The Big Picture Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia reveals she's pregnant with baby No. 5!

Monica shares she discovered her pregnancy unexpectedly at urgent care, shocked because she was on birth control.

Despite a mysterious boyfriend and new pregnancy, Monica praises his support and surprises fans.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia has just announced she's pregnant and expecting baby No. 5! The reality TV star revealed this exciting development during her appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files. However, when asked about her future plans after her one season on RHOSLC, the reality star hesitated to disclose that she is currently seven weeks pregnant. She confessed, "I literally just found out. I have not told one f--king person except for my best friend." Monica went on to explain that she discovered her pregnancy unexpectedly while seeking medical attention for an unrelated matter at an urgent care facility. The doctor's revelation left her overwhelmed with emotions, bringing her to tears immediately. During the interview, Monica stated, "Because I'm like, 'I'm 39!' Like, there's no way. I'm on birth control. By all means, I should not be pregnant."

Monica's revelation about her mysterious boyfriend left everyone intrigued. Despite her initial hesitation, she opened up, saying, "I've been dating him for a year, and no one even knows who he is." Interestingly, Monica met her new man while filming season 4 of 'RHOSLC' during a snowmobiling scene with her former castmate Heather Gay. Despite the relationship being relatively new and the pregnancy shocking them both, Monica praises her partner's support, stating, "We both were in shock, but he has been incredible. He's been like, 'Whatever you decide, I support.'" It's worth mentioning that Monica shares four beautiful children, Bri, Jaidyn, West, and Kendall, with her ex-husband, Mike Fowler, with whom she finalized her divorce in 2023. Just like her time on 'RHOSLC,' Monica continues to surprise us with bombshells, and the news of her pregnancy has been no exception.

Superstar Rihanna Comes to Monica's Defense

Image via Bravo

Monica burst onto the scene of 'RHOSLC' like a force of nature, fearlessly standing up to the seasoned cast members. Not only did she have intense family feuds involving her toxic relationship with her mother, but she was also revealed as one of the masterminds behind Reality Von Tease. This shocking revelation may have been the reason why Monica didn't return for another season of the popular Bravo show, despite the overwhelming support from viewers who were rooting for her return. Even the legendary icon Rihanna has openly expressed her admiration for the Bravo star. In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna boldly stated, "I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back, Monica should definitely be able to come back." Monica was undeniably a vital presence on 'RHOSLC,' her absence will be deeply felt in the upcoming season 5. However, there is always a glimmer of hope that she will grace the Bravo franchise again, allowing fans to continue being captivated by her compelling story.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 4

