The OGs of The Real Housewives of Potomac have been through many different changes in their lives together since the reality franchise started. There are only three remaining OGs: Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Ashley Darby. Throughout this franchise, Karen and Gizelle have had compelling storylines, and have easily become the faces of the franchise. As the youngest of the group, Ashley showed much of her reality in the early seasons of the show, but she's since grown stale. When viewers first met Ashley, she lived in newlywed bliss with her then-husband, Michael Darby, who is several decades her senior. As the seasons progressed, she showed her struggles in her marriage with her desire to become a mother, her quest for independence, and, ultimately, her separation from Michael. Besides that, her main objective on the show was always to be messy and stir the pot, specifically with former cast member, Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Her feud with Candiace gave her a spark that has since dwindled, but anytime she got into an argument with Candiace, low-blows were traded. Ashley has a track record with her other cast members of throwing low blows against them to seemingly remain relevant. She tried to meddle in Robyn Dixon's marriage, called Monique Samuels out for driving under the influence when she got into a car crash, and questioned Karen nonstop when she moved to Great Falls. With Candiace gone, it will be interesting to see how Ashley stays afloat. And with Ashley's lack of personal storyline and Michael's refusal to film, I wonder if Season 9 will be Ashley's final season as a champagne flute holder.

Ashley Darby Needed Candiace Dillard-Bassett

When Ashley came on as a housewife, she seemed to be the one who would bring a younger feel to Potomac. The other ladies had known each other for many years, and she was the newbie of the group. She brought a different spunk to the group that made it refreshing, and seeing her with Michael showed a different aspect of what it's like for a woman her age to be married to someone older. She struggled with her relationship with the ladies at first, since it could be seen that she was a meddler and never knew when not to be involved. Ashley was always trying to have some of the spotlight by involving herself in Robyn's marriage and being the one who would constantly question Karen about her living situation. Still, it wasn't until Candiace arrived at the scene that things changed for her.

Ashley introduced Candiace to the group back in Season 3, and it seemed she would be an ally for her as they were in similar age ranges and had similar pageant backgrounds. It all quickly took a turn after Season 3 when Candiace started questioning Ashley about becoming a parent since she wasn't controlling her drinking. Ashley, on her end, scolded Candiace about living in a house her mother helped fund. The two were very similar in that they knew how to take low blows at each other, but the biggest difference is that Candiace had a more compelling storyline than Ashley's. Watching Ashley continue her marriage became frustrating when she viewers could see she was holding on for the security aspect of it. Their marriage was also plagued by cheating rumors and questions surrounding Michael's sexuality, all of which Ashley seemingly turned a blind eye too. It also became a problem that Michael started involving himself in the drama with the ladies. It was clear he enjoyed the meddling as well, and he needed to leave the show, but he made sure to leave his mark as he sued Candiace for defamation.

I think Ashley knew what she was doing whenever her feud with Candiace began as Candiace quickly became a fan favorite, and Ashley wanted some of that spotlight. When watching RHOP, I always think of their many crazy arguments. Ashley was always the instigator between them, but she faded in the background due to Candiace's quick wit. Ashley simply couldn't keep up.

Ashley DArby Needs to Step it Up or Be Axed From 'RHOP'

The newest season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is premiering soon, and there have been many changes in the cast since Robyn and Candiace's exits. For Ashley, though, it could be a new beginning. When the trailer for this upcoming season was released, it made me nervous for Ashley because there weren't many scenes she was featured in, which may be a hint at her being phased out of the franchise.

Ashley has feuded with Karen before, and considering Karen's DUI, she has ammunition. From the trailer, Mia Thornton will lead the fight against Karen. Ashley will again fade into the background. Ashley does have new things going on in her life, including a new relationship and starting a clothing brand with Gizelle. But if she doesn't step it up this season, it might be time for her to say goodbye to her champagne flute.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is now streaming on Peacock. Season 9 premieres on 10/6 6 on Bravo.

