HBO Max has ordered a steamy new reality competition series based on the hit film series Magic Mike. Scheduled to stream later this year, The Real Magic Mike aims to transform 10 men who have “lost their magic” into real-life Magic Mikes. They will gain new self confidence by baring their souls and more for a chance to win a cash prize and their own shot at performing on the massive “Magic Mike Live” stage in Las Vegas. The show will be executive produced by Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh, among others.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, stated her excitement about the project in a press release.

“From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe. We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

The unscripted series from Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. will continue the legacy of Magic Mike by staying true to, in part, what made the movie as popular as it is: by being about more than eye candy. Following in the steps of its predecessors, The Real Magic Mike seems that it will place a focus on reigniting contestants’ passion for life and give them the confidence they need to change it.

According to Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, the search for undiscovered talent seems to be the production’s first stop.

“Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”

A nationwide casting search for The Real Magic Mike is currently underway.

