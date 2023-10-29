The Big Picture Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant discuss Chris Bassett's alleged affair on their podcast, despite evidence suggesting it didn't happen.

Dixon brings up her own husband's past behavior to criticize Bassett, even though the situations are unrelated.

Candiace Dillard responds with a sarcastic tweet, implying that Dixon and Bryant are focused on irrelevant drama instead of addressing their own issues.

Robyn Dixon is ignoring what is happening in her own life with Juan Dixon to talk about Chris Bassett on her podcast with Gizelle Bryant. Candiace and Chris are currently in the midst of rumors about infidelity in their marriage. A woman came forward claiming that she had an affair with Chris. But fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac got to digging and compared images of Chris the woman showed from past seasons to realize that the images the woman allegedly had of herself and Chris didn't line up with Chris' tattoos. But Dixon and Bryant aren't convinced none of the rumors aren't true.

On their podcast Reasonably Shady, Dixon addressed her own husband's questionable behavior but then turned the switch on Chris. “You know, I know people are probably gonna try to say, ‘Oh we need more proof, we need more proof.’ I’ve seen enough to kind of know that something was done that wasn’t supposed to happen,” Dixon said in the episode. “Be careful how you respond or react to other people’s drama because your *** may be caught up in some similar ****," she added, seemingly referencing Candiace flying off the handle when it was revealed that Dixon hid her husband Juan's cheating scandal in Season 7 while Dixon played part in perpetuating speculation that Chris had been inappropriate with other women.

Bryant then added "“Yep! Hello! And when your friends try to tell you about your husband, you might wanna listen.” Bryant accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable last season when he asked her to speak alone in a hotel room.

Candiace Slams Robyn and Gizelle's Romantc Lives...or Lack Thereof

Image via Bravo

Dillard's response to the episode is simply a tweet shared to her public account, taking aim at her co-stars' own misfortunes in love. "Lol. When you need to be looking for a fire extinguisher for your dumpster fire(s), but you’re rubbing wet sticks together…trying to make fetch happen. The people of God are tired." That tweet was seemingly edited as a previous and now-deleted tweet mentioned Bryant allegedly renting boyfriends for the show and noted Juan's constant philandering.

Bryant has been accused of bringing on different men for a storyline. Every relationship she's attempted on the show has failed. The new season will chronicle her budding romance with a cast member from another Bravo show.