Get ready for a fresh dose of glamour, drama, and a revamped cast as The Real Housewives of NYC returns for its highly anticipated 14th season. After a season 13 finale without a reunion, fans can rejoice as the series makes a comeback with a brand new lineup that promises to bring new glitz, glam, and of course, plenty of drama.

Premiering on Sunday, July 16, 2023, Season 14 introduces six dynamic women who are set to shake things up in the Big Apple. Breaking new ground, the cast features Jenna Lyons, the franchise's first openly gay housewife, and Jessel Taank, the first Indian housewife, adding much-needed diversity and representation to the show. The ensemble also includes women who were born and raised in New York City, as well as some who have made the city their home.

With an all-new group of bold, confident, and larger-than-life New Yorkers, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of NYC is set to deliver another unforgettable and captivating chapter in the lives of these extraordinary women. Tune in to the premiere on July 16th at 9/8c on Bravo and stream it the next day on Peacock to witness the thrills, spills, and non-stop excitement of the city that never sleeps.

Check out the cast guide for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of NYC.

RELATED: How ‘The Real Housewives’ Plays Into Patriarchal Stereotypes

Jenna Lyons

Image via RHONY Bravo

Jenna Lyons, the fabulous fashion guru, is a force to be reckoned with! Known for her incredible work as the president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group, she took the brand from drab to fab, making it a must-have for every fashionista out there. Now, living it up in the vibrant city of New York, Jenna shares her fabulous life with her son, Beckett, whom she adores. But that's not all—Jenna's adventurous spirit led her to dive into the beauty industry, where she co-founded the sensational LoveSeen beauty brand. From runway to false eyelashes, she does it all! With her infectious energy and impeccable style, Jenna is no stranger to the limelight, having previously starred in her own reality show. Get ready to join the fun as Jenna Lyons takes on The Real Housewives of NYC and adds her signature flair to the mix! It's going to be one wild and fabulous ride!

Sai De Silva

Image via RHONY Bravo

Born and raised in the bustling streets of New York City, this Afro-Latina beauty brings her unique flair to the world of parenting and fashion. Sai is the creative director of Scout the City, an incredible online lifestyle destination that covers everything from parenting to fashion, travel, and beauty. With her blog and Instagram page, Sai shares her NYC adventures and proudly showcases her Afro-Latina heritage and deep connection to her hometown. Living in the vibrant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Sai and her husband, David Craig, navigate the world of parenting alongside their two adorable children, London Scout, 11, and Rio Dash, 5. From chic parenting tips to stunning fashion inspiration, Sai's journey is a testament to her creativity and love for her city. With her passion project turned lifestyle brand, Sai De Silva invites you to join her exciting and fashionable world, where parenting in style is the name of the game.

Ubah Hassan

Image via RHONY Bravo

Originally from Somalia, Ubah's life took her on a remarkable path of resilience and success. As a young girl, she fled to Kenya with her father and brother, seeking a better life. Eventually, she found herself in Canada, where fate intervened and a photographer discovered her undeniable beauty and potential. Signed by a prestigious modeling agency in New York, Ubah embarked on a career that led her to grace the runways for esteemed fashion labels such as Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Gucci.

But Ubah's talents and ambitions don't end there. She is also a dedicated philanthropist, using her platform to make a positive impact on the world. Moreover, she fearlessly ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own hot sauce company called Ubah Hot. Today, Ubah Hassan continues to shine as a model, entrepreneur, and advocate for change. Her journey is a testament to the power of determination and embracing opportunities wherever they may arise.

Erin Dana Lichy

Image via RHONY Bravo

A true New Yorker through and through, Erin grew up in the heart of Manhattan. Her journey in the world of real estate began at an incredibly young age, as she started her career as a real estate agent at just 19 years old. In her personal life, Erin is happily married to Abraham Lichy, an attorney and the owner of Lichy Law. Together, they form a power couple raising a beautiful family. Erin and Abraham are proud parents to three wonderful children: Levi, 7, Layla, 5, and Elijah, 2. Their vibrant and bustling household can be found in the trendy neighborhood of Tribeca. Lichy is described as a funny, confident, and candid New Yorker, exuding a charm that draws people in. Her sociable nature ensures that she is always surrounded by friends and loved ones, as she loves being in the company of others. With her dynamic personality and passion for design, Erin is sure to bring a spark of excitement to any occasion.

Jessel Taank

Image via RHONY Bravo

Jessel is making history as the first Indian housewife to join the cast of the series. Hailing from New York City, she is a vibrant fashion publicist and brand consultant, known for her creative and unconventional approach to her work. Love blossomed in the most unexpected way for Jessel when sparks flew between her and her friend-turned-husband, financier Pavit Randhawa. Introduced by a mutual friend at a Lower East Side bar, their connection grew over time, leading them to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2014. Their love story reached new heights in June 2021 when they welcomed twin boys, Kai and Rio, into their family. Jessel, with her British-Indian heritage, brings a fresh perspective and cultural richness to The Real Housewives of NYC franchise. She proudly celebrates her groundbreaking casting as the first Indian housewife, embracing the opportunity to represent her community on a platform as influential as reality television.

RELATED: The 10 Most Scandalous 'Real Housewives' Storylines, Ranked​​​​

Brynn Whitfield

Image via RHONY Bravo

Brynn wears many hats with style and grace. As a communications specialist and marketing consultant, she brings her expertise to the table, crafting compelling brand narratives. But that's not all—Brynn is also a certified yoga instructor, promoting wellness and balance in her community. Hailing from a small Midwest town, Brynn's upbringing was shaped by her strong and wise grandmother. Now residing in the vibrant West Village, Brynn's passions extend beyond her professional pursuits. She has a keen eye for interior design, infusing her small but mighty apartment with style and personality. Described as a "cheeky trophy wife in training," Brynn Whitfield is a woman of substance and sophistication. Her journey is one of self-discovery, success, and embracing the beauty of life.

One of the initial cast members featured in the original lineup was digital influencer Lizzy Savetsky, a devoted mother of three and the wife of plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. People reports, Lizzy's journey on the show took an unexpected turn when she became the target of anti-Semitic comments. Due to these hurtful remarks, she made the difficult decision to leave the filming of the series.