The Big Picture Keiarna Stewart may no longer be just an official friend of The Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 9.

Stewart's bond with the wives and past drama makes her a great fit for the show.

With some main cast spots open, Stewart could potentially move from friend to a main cast member.

The Real Housewives of Potomac lost a few of its housewives between Season 8 and Season 9. Candiace Dillard Bassett left the show, Robyn Dixon was fired, and Nneka Ihim may not be coming back. With filming beginning some time soon, the question of what wives are going to join the main cast still hangs in the air. According to TVdeets.com, a friend of the cast may be getting a promotion. Keiarna Stewart was brought onto the show as Wendy Osefo's friend in Season 8 and their sources say she's returning. But will she take on the champagne glass?

Currently, the source says that she was offered a contract to be an official friend of the housewives. Stars like Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura have made names for themselves on The Real Housewives of Miami and Stewart being an official friend of the wives would have her more involved in the series. Stewart could though be on the main cast too, because we do have spots that are currently empty, even if there are rumors that Stacey Rusch is joining the show as a housewife. That still doesn't mean that Stewart couldn't be a main cast member, but she also could just be an official friend of the wives.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

Will RHOP find its new Candiace Dillard Bassett?

Stewart did become loved by many of the wives, going on a trip with them where she bounded with Dillard Bassett as well as Gizelle Bryant. However, she later ended up getting into a physical altercation at Bryant and Ashley Darby's party for their clothing line as she was defending Dillard Bassett. She fits in with most of the cast, and it makes her a great fit for the show in whatever capacity she joins The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Dillard Bassett leaving the series was a big deal as she was the wife that many turned to for drama. Whether it was her fighting with Dixon and Bryant or just sharing her opinions on what the other housewives were doing, her energy was one that made for great television. Now that she is taking a break from the show, we only have Osefo, Darby, Bryant, Mia Thornton, and Karen Huger confirmed to come back to Season 9 of the series. Hopefully, we will see more of Stewart on the show, and we cannot wait to see what Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac has in store for us. Season 9 has not begun filming yet, so RHOP will likely premiere sometime in 2025. The previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock