We’re just a few weeks away from the (kind of) return of The Real Housewives of New York and Bravo has given us yet another clip of the drama from the reinvented reality series that’s on the way from the entirely new cast makeup of Apple holders. The preview in question sees the gals playing a get-to-know-you game in which they’re asked to pick their top answer from a series of “addictions.” Without hesitation, several of the women say that shopping is their biggest vice, while Somali-born model, Ubah Hassan, shocks her castmates with her bizarre response.

Meet the New Housewives of NYC

Image via Bravo

Although The Real Housewives' daddy Andy Cohen has previously said that the upcoming fourteenth season would be just as dramatic as the ones that came before it, this teaser is making us question the legitimacy of his claims. After allegations of racism were made against longtime cast member Ramona Singer following Season 13, the franchise did a full rebuild, ousting all the ladies - many of whom had been there since the dawn of time the series. Almost two years later, we’re gearing up to meet the fresh faces of Hassan, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Erin Dana Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons. While we’ll give them a chance to live up to the 13 years of sisterhood and friendship that the original cast had, today’s clip, as well as previous looks, are definitely making us question where the franchise will go from here.

For those of us missing the original ladies, Bravo previously announced that a spin-off series titled RHONY Legacy would be going into production. The series promised to feature many of the original cast members including the hotly debated Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and more. Since then, the network has shifted gears and decided to blend Legacy with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip making it a one-off situation. The fifth season of the Peacock series will see fan favorites like de Lesseps, Morgan, Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman enjoy some fun in the sun in Saint Barthélemy. De Lesseps and Morgan will also soon celebrate the arrival of their own spin-off series, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake while New York alum, Jill Zarin will appear in Amazon Freevee’s The GOAT.

RELATED: The 10 Most Scandalous 'Real Housewives' Storylines, Ranked

What Else is On Bravo?

Image via Bravo

While we’ve bid adieu to the tumultuous tenth season of Vanderpump Rules and sweated it out alongside Cohen at the reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans can still tune in for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Orange County. There are also new episodes of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and Project Runway premiering weekly.

Check out the latest teaser for The Real Housewives of New York below and watch the drama unfold beginning on July 16.