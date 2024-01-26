The Big Picture RHOSLC should move on from Monica's blog and focus on more substantial controversies like the other Housewives do.

Shannon Beador's resilience is an example the RHOSLC ladies should follow and embrace Monica's return for closure.

Erika Jayne faced allegations but RHOSLC should be willing to move past Monica's mistakes and focus on keeping the show entertaining.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 was undeniably the best, captivating viewers with its drama and intrigue. However, the reality show now faces a significant setback with the departure of housewife Monica Garcia, who made history as part of this sensational season. Alongside Monica, the season 4 RHOSLC cast featured Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas, and Mary Cosby as a friend. Following the revelation that Monica was the mastermind behind the blog Reality Von Tease, which aimed to expose former housewife Jen Shah's criminal activities and her castmates' complacency, tensions ran high among the ladies. Each of them expressed anger towards Monica, except Mary, who boldly defended her as a valuable addition to the group. Despite Mary's support, the other women were adamant about not wanting to film with Monica. Showrunner Lori Gordon acknowledged the need for a "cooling off period" for the women, effectively putting Monica on pause. Fortunately, according to PEOPLE, the door remains open for Monica's return, which is crucial considering that many viewers admired her vibrant presence during season 4.

The RHOSLC should move on from the fact that Monica was involved in a blog that aimed to criticize their show and its cast members. The Real Housewives franchise has showcased women dealing with much more controversial and difficult situations for years. Shannon Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County and Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have faced more significant challenges and remain on the show. It appears that the RHOSLC housewives may not be as resilient as some of the other housewives or franchises, as dealing with affairs, divorces, embezzlement, and DUIs is far more tumultuous than dealing with a blogging platform.

Shannon Beador Gives Top-Tier Reality Television

Shannon Beador, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County, surely longs for her troubles to be as simple as handling an "online troll." Despite facing numerous challenges, Shannon has fearlessly shared her life with the cameras, refusing to shy away. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City could greatly benefit from following Shannon's example and embracing Monica's return. It would undoubtedly be the best decision for the show. After all, viewers crave closure and despise unresolved storylines. They will undoubtedly be eager to witness the aftermath of the RHOSLC season reunion.

Shannon has consistently demonstrated resilience, a quality that seems to be lacking among the RHOSLC ladies. From the moment she joined the show in 2014, Shannon's troubled marriage to her now ex-husband David Beador was exposed, revealing his infidelity. Shannon's determination prevailed despite facing numerous challenges, and she eventually divorced David in 2019. However, her troubles didn't end there, as she found herself in legal trouble in 2023, receiving a three-year probation sentence for a DUI reported by PEOPLE. In the upcoming season of RHOSLC, Shannon will have to confront the consequences of her actions. It is admirable that Shannon, as an individual, dares to face not only her castmates but also the viewers for her behavior. This serves as an example for the RHOSLC ladies, showing that they, too, can come together and handle Monica's return in the upcoming season.

Erika Jayne Fought Back Fearlessly Against Allegations

Erika Jayne, a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, faced a challenging situation when her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, brought troubles into her life. As reported by Page Six, they were both accused of embezzlement in 2020. Erika had to endure relentless scrutiny for multiple seasons due to her former husband's actions, even though she maintained her innocence. On the other hand, the ladies of RHOSLC should be willing to move forward from Monica's past mistakes, considering that her involvement with Reality Von Tease was the only concern. The RHOSLC cast has only expressed their lack of trust in Monica, but isn't this similar to Meredith not trusting Lisa after her infamous "hot mic" incident in season 2?

The RHOSLC cast may have all the opulence of their fellow housewives, but they seem to struggle when it comes to handling scandals and secrets. If their biggest issue is trust, they should put it aside and focus on what matters - keeping the show entertaining and growing. Having someone like Monica, with her unique story, is a rare opportunity that the RHOSLC cast shouldn't let slip away. Bringing Monica back would take RHOSLC to the next level in the Housewives franchise. It's hypocritical for ladies to make such a fuss about trust when they don't always trust each other. As newbies join the show in the future, trust will always need to be earned, so what's the difference? The RHOSLC cast should tread lightly in allowing their biases to bring the showdown, but the Housewives franchise thrives best when the ladies display how they handle adversities. The RHOSLC ladies need to toughen up and face the "Monica" challenge by coming together and continuing their successful season run.

