There are many versions of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise, highlighting different cities around the globe, and we might be adding a new city to the mix. With shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Dubai on pause, fans might be wondering where the next series could go. Rumor is that Bravo is already trying to find their next big city and that there are two potential options. According to "sources" posted on Instagram, it seems as if Bravo is looking at Seattle, Washington, and somewhere in Rhode Island for the next set of shows. Nothing has officially been announced.

Posted to "The Real Housewives Zone" on Instagram, one insider claimed that they heard about the Seattle rumor through a family member who works for a party planner. They said that the company was planning an event for "cast members" that were beginning to film for a new season. “My cousin works as a party planner in Seattle,” the source said. “And [they] recently organized an event for one of the cast members filming Real Housewives of Seattle.”

The rumor comes after Bravo host Andy Cohen admitted on the Watch What Happens Live: After Show that Bravo is looking around for new opportunities. “We’re always kind of fishing around. But I think we’re in a pretty good place right now. But stay tuned. You never know." A source also told Us Weekly that Dubai was put on “pause" with the network and claimed that the cast already knew. That would make the second official show on pause, with fans worried about the future of The Real Housewives of New York City again.

Could We Head to Rhode Island?

Image via Bravo

A different source on Instagram stated that the other show that could potentially be coming our way is one set in Rhode Island. The source claims that their in-laws who live in Greenwich said it was happening and that their neighbors could be part of the show, which is how they heard about it. “My in-laws live in east Greenwich and my [mother-in-law] said Rhode Island housewives is happening,” said the source. “She lives in an upscale part of east Greenwich and said one of her neighbors was either testing/supposed to be on it.”

There is no confirmation on the potential of a Rhode Island show or a Seattle-based show, but the franchise does need to bring fans some new energy. For now, you can watch The Real Housewives of New York City.