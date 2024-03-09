The Big Picture Katie Rost's life post-RHOP has been chaotic, including addiction, custody battles, and a tumultuous love life.

Season 8 of RHOP has seen a dramatic drop in viewership due to boring storylines and manufactured drama.

Katie Rost's return to RHOP could bring much-needed energy and authenticity to the show, enticing lost viewers to return.

Katie Rost first appeared in the OG cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. At the time, she was a single mother of three young children working in the Potomac social scene. Katie was a model who co-ran a foundation with her mother. She loved the life of being a socialite, and her quirky attitude made her fun to watch. She didn’t return as a full-time housewife after the first season of the reality show, something she later claimed was due to her storyline being too boring. She has appeared sporadically throughout the years since the first season, with her most recent appearance being in season 7 at Karen Huger’s event. The other ladies were surprised by her appearance, as to them, she simply disappeared. Katie had a great time, even getting a little too handsy with Karen’s husband, Ray.

Katie’s personal life since being a housewife has been a roller-coaster. She developed an addiction to alcohol and Adderall, for which she had to go to rehab in 2022, and then went back again in 2023. She also lost custody of her three children with ex-husband James Orsini, leading to a years-long custody battle. The children still reside with their father and his current wife. After leaving rehab, she had to get a job working minimum wage to support herself. She shared in an Instagram post, “I feel like a real person instead of a reality TV person; I made $14 an hour, … Keepin' it real,” nodding to her former socialite lifestyle. Her love life has also been tumultuous. Since leaving RHOP, the relationship she had with Andrew Martin ended. She had another relationship and engagement, during which she had a miscarriage. Shortly after she lost her baby, Katie posted a disturbing photo on Instagram that led many to be concerned for her. The photo was also posted during the custody battle and ultimately did not help her case. Katie’s life has been chaotic since the show, even with her sporadic appearances. Despite the chaos, she’s been very candid about everything, and that candor is exactly what RHOP needs now.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Fans Aren't Feeling Season 8 of ‘RHOP’

Season 8 of RHOP is its lowest rated since the series first premiered. Viewership has dropped drastically, and Reddit threads that were once filled with a variety of opinions have now all come to the same conclusion: boredom. The prospect of a new housewife was exciting, and viewers had high hopes for Nneka Ihim. Unfortunately, Nneka seemed to be deadset on having “Housewife drama,” leading to a very confusing feud with Wendy Osefo that no one cared to see play out. The viewers really wanted the tea on what’s going on in the so-called marriage of Robyn and Juan Dixon.

Juan allegedly cheated on Robyn with a young woman who Karen Huger said looked like her. It was hilarious at the time, but when photos of the alleged mistress with Juan hit the internet, another photo of a young Karen with Ray proved that Karen might not have been exaggerating. Regardless of who looks like whom, Juan denied all allegations of cheating, and Robyn has supported him, even though it’s painfully obvious he’s lying. Robyn’s willful ignorance has been annoying, especially given that she’s not giving the same grace to some of the other women in the group. Many viewers are over Robyn and Gizelle Bryant, as Gizelle has taken to manufacturing drama in addition to her consistent ability to tell colorful versions of the truth.

Katie Rost Begged Andy Cohen to Come Back to ‘RHOP'

Katie Rost has been very vocal about wanting to come back to the show full-time, even to the point of begging Andy Cohen via social media. She claimed initially that she was fired from the show but later said that she threw temper tantrums that led to her not being allowed back. Regardless of what happened before, RHOP needs Katie Rost right now. She has had, and still does have, a lot going on in her personal life. She has the potential to bring the kind of Monica Garcia energy to the cast that made the most recent season of RHOSLC so fun to watch.

She may not have a secret Instagram account trashing the women of RHOP, but her own personal story is interesting enough. The ladies' issues have gotten stale, and viewers are tired. If RHOP wants the over a hundred thousand viewers they’ve lost this season to come back, they need Katie. She’s got the stories, experiences, and off-kilter personality to bring the series back to life. She's lost custody of her children, had a miscarriage, and has gone through two stints in rehab. She’s experienced the life of the average American making minimum wage, something that was not true about her before, and seeing how much she’s changed because of this and her other struggles would be engaging to watch.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

