The Big Picture Briana Culberson, daughter of Vicki Gunvalson, faced health scares on RHOC.

She made positive changes, showcased on Instagram, and is now healthy.

Briana is using her platform to inspire others and promote positive change in her life.

Viewers will know that when they met Briana Culberson, she was known as the daughter of the OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson. Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was one of the children in the franchise and was very candid about being a part of the reality show with her mom. She was always very real with how she felt her mom would handle many of her arguments with her cast members and was heavily involved when Vicki dated her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. She always had her mom's best interest at heart, and when she knew she couldn't reach some sense in her, she would distance herself from her. However, eventually, she would come back once Vicki realized the toxic relationship she was in.

Not only was Briana very involved with the show and her mom's life, but her life was followed heavily by viewers as she eloped, got married, became pregnant, moved to Oklahoma, and moved back to Orange County. She was open about her life, and throughout all of her life changes, she was also going through very difficult health problems that could have cost her life. Viewers know that during her time on the show, Briana had many health scares that frightened her and her mom, Vicki. After being out of the spotlight for a while, she has decided to make positive changes that have helped her become healthy.

The Changes in Briana's Life Since 'RHOC' Cameras Stopped Rolling

Image via BravoTV.

On July 20th, Briana Culberson posted on her Instagram, showcasing how proud she is of herself and her family. She also updated her health journey and explained how she got to where she is now. In her post, she emphasizes how bad she was doing, "In 2016, I was told I'd be 'dead in [two] months, I was [labeled] with a long list of medical diagnoses and was in a tornado of medical hell." Viewers will remember how, in her last appearances on the show, she was diagnosed with Lupus, and it was a moment that opened her eyes to start making changes because of how severe the disease was. Even though she had been diagnosed and had started to make changes, she was still "terribly unhealthy and unable to avoid being admitted to the hospital."

After leaving the show, she is constantly showing on her Instagram what she has done to make positive changes in her life and what has helped her become so healthy. She is now using her platform to create a positive change in her life, keep herself accountable, and help anyone in the same situation she was in before. It's great to see how the children of the housewives are constantly evolving and making positive changes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County releases every Thursday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

Stream on Peacock