Utah's finest ladies are prepping for a frosty, yet fiery, Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Anticipation is palpable as we get ready to dive into another round of reality TV rollercoaster.

For those who might have missed the wild ride of the previous season, Whitney Rose embarked on a journey to heal from buried childhood scars, while cousins Whitney and Heather Gay found themselves on less than friendly terms. Meanwhile, the ongoing feud between former besties Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks rages on. As for Jen Shah, she's trading in her luxe lifestyle for prison walls, serving a 6.5-year term for her involvement in a telemarketing scam targeted at the elderly.

Filled with some of the best moments in reality TV, RHOSLC has proven to be the best series in the Housewives franchise. Mark your calendars for the grand return of the Salt Lake City housewives on Tuesday, September 5, at 9 p.m. EST. New episodes premiering on Peacock. Check out who's returning for Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Lisa Barlow

Originally hailing from New York but now a Utah resident for over two decades, Lisa Barlow introduces herself as a "Mormon 2.0." Lisa and fellow cast member Heather Gay go way back to their Brigham Young University days in Provo, Utah, while she's also a tight-knit pal of Meredith Marks. Besides being a reality TV star, Lisa runs her own gig, LUXE, a marketing company, and dabbles in tequila brands.

After a chilly spell in their friendship, Lisa and Meredith are trying to mend fences – a process that's still got a way to go. The latest season shines a spotlight on Lisa's unique take on Mormonism, especially when her son Jack starts exploring the more traditional aspects of the church as he steps into adulthood. Balancing her love for the finer things with her luxurious tastes sometimes ruffles feathers among the gang, leading to a showdown with the freshest housewife, Monica.

Heather Gay

Heather Gay's roots trace back to the early leaders of the Mormon faith, giving her a solid pedigree in the Mormon world. With deep devotion, she lived the life and was hitched to "Mormon royalty" for 11 years. However, things shifted after her divorce, and she started to pull away from the church's embrace. Presently, she's a mom to three daughters and the boss of her own medical spa venture, Beauty Lab and Laser.

Building on the triumph of her book, Heather nailed a spot on the New York Times bestsellers list, riding high and even snagging a new crib for her family. But after putting the Mormon church on blast, her daughters are caught in the whirlwind of the fallout within the Salt Lake City community.

Meredith Marks

Meet Meredith Marks, the jewelry maven who knows how to let loose. Renowned for her celebrity-adored jewelry designs, Meredith Marks is the go-to name in the glitzy world of bling. A-listers like Rihanna and RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer have basked in the sparkle of her creations.

Beyond her star-studded endeavors, Meredith is on a roll, growing her successful jewelry line while dedicating time to causes she deeply cares about. Back at the homestead, her family is doing more than okay, and her marriage with Seth is rock-solid. In fact, they're diving into the podcasting realm to share wisdom and stories. But where there's camaraderie, there's also conflict. Meredith finds herself in the hot seat as accusations fly around her.

Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose's roots trace back to Mormon nobility, but her path took a twist when she fell head over heels for her boss, Justin. An affair ensued, leading to both abandoning their previous marriages. A twist of fate brought them together through marriage when she discovered she was expecting, now celebrating over a decade as a couple with two children, Bobbi and Brooks. As she wears the hats of a spouse and a caretaker for her father, who's tackling his own challenges, Whitney Rose embraces the title of former Mormon, having left under scandalous circumstances.

Whitney’s endeavors now shift towards introducing a fresh line of luxury jewelry that weaves spirituality and healing together. As Justin resumes work and Whitney immerses herself in her new brand's launch, juggling CEO roles and parental responsibilities proves to be a balancing act. While Whitney and Heather strive for reconciliation, the effort to rebuild trust with Meredith veers onto rocky terrain. An accusation rubs Meredith the wrong way, straining their relationship beyond a feasible repair.

Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia's introduction to the group is facilitated by her connection with Angie. Juggling the responsibilities of raising four children on her own while undergoing a divorce, Monica is also a business owner, making her a prime candidate for the coveted "housewife" title. Described as someone who isn't shy about her views and speaks her mind, Monica seems to be a perfect fit for the dynamic.

A former Mormon who faced excommunication, Monica is tackling the challenge of single parenthood while simultaneously managing her baby products business. Amidst all this, she's navigating a tumultuous relationship with her mother and facing her second divorce. Known for her straightforwardness and assertive opinions, Monica is fearless when it comes to voicing her thoughts, even if it stirs the pot among the other women.

Angie Katsanevas

Angie Katsanevas, who held a "friends of" status last season, is now in the spotlight as a full-time cast member. Transitioning from friend to integral housewife, Angie, along with her husband Shawn, runs several hair salons across Salt Lake City. As whispers of their marriage face turbulence, Angie embarks on a mission to uncover the source before the rumors ripple into their family life. Throughout the group's ever-shifting dynamics, Lisa remains steadfastly supportive, offering her guidance as Angie navigates these tumultuous waters.

Mary Cosby

Mary Cosby, an OG housewife, is back in action. While no longer a full-fledged housewife, her return still promises an engaging twist. Having been absent from both the season 2 reunion and the entirety of season 3, Mary Cosby's reasons for her departure remain a mystery. The speculations regarding her no-show continue to linger as she remains tight-lipped about the matter. Many believe her exit was due to her unconventional marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr., and questions about her church. While her bond with Meredith stands strong, Mary grapples with finding her place among the other women, revisiting old grievances, and exploring the possibility of new friendships within the group.