her boyfriend, "Mr. Connecticut" himself, Oliver Daschel. The Ubah Hot creator was more of the middle person of the season. Still, when she became active, she kept quiet and did not waste her time. She mentioned that some of the ladies did not even want Jenna Lyons to be on the show, which they all denied. Still, Jenna was also one of the main topics throughout the season since her personality is not as loud as the other ladies.

When Jenna Lyons, former creative director of J. Crew, was announced to be on the cast of RHONY, it brought excitement to the franchise because she was someone who already had a big following before the show, and being able to see someone in a higher caliber on a reality show brought a breath of fresh air to the franchise. Still, Jenna was very different from everyone since she decided to keep some aspects of her life private, including her relationships. Many of the women questioned why Jenna would be on the show and teased her for pushing her brand on them so much, but they needed to respect the fact that it would take her more time to be constantly comfortable in front of the cameras. What made her a standout in her first season, though, is that she is genuinely herself by showing she can be awkward and quirky, and even though sometimes she might not mean it, she loves to stir the pot in a very Jenna Lyons-type way. Jenna's relationship with the group going into Season 15 will be interesting to watch since she will now understand what it is like to be on a reality TV show.

As the cast's main flirt, Brynn Whitfield, from the get-go, could be seen to be one of the main faces of the newest RHONY cast, and she showed how great she is for reality TV. She managed to not only be the person who created many of the arguments within the group but also the one who was able to pull at the viewer's heartstrings when learning about her upbringing and how she has been able to be as successful as she is now. She said in one of the episodes how badly she wanted to have a family of her own "and traditions and a place to go. It's Band-aids. It's painful. It's hard," she says on the episode. Still, she also became one of the main pot stirrers and brought laughter into the group. Going into the new season, Brynn will be riding into the season as one of the fan favorites and the ones viewers would love to see evolve into the next big chapter, which would be to include a family of her own in her life.

What Viewers Can Expect From Season 15

The time has finally come, and the apples will return for Season 15 and their sophomore season. Now that they have understood the assignment of what it's like to be a Real Housewives of New York City, they will bring the drama and the fun. This season is a time of change and evolution for many of them. It can be seen that Sai De Silva has now taken a more Zen view of her life after being able to spread her mother's ashes last season. Sai was in the middle of everyone's drama the previous season, and it'll be interesting to see how this new Zen Sai will come into the ladies' lives.

On the other side, Jenna Lyons can be seen to be comfortable in front of the cameras as she will be more candid about her relationship and engagement but still manage to be the cool girl of the group. But as Brynn Whitfield states in the trailer, Jenna has some competition in the cool girl department as newcomer Racquel Chevremont is stepping into the RHONY limelight as the new girl in the group who is not scared of calling out anyone. Not only will Racquel keep the ladies on their toes, but coming in a friend role will be designer Rebecca Minkoff, who will also bring another level of drama into the season and be the topic of many of the ladies' conversations since it can be seen how Brynn will not hold back on being shady even with her.

It's a new season in New York City, and these ladies are as hot as Ubah hot sauces. Many alliances will shift in the Big Apple, but the shade will always be the same.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on October 1 on Bravo. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock