Robyn, Robyn, Robyn. Watching 44-year-old Robyn Dixon kowtow under her husband Juan's continued emotional abuse is hard to digest, but by Season 8, Episode 7, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are immune to the couple's antics and Robyn's tears on the reality series. The episode starts with Robyn defending Juan's current employment predicament to the rest of the ladies on a group outing. "Juan being fired, it's like a part of him has been taken away from him," she says in a confessional. "Seeing him go through this with no plan, that really hurts my heart for my husband. I don't appreciate the assumptions that are being made. This is just such a sensitive and emotional situation for us." While a woman having empathy for her husband's pain isn't atypical, Juan hasn't returned the favor. Just a few seasons ago while Robyn was dealing with seasonal depression coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 quarantine, Juan told her she was lazy and unattractive. When she asked him to handle her with more care, he flatout refused. Moreso, Robyn is able to express whatever emotions, most of which are negative, at any point towards her co-stars. But when it comes to Juan, she's mute.

Her blind defense of her husband came by way of her own expense and when the other ladies tried to offer support to her, Robyn excused herself from the table in a fit of tears, insisting she was heartbroken for Juan. And when she tried to express herself to him about what happened, he cut her off and scolded her for being what he deemed too emotionally reactive before ending the call while she sat crying. It would seem that Robyn could use the support of the women in the group more than ever. Instead, she isolates herself in order to appease Juan and save whatever is left of their relationship.

Robyn Has Destroyed Her Relationships In Blind Support of Her Juan

Not only did Juan immediately shut down Robyn's emotions, but he insulted her intelligence, telling her to stop being so with her feelings and ultimately said he was hanging up because the conversation was "making his skin crawl." If you are new to Potomac, you may be gasping at his insensitivity and emotionally abusive response. But those of us who have watched the franchise from season one are numb to Juan's emotionally abusive outbursts.

Over eight seasons, Juan has informed his wife that he wasn't attracted to her, called her lazy, walked out on countless conversations and recently refused to consider a prenup in their second attempt at marriage. There has not been one scene where Juan was supportive of Robyn and the one possibility of seeing the couple in a loving embrace. Their wedding wasn't televised and there were no witnesses outside of their two children and Robyn's parents. Since season one, Juan has shown up like an ungrateful teen being dragged by his parents to an event he didn't want to be a part of. Robyn loves Juan, but it's never been clear if Juan can even stomach Robyn. Instead of taking her frustrations about her relationship out on the culprit, Juan, Robyn instead takes out her frustration on her cast mates. This season, Robyn has allowed her marital dysfunction to alienate her from the rest of the ladies, including her bestie, Gizelle Bryant.

Robyn interprets questions about her marriage or her emotional well-being in the face of Juan's inappropriate behavior as attacks and defends Juan at the expense of her own mental health. Robyn exhibits the behavior of a woman completely unaware of her self-esteem issues, causing her friendships to self-destruct in support of a man who isn't protecting her.

At this point, Robyn has left the island of Potomac and the safety of numbers, for her own solo island, fighting for a husband that has never fought for her. Unfortunately, the plot never ends well when a woman abandons her friends, and most importantly, herself to a man who doesn't value her.

Robyn Runs the Risk of Losing a Much-Needed Paycheck Because of Juan

Robyn may not have had substantial friendships on the show prior, but she wasn't billed as a villain. Her conflict with Candiace Dillard Basset is a bit blown out of proportion, but the other ladies never labeled Robyn as problematic until she pushed them away to defend Juan against herself. Ashley Darby was a loyal supporter of Robyn's, and even the fiery conflict with Wendy Osefo was birthed out of her inability to acknowledge the issues with her marriage. Robyn's only soft place this season is with newcomer Nneka Ihim, because Nneka is new to the group and hasn't been around to witness the dysfunctional pattern Robyn creates because of her toxic marriage. Robyn has cried on Nneka's shoulder about mistreatment by the other ladies, but as soon as Nneka hears the full story, and questions Juan's accountability for his employment issues or for the appearance of their marital drama, Robyn is guaranteed to turn on her as well. Her friendship with Gizelle is hanging by a thread because Gizelle refuses to give Juan a pass, and ignore his constant disrespect.

Viewers questioned Robyn's relevance to the show this season because she was strategically dishonest about the state of her marriage during season 7. It made sense for Bravo to bring her back this season to own up to her dishonesty, but if things continue moving along this path, Robyn will have no connection to the other women in the cast and, ultimately, no place in Potomac. If her marriage to Juan survives this season, it's almost guaranteed that her friendships will be completely snuffed out, and she'll continue dealing with Juan's indifference on her own.

Being isolated and enduring abuse can potentially cause a woman to go down a very dark path and lose her sense of self. Although fans of the show are weary of Robyn's self-imposed ignorance regarding her marriage, no one wants to see her completely self-destruct in her own bubble. If the fresh viewpoint of Nneka could be a wake-up call for Robyn, fans would be behind that completely. Whatever it takes for Robyn to wake up and reclaim herself before it's too late is preferable to her completely killing her relationships with the other women and leaving the show.

Robyn's Disconnect from her Cast Has Impacted Bravo Audiences

Because this dynamic was in place before Robyn joined the cast of Potomac, it's likely that if she were to find herself and change gears to Juan, audiences would be introduced to a much livelier and much more likable version of herself. In the infamous voice of Tyra Banks from America's Next Top Model, "We are rooting for you!" Audiences have been rooting for Robyn for eight seasons, but if things don't change, the cast of RHOP and Bravo fans are going to be completely over Robyn, just like they've been over her disrespectful husband, Juan.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST with next-day viewing available on Peacock.

