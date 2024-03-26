The Big Picture The Season 8 reunion for RHOP addresses ongoing drama.

Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton's marital issues are on full display.

Host Andy Cohen says resolution must be made to embark on a positive path forward.

This season of The Real Housewives of Potomac has chronciled the divide between the women. Candiace Dillard-Bassett is still not on good terms with Robyn Dixon or Gizelle Bryant, and Wendy Osefo was feuding with new housewife Nneka Ihim for things she said to and about her family on the reality series. While the women battled it out, Karen Huger took the stance of trying to keep the peace among them. Now, in the trailer for the Season 8 reunion, we get to see that...not much else has changed but the women are all on high alert.

“I want to set an intention for us today that each of you can find a path toward moving forward," Andy Cohen says at the top of the trailer only for things to get worse from then on. Gordon Thornton is there with his ex-wife Mia Thornton and he even FaceTime's with her new boyfriend, DJ Incognito. Throughout the trailer, we see Thornton talking about how her new boyfriend "Inc" thinks that he is her son Jeremiah's father and still thinks that to this day.

Beyond the Thornton drama, it is clear that the issues that have taken over Season 8 of the series are still not hashed out as Dixon, Bryant, and Bassett go at it and even Osefo and Ashley Darby seem to fight about something while sitting next to each other on the couch.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

Andy Cohen Says Reconciliation Is Required For 'RHOP' Cast

Image via Bravo

Bryant and Dixon vs. Dillard-Bassett has been the talk of Season 8. Dillard-Bassett has been furious with Bryant for what she said about her husband, Chris Bassett. In the trailer, we see Dixon talking about alleged nudes from Bassett to another woman.

Related Here's Why Robyn Dixon Was Allegedly Fired From 'RHOP' Robyn Dixon has reportedly been fired from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' after eight seasons.

Cohen spoke about what he wanted for the reunion. "The flaw of this season is that there are women who aren't able to find any common ground with some of the other women, so there are all these pockets of women that just won't even acknowledge each other — which is not a recipe for, you know, [good TV]," he said on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. "One of the hallmarks of the Housewives is finding a way to move forward. And so, that was kind of the directive of the Potomac reunion."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock