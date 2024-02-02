The Big Picture Reunion season is here, and viewers are eager to get answers. Confessionals play a crucial role in revealing the truth.

RHOBH is facing backlash due to Annemarie's comments about Sutton's health issues. Kyle's separation and Kathy's surprise appearance add to the drama.

RHOP cast is divided, and the future of their friendships is uncertain. Mia must address her divorce, engagement, and questions about her mystery man.

It's reunion season, and with three different Housewives shows airing at the moment, viewers can't wait to get some answers at the reunion. Reunions are always the most exciting times because viewers watch the show, and the cast watches as it airs. They can find out everything everyone has been saying during confessional times. It is always important to note that confessionals are an essential part of the reality shows because the cast can tell the truth, but something different could've been said at that moment.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of Potomac, and Real Housewives of Miami are the shows that have evolved the most as filming wrapped, and everybody's eyes are on these casts because of all that has happened with these shows. RHOBH has had issues with new housewife Annemarie Wiley, and Kyle Richards is at the center of the drama about her marriage. RHOP has evolved with Mia Thornton, her divorce from Gordon Thornton, and the many issues with Gizelle Bryant and Candice Dillard Bassett being in a conflict that had divided the group. RHOM will have problems between Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippin at center stage, but also Alexia Nepola and Adriana De Moura fighting at an airport after BravoCon. All eyes are on these shows to release the truth and put the cast under the microscope of anything they might need to air from the season.

For 'RHOBH', Annemarie's Backlash, and Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Take Center Stage

When new housewife nurse anesthesiologist Annemarie Wiley was introduced on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, she came in as another ally that Kyle Richards would want to have. During the season, it was Kyle vs Sutton Stracke, and Kyle needed someone else in her corner. Annemarie had Kyle's back because she started questioning everything surrounding Sutton's health issues with her esophagus by saying it made no sense, and she didn't believe Sutton had those issues. Since her comments were shown on the show, Annemarie has received a lot of backlash because, as someone who practices medicine, many believe it's insensitive of her to make jokes about someone's health concerns. Not only have the viewers gone against her, but the American Society of Anesthesiologists has made a statement explaining the difference between nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists. Annemarie must apologize for how far she has taken this issue and state why she made the statements against Sutton.

Besides Annemarie, Kyle has had all eyes on her this season because of her recent separation from Mauricio Umansky and her growing relationship with Morgan Wade. As the only OG of Beverly Hills, this has been the most challenging season for Kyle because of her marriage and everyone creating storylines about what may have happened. The RHOBH reunion has already been filmed, but the focus might not be all on Kyle. Kathy Hilton made a surprise appearance, which will make viewers even more excited since she left the show with a bad taste in her mouth.

The 'RHOP' Reunion Will Highlight an Engagement and a Failed Friendship

During this season of Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers saw cracks in Mia Thornton's marriage to Gordon Thornton after their legal issues with their businesses. They began going to therapy during the season, and it seemed like they were in the right direction to fix their marriage, but it was after filming ended that they announced their separation. While the cameras were off, Gordon went on TMZ and started bashing Mia while also accusing her of cheating on him, to which she retaliated and said it wasn't true. Mia's life was already going wild with a divorce, but soon after, she started dating a mystery man and then hinted at her engagement to him. With the reunion, she must answer all the questions about this mystery man and what happened to her marriage.

Besides Mia dealing with her marital issues, Potomac is in a bad situation where it is unknown how the cast can move forward and continue being friends. This cast is so divided in their friendships that it is unknown if some women can film with each other anymore, even how many legal issues they have. Mainly, with Gizelle Bryant and Candice Dillard-Bassett, Bravo will have to be put in the position of choosing who to keep.

Can Relationships be Fixed on 'RHOM?'

Real Housewives of Miami has been the underdog of all the Housewives franchises this past year. They have solidified their place on Bravo and showed why they deserve to be on the network again. They have brought the drama and pulled at the viewer's heartstrings with Guerdy Abraira's fight against cancer. Her battle has taken center stage this season, and her feud with Larsa Pippen shows how their friendship has become estranged. After filming ended, Guerdy announced she was officially cancer-free, which would bring a lot of happiness to the reunion, but it would be when viewers could see if Larsa and her could fix their friendship.

Larsa and Guerdy's friendship isn't the only one that needs saving; Alexia Nepola and Adriana De Moura also had an altercation at an airport after BravoCon. Page Six reported the two got into a screaming match at the airport after Alexia watched episodes of the new season and saw all the comments Adriana had made about her. These two Miami OGs have had many ups and downs during the reboot, and it is time for them to return to a better place finally.

