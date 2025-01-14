As some of the most recognizable faces on reality television, the women of The Real Housewives are infamous for standing out. But when it comes to The Traitors, they continue to stand out for all the wrong reasons. The draw for fans to watch any of the series under the umbrella of The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe is for the excessive drama and the excessive lives. It's a docufellow guilty pleasure. Sure, they may compete with one another to outshine one another. Yes, they are well too familiar with their flair for strategically taking down their rivals, but it's through the guise of real life, not a competition series. So, when the women show up to Scotland to play The Traitors, they're well out of their league.

In the three seasons of The Traitors, Bravo fans have watched nine of their favorite Bravolebrities enter the castle in the reality competition. Thus far, only one Housewives star has managed to make an impact on the game. And that's because she was fortunate to play as "the most faithful traitor." Perhaps they don't watch competition reality shows, as Robyn Dixon admitted to Wes Bergmann during The Traitors Season 3. Nevertheless, the Housewives are essentially doomed to fail when they play The Traitors. At least with the president set while using the strategy they've enacted so far. Being a Housewife is a doomed role.

The Real Housewives Stars Have Already Flopped on 'The Traitors'