The Big Picture Eboni K. Williams is expecting a baby girl.

She pursued motherhood through IVF and didn't wait for a relationship.

Williams views her pregnancy as a remarkable miracle and blessing from God.

Eboni K. Williams made history by being the first Black cast member on the Real Housewives of New York City. Since she left, she has spoken out about her negative experience on the reality show, appeared on Real Housewives of Potomac, wrote a book called Bet On Black, and currently stars on Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams. She also openly talked about her IVF journey.

The judge explained on The View a year ago that she had a "known donor," and at 18 her child can learn the name and location of the donor. She also talked about being single and dating during this journey. Williams has an exciting announcement after being open about her fertility journey.

Eboni K. Williams Is Expecting a Baby Girl

Image via Bravo

Williams announced that she is pregnant and expecting a girl to PEOPLE. "Anybody who's gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby," she said. "That's why I've called this 'my remarkable miracle,' because it really does feel like I've been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above."

She explained that she did her egg retrieval when she was 34 years old and that's what led to her being pregnant six years later. Her pursuit of motherhood became stronger during the pandemic. "I had realized this aspect of the American dream for myself, and I felt like I could really provide for a child in a way that feels stable and safe and secure," she said. "It just started getting crystallized for me that I was not only going to be all right just in my own individual state but also that God was blessing me with a tremendous abundance of love and resources." She also made it clear that she was done waiting for a relationship or anything else to pursue motherhood.

The reality TV alum posted a picture of her announcement on Instagram. Garcelle Beauvais on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills commented "OMG" with multiple clapping emojis. Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta wrote, "Crying congratulations God will give you all things!!" She was also open about her IVF journey on the reality show that led to her daughter Brooklyn. Other Bravo stars congratulated her, including Cynthia Bailey, Reza Farahan, and Jackie Goldschneider.

