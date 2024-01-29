The Big Picture Monica Garcia's actions have united the original housewives and refreshed their relationships on the show.

Monica's hiring set a worrying precedent for non-traditional casting and has left the remaining housewives paranoid about social media troll infiltration.

Monica's presence will have a lasting impact as Jen Shah's, and her departure leaves room for new dynamics and a fresh start in Season 5.

Despite Monica Garcia being a one-season wonder on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the reality TV show will never be the same following her stint, and it's not just because Monica was partly behind the online troll account Reality Von Tease. The shocking revelation about Monica's involvement was the climax of the RHOSLC Season 4 finale, and the ripple effects will make themselves known in season 5 and beyond.

Monica's actions before being hired have upended the cast's dynamics, uniting the original housewives - Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose under one banner - which will refresh the relationships on the show. Her addition also set an eerie precedent for non-traditional casting, which could contribute to fans thinking that the Real Housewives franchise is headed toward a downfall . Will she be the last fan to ever be considered after this uproar? And crucially, Monica's Season 4 storyline, which ended disastrously when she was attacked from all sides at the reunion, has left the remaining housewives paranoid about social media troll infiltration and determined to keep their circle insular. Monica's big personality will hang around like bad perfume, just like Jen Shah's did.

Monica Garcia's 'RHOSLC' Hiring Set a Different Tone With Casting

The longer The Real Housewives runs, the more production dips into casting pools that differ from the franchise's original vision of opulent married women. Nobody better represents this than Monica. She exemplifies the new standard of self-aware fans-turned-housewives. While there are interesting conversations to be had about how essential excessive wealth is in the franchise, Monica's social media fluency landed her in hot water, not her bank balance.

Bravo's big-hitter franchise has become synonymous with table-flipping, extra-marital affairs, and legal drama, leaving the lineup of genuinely rich women willing to sign up for the 'Real Housewives curse' increasingly small. Many women from the new generation of housewives had been aiming for a spot on Andy Cohen's sofa for a long time. There is often evidence of social media threads commenting on events seen in the shows, rumors of multiple auditions, and them inching closer to women who already had contracts in the hopes of entering their inner circle and earning a recommendation (the ultimate golden ticket). Monica being hired took this new normal to a different, and more dangerous in the eyes of some, level. She hadn't been vaguely following The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she had a significant emotional investment, with ties to Jen and a social media commentary trail that would give popular fan accounts a run for their money.

While Monica argued that Reality Von Tease was a noble Jen takedown, she knew better than to argue against the clear-as-day fact it was an account run by viewers who were interacting with housewives behind a veil of anonymity. Most of the cast made it clear at the reunion that they feel unsafe around Monica, and Lisa said she's not comfortable sharing her life with Monica or having her around her family. This marks another blow for the production's quest for high-caliber talent. After all, would a potential hire with lots to lose be comfortable sitting next to a Monica? At the season 4 reunion, Bravo said that producers were not aware of Monica's attachment to Reality Von Tease. Monica objected, saying she came clean to them during the casting process. Whichever story viewers believe, the outcome is still a fan landing a spot on the show. It's like if the infamous X account Ana de Armas updates got hired as the actor's personal assistant and given full access to her life. While these kinds of storylines have the potential to be incredibly entertaining, Bravo has a duty of care to the housewives and should be more discerning.

The 'RHOSLC' Cast United As Adversaries Against Monica Garcia

Like any top-shelf housewife, Monica is divisive. However, she did manage one heartwarming thing: Monica brought the other ladies together, emboldening them to close ranks against a single enemy. In fittingly melodramatic fashion, Heather's now-viral talk with Lisa, Whitney, and Meredith on the beach in Bermuda displayed their solidarity. As she told them about the Reality Von Tease mess, they cried together and vowed to strike an alliance. They might scream, cry, and occasionally throw things at each other while dressed in ridiculous outfits, but they will take a stand when it counts most.

It's common that the Real Housewives do acknowledge that social media are the hardest aspect of the experience. The cast's sensitivity to online trolling, paired with Monica's apparent betrayal, made the impossible possible. The silly arguments about bathtubs and Mormonism 2.0 were swept under the rug. Whether their attack on Monica at dinner following the beach conversation was justice or not, it was refreshing to see enemies become allies, and we could see a radically different Season 5 following Monica's exit.

Other series in the franchise, like The Real Housewives of Potomac, are being labeled as stale in their current iterations because of predictable dynamics. If viewers always know who will side with whom and certain housewives can never move on from blow-ups, the format will become stale. This is why seeing Meredith and Whitney, of all people, holding hands at the reunion after spending most of Season 4 at odds was mindblowing. After Monica's exit, closing ranks and demanding better from Bravo concerning new housewives is their shared ideal. Sometimes, you need a great villain to bring everyone together. Ultimately, Monica is one of the reasons RHOSLC is one of the best Housewives franchises.

Jen Shah and Monica Garcia's Exits Will Have the Same Impact

Any new addition to RHOSLC is likely to be met with suspicion. The ladies have steeled themselves, committing to having the self-respect required to push back against people they deem to be toxic. During the explosive reunion, Andy brought up the fact Jen's stormy force of personality hung over Season 4 despite her being in jail. The cast, in response, agreed it was time to put the situation to bed and move on. A fresh start likely sounds appealing to the women, who collectively delivered exceptional episodes amid concerns that RHOSLC couldn't survive without Jen. However, the aftereffects of Jen's drama may have just been swapped out for Monica's. Similarly to losing Jen at the end of season 3, RHOSLC has said goodbye to its loose cannon now that Monica has been fired. There are worries about the impact of her absence in Season 5 in the same vein.

Some of the Salt Lake City ladies feel they were traumatized by Monica, and while some fans think that their response was disproportionate to Monica's crimes, the aftershocks will reverberate not just on RHOSLC but on other shows, too. Whether it's better background checks during auditions, cast mates throwing their weight around to vote undesirables off their reality TV island, or hopeful fans being heartened to send in a housewives' application form, we're not done hearing about Monica. As one of the most impactful short-stays in The Real Housewives history, love or hate her, she isn't going away.

