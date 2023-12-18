The Big Picture Robyn Dixon's lack of vulnerability and refusal to address cheating rumors has made her boring and frustrating to RHOP viewers.

She prioritizes protecting Juan and his reputation over being honest and open about their relationship.

Fans are fed up with Robyn's hypocrisy and fake persona, and some are calling for her to be fired from the show.

When The Real Housewives of Potomac first aired, Robyn Dixon was a single woman living at home with her ex-husband, Juan Dixon, and their two sons. Her story was immediately fascinating, confusing, and also relatable. Additionally, when the series began, the non-couple was severely broke, thanks to poor financial choices made by a former family friend. Her struggle made her interesting despite the occasionally shady comments and actions she'd come up with.

As the seasons progressed, Robyn went from wanting to consider starting her life as a single woman to getting back together with Juan, raising the eyebrows of both fans and her fellow cast members alike. After all, why would a woman want to get back together with a man who publicly and happily cheated on her when they were married? Juan was thrilled to call the woman he left Robyn for "the love of my life" in a sports profile piece about his desire to get back into the NBA post-suspension from playing overseas, but he has never publicly said anything remotely darling about Robyn, even after they rekindled their relationship. Even to the unobservant eye, it's clear that Juan does not love his wife in the way he wants people to think he does. He has been nothing but disrespectful and dismissive of Robyn's feelings. He has talked badly about her behind her back to the producers, and he shuts her up more than he has ever lifted her and supported her.

So when the more recent cheating rumors began buzzing, viewers were curious about Robyn's response to them. Many thought she'd address them herself, but that never happened. Instead, fans were treated to a full season of denial and lies. It was, for lack of a better word, boring. She was boring. And viewer fury certainly built upon learning that she was completely aware of what was going on, and was trying to monetize the truth through her podcast with Gizelle Bryant. Fans were calling for her firing after this news was discovered after the season 7 reunion, and their cries were valid, especially after what's been seen so far in season 8.

Robyn Dixon Keeps Nothing Real on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

In the real world, when people don't do their jobs, they get fired. When joining a Real Housewives cast, most know what they are signing up for. The second a woman signs that contract with Bravo, it is her job to share the reality (or something adjacent to reality) of their life. Their personal stories, combined with housewives' interactions with each other, are what makes good television. And the more vulnerability they show, the more likely viewers will fall in love with them and become the ones that. Robyn started as someone vulnerable, but that all changed the second she and Juan officially got back together. Juan has never been fond of being on the show or sharing his life alongside Robyn. Of the 7 reunion specials held after each season, Juan has only attended one. He does not care about the show almost as much as he does not appear to care about Robyn, despite the Bravo check to keep them afloat, especially since he was recently fired from his coaching job.

The problem with all of this is that Robyn is going along with whatever Juan wants. He doesn't want anyone talking about his alleged infidelities, so she doesn't talk about it to anyone. She stays tight-lipped and waits for an opportunity to pounce on anyone else's drama so no one pays attention to hers. In the most recent episode, she cried her way out of another opportunity to be truly vulnerable. She gets heated when the women ask questions about the details surrounding Juan's firing from Coppin State -- more so than when asked about his alleged infidelity. She always goes to extra lengths to protect Juan in ways that he will likely never do for her, which only makes her efforts harder to watch.

It's also incredibly frustrating to watch her demand better treatment and courtesy from her fellow housewives than she has given them. Robyn has snuck around plenty to dig into people's personal lives and business. No one will ever forget the pizza delivery incident when she, Gizelle, and Ashley Darby attempted to spy on Karen Huger to learn more about their money troubles. And, of course, there was her behavior last season, in which she zeroed in on the fidelity of Chris Bassett in his marriage to Candiace Dillard. Robyn dared to attack Candiace for defending her husband and purported rumors of him being unfaithful, which had continued to be proven false.

Robyn Dixon wants special treatment from everyone, but she's forgetting the biggest thing:she can demand all she wants from her fellow castmates, but she can't demand anything from the fans. She is beholden to the viewers. They are the reason why she has had a job for the past eight seasons, and now they are fed up. Fans are fed up with her hypocrisy, her sham of a marriage, and her inability to share anything real. The RHOA producers have already begun restructuring their cast due to viewer disappointment. If all it takes is getting rid of Robyn to stop the RHOP audiences from declining anymore, then they should do it. She isn't doing her job anyway.

