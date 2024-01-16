The Big Picture Mia Thornton has a rare ability among Housewives to acknowledge wrongdoing and have conversations about it.

Mia keeps feuds cute and funny, not cutting and cruel, while still throwing shade at her opponents.

Mia asks all the right questions and keeps the conversation light and playful, even in awkward situations.

With a recent divorce announcement after a season featuring her and her husband's marital and financial struggles, and an even more recent reveal of a secret boyfriend, Mia Thornton has already solidified her place for season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In the first episode of season eight, after outlining husband Gordon Thornton's business and financial struggles, Mia states: "I am most definitely gonna figure out how to get back. And even better." The explosive mid-season trailer revealed Gordon's allegations that Mia has been cheating for years. However, Mia has been honest about the non-traditional nature of their marriage. Her fragility, whenever she discusses the effect that Gordon's strong-headed "business first" approach has had on the family, speaks to other marital issues than fidelity. It is clear either way that her transition from "Mrs. Thornton" to a new life with her rumored high-school sweetheart should be featured in season nine. Even without this explosive reveal of a secret long-term love following a recent divorce announcement, Mia has already proven in season eight that she has everything needed to secure her spot next season.

Mia was present and engaged during every scene this season. At Ashley Darby's housewarming event she meets Dr. Wendy Osefa tit-for-tat, sparring over lunch to keep their feud ongoing. When Grand Dame Karen Huger put together a pickle-ball event for the group, Mia showed up with husband Gordon, in separate vehicles, and shimmied her cute white tennis outfit up and down the court. Mia kept the vibes playful whenever possible on the group trip to Austin, Texas. Choosing her previous stage name "Madison" as her drag persona at Karen's Triple Twenty party was iconic. What makes Mia's presence remarkable whenever she appears, is her ability to own her part when caught in a mess, and to keep the conversation light and fun no matter the moment. She is also an expert at asking leading questions that vary in degrees on the shade scale. Her special abilities always keep the ladies who try to keep things "off camera" on their toes.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

Mia Has A Rare Ability Among Housewives

Image via Bravo

One of the things that makes Mia rare among the housewives of any franchise is her ability to acknowledge wrongdoing. It is not necessarily at the moment, but eventually, Mia will work her way around to having a conversation and admitting fault where needed. Mia's first scene with Karen in season 8 is a case in point. She reached out to have a conversation with Karen after they had a tumultuous season seven where Mia repeated rumors about Karen having a side boyfriend. Even though Karen refused the offered hug and met Mia with an acquaintance's handshake, the two women put to bed the arguments from last season and engaged in a heartfelt conversation about how they can move forward together as friends. Mia also needs to find a way forward in the group, after a confrontation between her and Wendy last season that ended with Mia throwing a drink at the good doctor.

In light of this confrontation getting out of hand, and the acknowledgment that liquor does not bring out the best side of her personality, Mia lets Karen know that she is no longer drinking. That is, except for wine, because "you can get it at the grocery store." She also acknowledges that last season, she should not have been drinking at all, because she was mixing alcohol and medication. Karen always has a soft spot for people who can admit they are struggling with something, and she tells Mia that she is willing to help smooth things over with the group. As Mia sees it: "This is what girls are supposed to do, we're supposed to hash it out, say what needs to be said, and move on." While Karen is always hopeful that the women in her friend group will be able to put differences aside and come together in support of one another, she is allowing Mia back into her circle with one eye on her: "I expect Mia to flip her ass like a light switch where I am concerned. We'll see. We'll see what's convenient for her."

Related 'RHOP's' Ashley Darby Could Teach Mia Thornton How to Be a Gold Digger Ashley Darby should be considered a hypergamy expert in how she is handling her separation/divorce from Michael Darby

When Karen drops by Mia's home for a visit, the presence of Mia's children instantly softens the Grand Dame. She gives an almost hug to greet Mia that ends with Karen instead gracefully putting her hands on her host's shoulders. A step forward from a handshake, at least. During the visit, the women reflect on Mia's continuing feud with Dr. Wendy. Karen tries her best to keep out of the middle of the two ladies' dislike for one another, but Mia makes clear that even though she can own her mistakes, it requires a certain willingness from the other party to make amends. And since Wendy prefers to sling insults at Mia than to keep things light and fun, the only solution is for the women to continue low-key feuding for our entertainment.

When Mia Feuds, She Is Not One to Be Bullied

While Mia's ability to own her part of an argument and move on is a rare skill among housewives, she has also proven that when a feud is on, it is on for real. Rather than resolve the tension between them, in the first meeting between Mia and Wendy in season 8, each woman doubles down on her assessment of the other. Wendy repeatedly insults Mia's intelligence, to which Mia responds: "You can't talk about women's empowerment when the moment you get a chance to beat someone down, you beat them down. Why not uplift me Wendy?". Wendy then goes lower, and replies that she can't uplift Mia because she is too "slow." Wendy does not know at the moment that calling her "slow" is especially jarring to Mia since her son has an "IEP," which is a specialized learning plan set to accommodate individual modifications developed for a student with special needs.

When discussing Wendy's poor choice of words with Karen, Mia states: "Let me tell you, because this is another reason that I cannot move forward with her." Knowing there are multiple reasons Mia can choose from to continue a feud with Wendy, other than these direct insults, is good TV. This is only achieved because Mia has the grace not to go as low as others, except Season 7's infamous drink toss, in their altercations on camera this season. Whether it is character development, the clarity of the wine-only restriction, damage control for last season, or a combination of the above, when Mia picks her fights with Wendy, she manages to keep the barbs light and fun, rather than cutting and cruel. Throwing shade the diva way, which is slightly mean but always funny, is second nature to the semi-bothered queen.

However, Mia is not the only housewife that Wendy has problems with this season. During the group pickle-ball event, Nneka Ihim lets Mia know that once the drama started between the two women, Eddie Osefo unfollowed her husband on Facebook. This has contributed to the conversation about whether Eddie and Wendy know Nneka and her husband socially or not. Nneka was bothered by the social snub, both online and in person, and Mia was clearly intrigued. In her talking head she quips: "You don't just randomly follow people on Facebook, for heaven's sake. You know what I mean? And if you actually have to go and scroll and press unfollow because something happened, y'all know each other, okay?"

Unable to leave the issue alone, messy Mia pulled the men together and outright asked Eddie whether he knows Nneka's husband or not. The excuses are awkward, and eye contact is minimal as the men go back and forth. When things start to escalate and people start getting into one another's faces, the women break up the conversation in the name of peace. Mia managed to force a confrontation, and while it did not receive a satisfactory resolution, it certainly brought to light the conversation that the Osefos were working hard to keep hidden.

Mia Has Been Asking All the Right Questions On 'RHOP'

Image via Bravo

Pickle-ball was not the only event this season where messy Mia was asking all the right questions.

When the women are bonding in Austin, Texas over a raunchy conversation, Mia ups the stakes and poses the question to the group: "Do you lick booty hole?" Some of the women burst out laughing, some look shocked. Ashley jibes: "Everybody has eaten some ass at some point in time." Eventually, Karen wraps up the conversation with a playful: "I don't know what is happening at this table, but also... it's authentic and candid sharing. I'm so proud of this group!" Ashley brought the group together, but Mia kept the fun going with her light and playful energy to offset the embarrassed reluctance to share that some of the other women offer.

When a few of the ladies stop for a quick lunch after shopping in Austin, Mia notices a crow overlooking their picnic table. Without missing a beat, Mia jabs lightly at Wendy: "That's not your mama, is it?" With all the drama this season about Wendy and her mother's supposed use of shrines, it is a funny joke that rolls right off the cuff. Wendy's immediate reaction is not receptive to Mia's humor. However, the joke allows Mia to more gently lead Wendy to explain about her mother's beliefs and how sensitive the subject is that Nneka and Wendy have been feuding over. Mia is then able to inform Nneka about Wendy's feelings, and this lays the groundwork for the women to hopefully resolve their issues. All of which stemmed from Mia making a timely joke about a crow. In other bird-related observations, when Ashley later takes the ladies to an event called "chicken-shit bingo," Mia looks around the car and asks all of us: "What the hell is chickenshit bingo?"

After the bingo event fell apart, the final group dinner in Austin had less playful tones. When a conversation with Robyn and shade assassin Candiace Dillard Bassett turned heated, Robyn rose from the table out of frustration. Mia immediately inquires: "Where are you going?" Her eyes follow her friend with concern as she walks away from the table and when Karen tries to make it seem that Robyn's tears do not matter any more than Candiace's, Mia chimes in "No, but she is going through a lot, and we are being some sh---y ass f---ing friends for not supporting her." Gizelle Bryant gets up to go after Robyn, and Mia shortly follows, first making sure that her words about the group's lack of support for Robyn have landed.

After spending the season bonding with Robyn, Mia invites her and their husbands to a group date cooking class. While the couples get their hands messy making a scampi pasta, Mia pokes lightly at Juan about the cheating scandal that has been following her friend around all season. Juan had been photographed with a series of women, and he supposedly paid for a hotel room when a young Canadian woman messaged him to say that she had lost her wallet. Mia asks Juan directly everything the internet has been hounding Robyn to answer: "Can you tell me what the hell happened? [...] Did you really put your credit card down? Cause you can do that over the phone." While Robyn seems uncomfortable at the semi-shady line of questioning, Mia's questions provide Juan with the space to answer for himself directly, rather than leave his wife to explain his outrageous story over and over again. Mia joking their way through the tough conversation is effective at getting Juan to finally squirm in the spotlight. When Juan insists he has learned from his mistake, Mia politely leaves it at that, resolving the conversation by saying "Well good, I'm glad we're there." But in her confessional, Mia reveals: "I just wanted to understand the dynamic. And his story matches Robyn's, so they definitely practiced that one." Mia wants to be loyal to her friend, but her honesty is at play with her humor, and she can't help but cast a little shade when it's due.

Mia's ability to own her mistakes, to keep feuds light and fun, and to ask all the right questions without judgment should ensure her return to Potomac next season. Regardless of her dating life, the traits that make Mia an exceptional Housewife should already guarantee her a spot next year.

New episodes of season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo, with next-day replays available for streaming on Peacock. Watch on Peacock