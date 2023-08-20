The Big Picture Brynn Whitfield brings a refreshing and authentic energy to The Real Housewives of New York City, making her the standout among the cast.

Whitfield's willingness to share her personal history and darker moments on the show makes her a compelling and relatable character.

Unlike the traditionally "put together" housewives, Whitfield embraces her messy side while still exuding a chic and expensive flair, making her both iconic and likable.

The Real Housewives of New York City have done a complete makeover. The show, which was the second in the franchise, needed a refresh after most of the women in the original cast were willing and ready to let their controversial takes fly (like Ramona Singer's COVID reaction during the show and political remarks). By the end of Season 13, Bravo took one of its most popular series and made it brand new with a cast of what actual New Yorkers are like. Among them is Brynn Whitfield. Out of all the established women in the series, Whitfield is carefree and a bit more willing to have fun than her co-stars.

Erin Dana Lichy comes in as the youngest, but Whitfield's energy is what has, so far, made the show interesting. Especially when she has moments of openness with her friends and shares. Lichy and Whitfield go back and forth with each other, butting heads most recently over Jenna Lyons when she left Lichy's home in the Hamptons and wasn't going to tell anyone. But their dynamic only exists because Whitfield isn't afraid to call the other women out, won't put up a fake front, and does it all with a bright smile on her face. It has made for some of the more interesting interactions in The Real Housewives of New York City history.

One of the biggest complaints about the original cast was that at this point, they weren't representing New York anymore. Seeing women like Whitfield on the show is really the New York mentality and it is her story that we learn each episode that makes her the most fascinating and heartfelt addition to the Real Housewives world. Surprisingly, all of the women of Season 14 are fun to meet and watch but Whitfield really takes the cake for the best in the series.

Brynn is Sharing Her History

Whitfield didn't have the easiest childhood. She was raised by her white grandmother with her siblings and Whitfield admitted on the show that the only interaction she had with her Black heritage was when she would go to the hair salon while her grandmother worked. Whitfield's father was Black and her mother was white, and she didn't speak to either of them. Her father, Alton Duane Whitfield, passed away in 2003, but the two did not have a relationship with each other. All of this was revealed in episode 4 of the new season when Whitfield opened up about her naturally curly hair while at a salon.

After that episode, Whitfield began to show more of herself each week, especially as the show got into the holidays. For Thanksgiving, Sai De Silva decided to throw a special "Friendsgiving" celebration. It wasn't just for their friend group but specifically for Whitfield who didn't have family to celebrate the holidays with. She called it "Brynnsgiving" and it was a dinner for Whitfield to make her feel included during the holiday season. As each of the housewives talked about their plans for the upcoming celebrations, Whitfield didn't really want to talk about her own lack of family and how it often led to her calling up her exes to have someone to celebrate with.

While there is a lot about Whitfield's life that we don't know on the show yet (a lot of information has since been resurfaced about her parents since her admission on the series), what makes Whitfield so compelling is that she shows these darker moments to viewers. Often, we're left with a cookie-cutter look at the lives of the housewives. With Whitfield, she doesn't have that life and so what we're seeing is a woman trying her best and it has, in turn, made her the stand out.

There are others who have had their moments, like Lyons talking about her mother or De Silva talking about her own upbringing in the city, but Whitfield has managed to bring so much of herself (seemingly) to the series, and it makes her more interesting to watch.

Brynn is Not Afraid to Be Messy

For all the trauma that Whitfield willingly shared with the world, she also shares her messier side. Often with shows like The Real Housewives of New York City, the women are so "put together" that they are often not real. Even when Luann de Lesseps fell in to the bushes because she was drunk, it was still while wearing a beautiful gown and on a resort. Their idea of a "mess" was Bethenny Frankel and it was because she was single and her family life wasn't perfect either and she willingly shared that with the cameras.

Perhaps that is the key with The Real Housewives of New York City because, for years, we watched as Singer shrugged off things that would make her more relatable to instead show a woman who was so out of touch with reality (same with de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan) so when you do have someone like Frankel or Whitfield around, it is refreshing to the audience.

Whitfield is a single woman in her 30s in New York City. She goes out, she drinks, she rolls up to the Hamptons with a huge fur coat on to watch while her friends work out while she's sick, and all of it is weirdly iconic and relatable. She's not perfect. Whitfield shows her messiness while still being that "Real Housewives" kind of chic and expensive. That's the key, she is still rich but she's a rich we don't necessarily hate right out the gate. By opening up and showing how much she's fought in this world, to see her thriving with money and all the things she could want is really cool. Which is, unfortunately, what is working against Lichy since she consistently talks about her nepotism job in real estate.

Whitfield could have been labeled as the party girl and a joke, but instead, she has come across as the woman we're all rooting for instead and that's what makes her the most interesting part of The Real Housewives of New York City.