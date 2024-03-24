The Big Picture Mia Thornton is opening up about what led her to file for divorce.

Mia prioritizes co-parenting and not public shaming for the sake of their children's happiness.

Mia has established a healthy balance between herself, Gordon, and her new partner to co-parent effectively.

Mia Thornton has been through it with her ex-husband, Gordon Thornton. The two joined The Real Housewives of Potomac back in Season 6 and were the subject of many controversies, a common one being that their relationship wasn't monogamous. Beyond the chatter from the other Housewives, the reality stars have been open and upfront about their sex life and then subsequent issues when Gordon's family kicked him out of the family business.

Now, Mia is ready to talk about what put her over the breaking point with Gordon, their marriage, and everything going on in their lives. Starting with the reason behind her filing for divorce was because Gordon spoke with TMZ and slammed Mia for several things, including accusing her of marrying her for money and tearing down her ability to sleep with other men because he did not feel she was being honest with him.

Now, Mia is responding to Gordon's interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to talk about how that was her breaking point with Gordon. “My breaking point was when he publicly decided to shame me. I said, ‘OK, this is not what we’re doing.’ And I filed. Yeah, I did because I’m like, ‘Let’s go ahead and get this clock rolling,’” she said. “I just don’t want to be a part of it.” Thornton said that she would never publicly shame her ex because they have kids they co-parent. “I’m trying to reel him in, and we need to work together as a family. We have these beautiful babies that we’re raising, and being a mom is No. 1 for me. And I’m very proud to hold that title of being Supermom. And we have happy kids. I want them to stay happy,” she added. It's interesting that Gordon's TMZ interview was her "breaking point" as they'd already been separated and living in different homes.

Mia Thornton Is Happy In a New Relationship

Now, Mia is dating DJ Incognito. To have an easy and loving relationship between herself, Gordon, and the kids they share, she says that she made it clear to him that he was going to have to get with "the program" she was setting up to make this work for everyone involved.

“I told him, ‘Hey, if you don’t get with the program, then you’re going to put me in a position to where you’re not going to see your kids.’” She said that now Gordon often comes on outings with herself, Incognito, and the kids, and they've found a healthy balance for the kids with co-parenting.

