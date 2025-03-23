Even in a reality series known for its jaw-dropping moments, no entry in The Real Housewives universe has proven as shockingly delightful as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. But, I'll be honest, I was about five years late and only recently watched the Bravo hit in a beautiful week-long TV binge. I finally got to see why fans couldn't stop raving about the Utah-based iteration of Scott Dunlop's legendary franchise. While every version of this show boasts great moments, few can say they've dealt with this many wild (and legally dangerous) situations! But while I loved the drama, what really made my viewing experience so great was the women who make up this show's cast. A group of true icons who I loved to watch over the show's many seasons — though one stuck out. A character who began as silly comedic relief yet grew to be one of the program's most grounded individuals, someone who faced some of the toughest situations life can offer and came out stronger every time. It was amazing to watch each member The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City grow in so many ways, but when it comes to someone who truly inspired me, I couldn't be prouder of Whitney Rose.

This Salt Lake City Rose Has Faced Some Thorns

Image via Bravo

While I was late when it came to actually watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, that's not to say I was completely unaware of the show. No, I'd admittedly spoiled myself by watching multiple videos of the Jen Shah controversy before finally deciding to sit down and watch the series that spawned this legal trainwreck. And I have to say, I was never disappointed; from Heather Gay's fight with the Mormon Church to Meredith Marks' countless meme-worthy moments, every episode was truly a thrill to watch. Amidst all these big personalities and controversial topics, though, one character initially faded into the background: the youngest housewife, Whitney Rose. The first season characterized her as 'ditzy,' with the other housewives viewing her love for stripper poles and drunken rants as signs that they didn't have to take her seriously. And, honestly, I agreed with them — until I learned that she's one of the strongest people this franchise has ever seen.

Being on a reality show means granting viewers an intimate look into your life, with RHOSLC audiences watching the many devastating struggles Whitney faced over the past few years. From her father's addiction to leaving the Church that raised her to grappling with childhood abuse, it was saddening to watch such a bubbly character have to fight through so many intense hardships. But Whitney didn't just fight — she conquered. Binging this series let me track how, while others fell into their worst behavior, Whitney took the time to address her traumas and develop the skills to overcome them. She was still involved in some great drama, but moments like counseling Britani Bateman through a panic attack or navigating conversations about her White privilege showed how far Whitney came from season one. That's not to say Whitney wasn't strong then — she always contained the ferocity viewers see in her now — but it was only through immense internal work that the housewife became the outspoken business owner she is today. Hers was a story of facing so much and coming out the other side stronger, and I gotta be honest, I enjoyed watching that journey more than any of the chaos I expected from the show.

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Shows Viewers How To Heal