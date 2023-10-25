The Big Picture Monica Garcia has taken on the role of the "mean girl" in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, targeting castmates and even speaking disrespectfully to her own mother.

Garcia doesn't hold back in sharing details about her personal life, including her affair with her brother-in-law and her difficult upbringing, which has caused some tension with her children and mother.

Other housewives, such as Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks, also struggle with being on the show and have their own feuds and conflicts, but the lure of fame and money keeps them involved despite their dislike for each other.

In every Real Housewives series, there is a designated "mean girl," the one who always stirs the pot, gets into fights, and doesn't hesitate to throw insults. This season on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, that role is taken up by newcomer Monica Garcia. Monica, an excommunicated ex-Mormon and a mother of four, has eagerly embraced this role. Not only is she unkind to some of her castmates, primarily targeting Angie Katsanevas, but viewers were shocked by the way she spoke to her mom during an episode. It seems like Garcia is making a concerted effort to establish herself as the show's villain; otherwise, her behavior is hard to justify.

Monica is raising her four daughters on her own after divorcing her husband for the second time. She doesn't hold back when sharing details about her affair with her brother-in-law and her turbulent relationship with her mother, whom she claims was not the greatest mom while she was growing up. One can only wonder how her children and mother feel as they watch the show. Yet, this is precisely what reality shows seek: cast members who have no qualms about speaking their minds and airing their dirty laundry on TV.

Monica Garcia Had An 18-Month Affair With Her Brother-In-Law

The Portuguese-Colombian new housewife told Heather Gay in episode 2 about her 18-month affair with her sister-in-law's husband. As a result, the Mormon church excommunicated her. "And you thought you were a bad Mormon," she told Heather, a pun to Gay's memoir Bad Mormon.

The newbie was raised by her mother, who kept moving around in search of a better life, something Monica still appears resentful about. Her father left the family when she was four, and she hasn't seen him since. However, she did find out that he had a boyfriend and moved to Florida.

Monica has taken the place of former housewife Jen Shah, who was sentenced to 78 months in prison in January for running a nationwide marketing scam. She isn't the first housewife to face legal troubles, as Teresa Guidice served 11 months in jail on fraud charges. Despite the risks, this didn't deter Monica from joining the cast, just as it hasn't deterred other housewives from maintaining their positions.

Mary appeared on the show for the first two seasons. This season, she returned as a friend of the show, and it appears she is still grappling with whether she made the right decision. For one, Mary doesn't seem to connect with any of the housewives except for Meredith Marks. She refrains from participating in group activities and often stays in the car while the other ladies go to a bar. She also avoids getting involved in their arguments and petty disputes, even though such involvement is typically expected of a housewife. All in all, she seems to be merely waiting for the cameras to stop rolling, so she can finally go back home.

Meredith Marks And Angie Katsavenas Don't Seem To Like Each Other

However, Mary isn't the only one who seems to struggle with being on the show. Meredith, for instance, is visibly irritated by the new housewife, Angie, who has only appeared as a "friend" up to this point. The two have been exchanging insults from the very beginning of the season. Meredith was so annoyed by her, that during a vacation in Palm Springs which she hosted, she even asked Angie to leave the restaurant where they were dining, and she went as far as trying to recruit the waiter to help her. These two are not alone in their mutual dislike. Many housewives in this city and others seem not to get along. Yet, the allure of fame and money proves too tempting to resist, overshadowing the need to spend time with women they really can't stand.