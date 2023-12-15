The Big Picture The midseason trailer promises more drama as hidden issues come to the forefront, increasing conflicts between the women.

Mia's relationship troubles, Candiace's desire to have a baby, and Ashley's divorce struggles are highlighted in the trailer.

The trailer also hints at surprises like the Grand Dame getting a tattoo and Charisse making a tearful appearance.

The mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac promises that the drama will ramp up in the back half of season eight. So far this season, Grand Dame Karen Huger has been keeping it real in the group of shady ladies, and has utilized her OG position to keep the other ladies in check and on their toes. However, despite her best efforts, season eight had a somewhat slow start.

Ashley Darby has shown very little of her personal life. Her divorce with soon-to-be-ex-husband Michael Darby, and his lawsuit involving Ashley's cast mate Candiace Dillard Bassett, have both only been mentioned in passing and kept largely off camera. Dr. Wendy Osefo and Nneke Ihim have been feuding over their relatives not getting along and accusing each other of social climbing and witchcraft - but the fight has been nonsensical to the point of lost interest. Robyn Dixon has been defending her relationship with husband Juan Dixon, but her stalwart ability to deny any red flag that she sees, has the group at a loss with how to help her.

The mid-season trailer is promising to turn it all around. Issues that have been hidden seem to be hitting center stage, with a powder keg of drama yet to come.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

Attempts To Bring The Group Together Create Conflict In 'RHOP'

Image by Zanda Rice, Bravo

Despite meeting for lunch to resolve their conflict, it looks like Dr. Wendy and Nneke will come no closer to a resolution. In the clip, Wendy storms away from the table as she proclaims, "You do not want peace!" Nneke returns the sentiment. In a later group conflict, Wendy declares "You want to go low, let's go to hell." It seems the issues between the women are only increasing as the season progresses.

In an attempt to bring the group together, Mia Thornton has planned a photo shoot. However, her efforts seem to have been in vain, as Dr. Wendy comes for Mia and her marriage troubles in another clip from the trailer. "You're not sleeping with your husband anymore, and I'm sleeping with mine." In the trailer, Mia's relationship drama is front and center, with husband Gordan Thornton responding to her accusation that he is being unfair when he accuses her of cheating: "You want fair, go to a carnival."

Mia's relationship woes aren't the only ones to be featured in the trailer. Candiace tearfully proclaims that she wants to have a baby in one clip, but in a later confrontation, husband Chris Bassett emphatically tells her: "You're never here, and I don't spend time with you." Nneka has also mentioned her struggles to get pregnant this season, and when she is asked by Mia what might happen if she can't get pregnant viewers are left waiting to learn her response.

Ashley's divorce struggles are also featured in a tense moment where, in a telephone conversation with Michael, she demands to have her children put on the phone. Ashley has so far denied any friction in the divorce proceedings, so the clip is a brief window into the reality she is facing. Robyn's denial of her marital issues has recently come to the forefront as well, and it seems she is trying to take a more direct approach when it comes to her marital woes. In a scene where she and Juan are receiving a couple's massage, she asks her husband if they can start spending more time together. Appropriately, Juan is asleep and therefore completely misses the request.

Other surprises to come are the Grand Dame getting inked-up, past cast member Charisse Jackson-Jordan will make a tearful appearance, and there will be efforts to stir up tensions with more shady questions like "How many people have you slept with in the past five years?" Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the group responds.

Catch up on season eight of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Peacock. New episodes air every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST. Check out the mid-season trailer above.

Watch On Peacock